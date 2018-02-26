641 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1328 Swim Jobs.



SWIM INSTRUCTOR

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC is a non-profit charitable organization serving the Greater Houston community for over 70 years. When you step into the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC, you’ll find a center filled with remarkable people, dedicated volunteers and a wide-array of year-round programs, activities and special events. At the J, we’re committed to enriching the lives of our members and the community.

MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON LIFEGUARD

Maintains constant surveillance of patrons in the facility; acts immediately and appropriately to secure safety of patrons in the event of emergency. Provides emergency care and treatment as required until the arrival of emergency medical services. Act as an ambassador of club programming.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Binghamton University: Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach. Assisting in all aspects of a Division I intercollegiate program under the direction of the head coach including instruction, conducting practice and teaching skill development, planning, recruiting, budget, team travel, scheduling, practice and serving as an academic advising liaison.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

St. Johns seeks a part-time assistant swim coach. Under the direction of the Head Coach, this position will assist in the day to day operation of a year-round competitive aquatic club team utilizing a 25-yard competitive swimming pool at a Pre-K3-Grade 12 private school in Orange Park, FL. The club swim team currently has over 50 members year-round. This position will also assist in the coaching of the school’s varsity swim team. Practices should help participants to reach their full potential while providing a positive and supportive environment that encourages goal setting, work ethic, sportsmanship, and working as part of a team. The coach must attend morning (summer only) and afternoon practices and attend swim meets. This position will be responsible for keeping accurate attendance. Also, included in the responsibilities is summer work with the school’s Summer Camp swim. A successful candidate will be an enthusiastic and supportive coach who builds success through positive coaching.

JUDSON UNIVERSITY SEEKS FULL-TIME MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Judson University is looking for a coach for its new men’s and women’s swim program for the 2018-19 school year. This position is full-time, and we are searching for a head coach who can direct all aspects of this program, including recruiting, scheduling, practice and meet management, fundraising, budget management and promoting the spiritual, academic and athletic development of student-athletes. Previous experience as a college swimming coach is preferred and a Bachelor’s degree is required. Judson is located in Elgin, Illinois and has access to one of the best aquatics facilities in the region. Judson is a member of the N.A.I.A. and the N.C.C.A.A. Salary will be approx. $35 – $40,000.

ASSISTANT SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Synchronized Swimming Coach is responsible for providing

synchronized swimming instruction to team members in various age groups. The incumbent will

write and execute their training programs for their designated swimming group, pending Head

Coach Paola’s approval. All coaches are responsible for the appropriate positive behavior of all

swim team members during practices and competitions.

D&J SPORTS SEEKS FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area.

***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

AGE GROUP COACH – MID-CITIES ARLINGTON SWIMMING

Previous experience working with children in an instructional and/or athletic setting USA Swimming Coach Certification. Current CPR and first Aid Certification Enthusiasm for swimming activities. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills Mentally and physically fit. Nineteen years of age or older Previous experience working with children.

AGE GROUP COACH

92nd Street Y Flying Dolphins Swim Team (YFD), located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is seeking a highly motivated, experienced, well-organized, and enthusiastic individual to take on leadership responsibilities for our Age Group Program. 92nd Street Y Flying Dolphins is committed to promoting personal development and the pursuit of excellence (mind, body, spirit) so that each participant can be the best they can be in all aspects of life while helping each athlete reach their highest potential within our sport.

TYR SPORT SEEKS INTERNATIONAL SALES ASSOCIATE

TYR Sport’s International Sales Associate is your opportunity to grow TYR’s international market share. As our International Sales Associate, you will work hand in hand with our global partners to continue TYR’s growth throughout the world. We are looking for a hands-on professional who will collaborate with other members of the supply chain, sales and customer support teams to increase global sales objectives.

TYR SPORT SEEKS INDUSTRIAL DESIGNER, SWIM HARD GOODS

Bring your design innovation to products used by some of the world’s most accomplished professional athletes! TYR Sport Inc., the leading manufacturer of competitive swim and triathlon gear, is looking to add an experienced and hands on Industrial Designer to our hard goods design team.

TYR SPORT SEEKS DEMAND PLANNER

TYR Sport, Inc. has an opening for an experienced Demand Planner to effectively manage inventory through forecasting, planning, and best practices. We are seeking a hands-on professional who will be responsible for developing and executing forecasts and inventory plans that will enable us to meet sales and service objectives. Collaboration with other members of the supply chain, sales, and customer support teams will be paramount to achieve these objectives.

POOL MANAGER

Maryland Golf and Country Clubs is looking for a seasonal Pool Manager to manage our state-of-the-art, outdoor swimming complex. Our Pool Manager is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Club’s swimming facilities, to include staffing, special events, safety, and cleanliness. Responsibilities include training and supervising the pool staff in all matters of pool safety, operating procedures, and member service; planning and assisting with special events, such as swim meets; and assisting with the hiring, training, and development of the coaching staff.

LIFEGUARD/SWIM INSTRUCTOR – NORTHWEST AND SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Be a part of the fastest growing brand in the industry! SafeSplash Swim Schools of Austin is now hiring Swim Instructors and Lifeguards in your area. If you are energetic, personable, and responsible and love working with kids, you may be just the person we are looking for!

HEAD MASTERS COACH

O2 Performance Aquatics (O2) is seeking a Head Masters Coach for a USMS affiliated program in Dallas Metro Area, TX. This coach will plan workouts and provide technical instruction for various levels of adult athletes. The right candidate will also work with the O2 Head Coach to grow and improve the program.

HEAD SWIM COACH – SEDONA, AZ

Beautiful Sedona, AZ is seeking a Head Swim Coach. Under the supervision of the Board of Directors, the Head Swim Coach will be responsible for carrying out the overall goals and objectives while promoting fun and team spirit.

CITY OF BERKELEY-AQUATICS COORDINATOR

The City of Berkeley is excited to share the recruitment for Aquatics Coordinator. This classification is responsible for the coordination and management of City Aquatics facilities and programs. We are seeking applications from highly skilled individuals with recreation program planning and coordination experience with an emphasis on aquatics facility management. The incumbent plans, organizes and implements multi-faceted City-wide recreation and aquatics programs and activities; identifies community swim program needs and recommends alternatives or enhanced programs; inspects pools and facilities and performs routine pool maintenance; provides staff training and professional development.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Looking to be a part of the fastest growing brand in the industry? SafeSplash Swim Schools of Northern New Jersey is now hiring Swim Instructors in your area. If you are energetic, personable, and responsible and love working with kids, you may be just the person we are looking for!

FULL-TIME SENIOR DEVELOPMENT COACH

Highlands Ranch Aquatics (HRA) seeks a full-time senior development coach passionate about teaching and motivating young athletes. HRA is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club (a top-200 ranked program nationally), with a history of producing State, Zone, Sectional and Junior National qualifiers, as well as developing collegiate student-athletes.

ASSISTANT COACH

Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club is looking for a part-time seasonal swim coach beginning May 1, 2018. We are located in Waynesville, NC, an 8 lane, 25-yard swim pool at the Waynesville Recreation Center. The candidate should have one or more years experience as a coach or assistant coach for an age group swim team or high school, possess strong communication skills, and be confident running 20-30 swimmers through a two-hour swim workout four days a week. The candidate will also need to manage our team at four summer league meets.

ARETE SWIM CAMP – HEAD COUNSELOR 6/24-28/18

The ARETE Swim Camp launch’s it’s 21st year in the summer of 2018. ARETE is an all encompassing learning experience for competitive swimmers age 8-18. The founder and director is Coach Chuck Warner, a three-time USA National Team coach, former president of the American Swimming Coaches Assn. and coach of seven National Y Championship Teams. Coach Warner began the camp at Rutgers while he was head coach. ARETE became so popular that it continued after Coach Warner departed Rutgers in 2010.

HEAD COACH OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CLUB TEAM: CHICO AQUAJETS

The Swim Association is seeking a Head Coach to direct all aspects of our aquatic

programs. The overall objective of the position is to direct a year round USA Swimming

program that produces the highest attainable levels of excellence in instruction as well

as individual and team performance, in a positive environment. The coach will develop

and improve the technical and physical skills of swimming in each participant.

HEAD COACH UPPER VALLEY AQUATIC CLUB

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is full multi-purpose Aquatic and Fitness Center with multiple pools located in beautiful White River Junction, Vermont. Our facility owned team, The Upper Valley Aquatic Club, is seeking an experienced year-round Head Coach. We are a Level 1 USA Swim team with 140 swimmers. Our team has had 2 Olympic Trial Qualifiers, 5 National Qualifiers, 1 National Junior Team member, 50 plus Sectional Qualifiers, a Bronze medalist at the 2015 World Junior Championship in Singapore, and more. The Head Coach will attend and coach practices, swim meets, and Center events.

SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

Leads and coaches young swimmers in swimming. Creates a fun and inviting learning environment to ensure a positive member experience. Builds strong relationships with participants and continually challenges them to the next level.

PART TIME HEAD COACH FOR FIG GARDEN DOLPHINS SWIM PROGRAM

Do you have a passion for swimming and living a healthy way of life? We are looking for a passionate Head Swim Coach who enjoys working with youth and will help our members improve their swimming while having fun! Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club is a member-owned country club which offers its members fitness facilities, fitness classes, swimming in both our recreational pool and lap pool as well as offering year-round tennis. Our club is in the historic “Old Fig” area of Fresno nestled within a beautifully tree-lined neighborhood. Our heated lap pool operates a swim program consisting of the club and swim members. Our Fig Garden Swim Program includes swimmers from ages 5-12. Swimmers practice in the afternoons Monday through Thursday.

ASSISTANT COACH- AGE GROUP

OC Riptide Aquatics Swim Team (RIPT) is seeking a motivated and committed individual to serve as Assistant Coach. Our mission at RIPT is to provide young athletes a competitive swimming program that will inspire them to achieve their highest potential in and out of the pool. We work with the youth of Huntington Beach and surrounding cities to provide a solid foundation in stroke development and support their growth throughout all levels of aquatic competition.

SWIM TEAM COACH

We’re more than a pool – the mission of the YMCA of Metro Chicago is to develop strong children, families and communities across Metropolitan Chicago through fitness and healthy living, academic readiness, character development and violence prevention. Our 20 membership centers across the city and suburbs, 5 camps, early learning, school-aged and other programs provide everyone with a safe place to swim, learn, play and grow.

ADJUNCT FACULTY – HEAD WOMENS WATER POLO

Ohlone College seeks to employ faculty members who have a passion for teaching and learning and a strong commitment to the missions and ideals of the community college. We are looking for excellent teachers who are student-oriented in their approach and dedicated to student success. An ideal candidate will be skilled in generating student engagement in learning. Innovative teaching strategies are encouraged at Ohlone, including collaborative learning and the active use of technology.

SWIMMING & DIVING ASSISTANT COACHES

The College has opportunities for assistant coaches in the following sports:

Women’s & Men’s Swimming

Women’s & Men’s Diving

Assistant coaches hired for Fall 2018 sports may also coach Spring 2019 sports if qualified and available. Assistant coaches support head coaches in conditioning athletes, conducting practices and overseeing competitive meets. Prior coaching experience required, preferably at the collegiate level. Pay for this position is $11.15 per hour.

NORTHPORT YACHT CLUB HEAD SWIM COACH

Northport Yacht Club is seeking an experienced, committed and personable Head Coach for our summer swim team program. Our goal is is threefold: to provide the best recreational experience for all swimmers in the program, to provide a competitive atmosphere for all swimmers to challenge themselves based on their drive and skill level, and to ensure a fun experience for all families involved.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR – CITY OF BATESVILLE

The Aquatics Coordinator will manage the operations and programs of the Aquatic Department at the Batesville Community Center. Responsible for supervising water safety instruction, lifeguard, water aerobics instructors, and others assigned by the Parks Director. Must demonstrate a strong personal commitment to the mission and goals of the Batesville Parks and Recreation Department while carrying out their assigned responsibilities in accordance with City of Batesville Policies and applicable laws.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The Aiken-Augusta Swim League (ASL) is currently seeking to fill the position of Program Director/Head Coach (PD). ASL is looking for a PD who is interested in bringing this established team to the next level while having the opportunity to create his/her own unique swim club product.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Our Swim Instructors are the most important and valued part of our business. With loyal instructors who have taught for us for 10+ years, trust us when we say, you want to join the SafeSplash®Family! As a swim instructor, you will have the opportunity to teach both swimming and social skills that students will carry with them for the rest of their lives…there is no job more rewarding! With the support from our senior leadership team, you will find the best career path to further grow your passion to serving your local community.

SWIMMING COACH

The job holder’s responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of children and young person’s for whom s/he is responsible, or with whom s/he comes into contact will be to adhere to and ensure compliance with the relevant Cognita Safeguarding; Child Protection Policy and Procedures at all times. If in the course of carrying out the duties of the role, the job holder identifies any instance that a child is suffering or likely to suffer significant harm either at school or at home, s/he must report any concerns to the School’s Child Protection Officer/Designated Safeguarding Lead or to the Head of indeed to the Regional CEP so that a referral can be made accordingly to the relevant third part services.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/LIFEGUARD

EXOS takes a unique approach to fitness center design, facility management, and training technology to create welcoming environments that facilitate healthy lifestyles. From business planning to operations, we use our decades of experience to drive member acquisition, engagement, and retention. We know that the more engaging and effective a fitness center is, the more success it will have. It’s all about providing members with a positive experience and the tools they need to accomplish their goals.

LIFEGUARD

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities. With award-winning facilities and spaces, technology, equipment, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance.

SWIM TEACHER

If you love children and the water – this job is for you! Swimtastic Swim School is seeking professional, fun-loving, and energetic swim teachers to join our team! We will train you so experience isn’t necessary. The position includes teaching children as young as 6 months how to swim. You must be very outgoing and great with kids. Flexible part-time teacher positions are available. Looking for both morning and/or evening availability.

AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT COACH

Highlands Ranch Aquatics (HRA) seeks an age group development coach passionate about teaching and motivating young athletes. HRA is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club (a top-200 ranked program nationally), with a history of producing State, Zone, Sectional and Junior National qualifiers, as well as developing collegiate student-athletes.

HEAD SITE COACH

COOL swim team is seeking a Site Coach for one of its four locations in the Kansas City area. COOL has rapidly expanded in the Johnson County Area, surpassing 300 swimmers in 2016. The Prairie Trail pool is located on the west side of Olathe, Kansas, about 20 minutes south of Downtown Kansas City. We are looking for an individual with experience coaching swimmers ranging from novice to senior levels. These sites have approximately 60+ swimmers in the year-round program.

ASSISTANT USA SWIMMING COACH

Assistant swim coach with a high performance USA Swimming Club. Directly responsible for our Senior 2 group ( 13 – 17 year olds, JOs to Sectionals). 2.5 hours per day, including Saturdays. Swim meets as needed. Will work directly with a level 5 coach, past ASCA board of Directors, current Southern California Swimming Board of Directors and member of the US National Junior Team staff.

WOODSIDE KC WAVES HEAD COACH

The Woodside Waves is a summer recreational swim program with swimmers from ages 5 to 18 with a wide range of ability. Our team is comprised of approximately 250 athletes who compete in weekly dual meets and a season-ending League Championship over span of the seven-week program which begins the first full week of June and ends in the third week of July. The swim team operations are coordinated through a collaborative effort between the Waves Parent Board, the Head Coach and Club Woodside’s Director of Community.

HEAD COACH – HEART OF TEXAS AQUATICS TEAM

Heart of Texas Aquatics Team (HEAT), serving the Waco and surrounding communities of Central Texas, is seeking a dynamic, motivating, experienced Head Coach, to lead our year-round competitive swim program. The team currently trains at the Family YMCA, and consists of 65+ swimmers from beginning level age-group swimmers to swimmers who compete at State Championships, Sectionals, Jr. Nationals, and National Championships. HEAT is a 501©(3) non-profit organization supported by a parent run volunteer Board of Directors.

VERNON HILLS PARK DISTRICT SWIM TEAM SWIM COACH

Coaches must be at least 18 years of age, must demonstrate proper swimming technique or provide proof of competitive swim experience, and hold the following current certifications: USA-Swimming membership, CPR, First Aid, and AED, or the ability to obtain within 6 months.

HEAD COACH MAKOS SWIMMING

The Assistant Director reports to the Associate Director of the Aquatic Center and will have functional and administrative responsibility for the direction of the competitive swimming programs to include the MAKOS Age Group swim team & The Miami Red Fins Masters swim teams. Serves to provide program coverage, facility coverage, and supervision of special events sponsored by the MAKOS swimming program.

HEAD SWIM COACH, ANSLEY GOLF CLUB, ATLANTA, GA

Ansley Golf Club is a premier private club located in Midtown Atlanta at 196 Montgomery Ferry Dr NE, Atlanta, GA. As part of Ansley Golf Club (AGC), the Sharks Swim Team strives to ensure that every child has an opportunity to learn to swim confidently using proper technique and be a part of a summer swim team that promotes good sportsmanship, hard work, and camaraderie among all team members and families.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

If you love children and the water – this job is for you! Swimtastic Swim School is seeking professional, fun-loving, and energetic swim teachers to join our team! We will train you so experience isn’t necessary. The position includes teaching children as young as 6 months how to swim. You must be very outgoing and great with kids. Flexible part-time teacher positions are available. Looking for both morning and/or evening availability.

SOUTH POINTE SEA STARS HEAD COACH

Our pool is located at 2824 Champion Road, Naperville. Last year our team had 135 swimmers ranging in ages 5-18. Our season runs from May 29 through July 29. We have a daily age group practice 8 am-11 am. We are looking for someone that enjoys working with kids, knowledgeable on the 4 swim strokes, and able to supervise and delegate to junior coaches. This is a summer team and we want to keep it fun for the kids. The team consists of both recreational and competitive swimmers. We usually hire between 4-6 junior coaches and would like our head coach to be involved in the hiring.

AQUATICS MANAGER

A true ‘home away from home’ for expatriates in Singapore, The American Club has been fostering a sense of community among its 10,000 members and families for close to 70 years. With a diverse membership consisting of over 60 different nationalities and a comprehensive range of food & beverage, sports & fitness, business, wellness and recreational amenities located in the heart of the city, this is where our Members come to experience a higher standard of personalised service in an exclusive sanctuary away from the bustle of city living.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR @ SWIMLABS HIGHLANDS RANCH

Do you love kids and love to swim? If so, SwimLabs Swim School has a job for you! SwimLabs is a year-round, indoor swim school for children and adults who are learning to swim, as well as a training facility for competitive swimmers and triathletes. We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, energetic people to join our team. We teach lessons to all ages and abilities in a unique environment of warm-water pools using visual feedback. Please visit our website for more details, www.swimlabs.com.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS

At SwimLabs Littleton, we run the gamut of who we can help. If your child doesn’t know how to swim, we can help him or her be comfortable and safe in the water. On the other end of the scale is the swimmer who wants to up their game. We provide instant video feedback to help your swimmer excel in any of the four major strokes. After the lesson, you can access the video anytime from a special link we provide. We’re excited about our new facility opening up in Littleton. Come by soon to tour our facility on Wadsworth just north of Bowles.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS & LIFEGUARDS

We are looking for the right candidates to help us make an impact in our community by providing exceptional swim lessons. The SafeSplash® system believes in Leadership, Respect, Execution and Quality. Our Swim Instructors and Lifeguards are the most important and valued part of our business.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR/PASA-DKS AGE GROUP COACH

Fremont Hills Country Club and PASA-DKS (Los Altos Hills, CA) is seeking an Assistant Aquatics Director as well as an Age Group Swim Coach to start as soon as possible. The coaching position includes Masters, Clinics, Summer Recreational Team and Dryland Fitness Program, as well as additional compensation for Private Lesson Instruction. The Assistant Aquatics Director position will be a full-time benefited position and will require administrative duties, inclusive of working with a private club membership. There will be room for growth both positions.

ASSISTANT COACH

Crown City Aquatics Club is seeking a qualified part-time Assistant Coach for the current 2018 swim season. Coaches will be working with our Development Group, which consists of swimmers between the ages of 5-10. This is an hourly position with work opportunities between 5 to 10 hours per week.

HEAD COACH – SUMMER REC TEAM

Cupertino Hills Swim and Racquet Club is looking for a Head Coach for our 2018 season — April 2 through July 15. Our team is dedicated to providing a fun and supportive team environment, encouraging healthy competition, and improving swimming technique. We have 120 swimmers.

HEAD AND ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

The Fry’s Spring Beach Club, established in 1921, is seeking qualified Head and Assistant coaches for our swim team for the upcoming 2018 summer season. Head Coach responsibilities include designing a differentiated practice program, mentoring a team of coaches, and leading morning and afternoon practices and social events, amounting to full-time employment. Assistant Coaches have similar responsibilities but with fewer hours. The preferred candidate has prior swim coach experience with children of varying ages and a proficient knowledge of strokes, turns, relays, line-up preparation, stroke analysis and biomechanics, rules and safety training.

ORANGEVALE TIGERSHARKS HEAD COACH

The Orangevale TigerSharks are a summer competitive swim team with an emphasis on fun! Swimmers with or without swim team experience who can swim one 25 yard length of a pool may join this OV Parks sponsored team. The program focus is on developing swimmers in a supportive and team oriented environment. Parents and families factor in on the fun, assisting with swim meets and team socials. The season runs from May through July each year. Practices are held in the afternoon starting in May then in the morning or afternoon in June and July. Swim meets are held in June and July.

SWIM LESSON INSTRUCTOR

Learning to swim is a defining experience in a child’s life, an experience that creates lasting memories similar to learning to ride a bike. But unlike riding a bike, swimming is important to your child’s safety and development. At SafeSplash, we understand…swimming is a life skill®. Giving your child the opportunity to learn from passionate instructors that provide individual attention in the best facilities, sets them up for an outstanding experience. That is the SafeSplash Way.

SNOW SWIMMING, HEAD SITE COACH

As the lead coach for our second-highest training group, you’ll be writing & running all Senior Silver workouts (both morning and afternoon groups), as well as dryland workouts for those groups. There are two additional training groups you’ll be responsible for running as well, both groups comprised of age groupers, both groups in the afternoons. Administrative duties include: completing meet entries for your athletes, regular communication with the athletes & their families via email (including a weekly update to each group), as well as an occasional meeting with each group- usually at the beginning of each season. You’ll also be expected to attend our weekly coaches meeting on Tuesday Mornings. Salary is dependent on experience. It’s important to note that there is no Board at SNOW.

ASSISTANT COACH- RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

Raleigh Swimming Association is seeking an Assistant Coach to work on a part-time basis, primarily with our age group athletes. This is an hourly position; compensation is commensurate with experience. Opportunities are available to work between 6 and 20 hours per week. Coach candidates must be knowledgeable and passionate about working with young swimmers.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY CLIPPERS – FULL/PART TIME POSITIONS

The Lead Age Group swim coach is a year-round, part-time to full-time position based in Erlanger, Kentucky. The ideal candidate is someone who can coach the year-round USA Swimming club and assist with club operations as needed; is comfortable working with young beginners to high school athletes of all ages and abilities, including Sectionals qualifiers; and is passionate about the sport of swimming.

HEAD COACH- JONESBORO JETS AQUATIC CLUB

The Jonesboro Jets Aquatic Club (www.jonesborojets.com), located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is searching for a head coach. The Jets currently has approximately 90+ swimmers from beginning level age group swimmers to swimmers competitive on the Sectional and Junior National levels. The team trains primarily at Arkansas State University and has additional community partners that provide pool availability in the summer and winter months. The Jets are a competitive year round USA swim club with a successful developmental and competitive AAU summer program. The Jets Aquatic Club is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is supported by a parent-run volunteer board of directors.

LEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH IN ANTHEM, ARIZONA

The Lead Age Group Swim Coach is a full time position. This position is responsible for coaching, helping with pool maintenance and chemicals, teaching private swim lessons, conducting swim camp and overseeing the master’s swim program. As a coach, this individual will be able to work with young swimmers new to the sport up to high level swimmers capable of medaling at state meets or getting Zone or Sectional cuts. Additionally, the Lead Age Group Swim Coach monitors activities at the pool to prevent accidents, rescues swimmers in danger of drowning, cautions swimmers regarding unsafe practices and safety hazards, maintain order in the pool and adjoining areas, administers first aid when needed.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH POSITION

Cascade Swim Club is searching for a Lead Age Group Coach at Evans and Shoreline Pools. Cascade is a multi-site team that operates in Seattle, Washington. We currently have approx. 600 swimmers ranging in age from entry level to elite. We are seeking a coach capable of creating a strong Age Group Regional team and preparing swimmers for Senior level training.

GLENBROOK AQUATICS HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

POSITION OBJECTIVE: To create a full time position for our developmental groups. This person will assume a shared role of leadership with the Head Coach (Age Group Coach) and the Head Senior Coach. Their focus will be on creating and implementing a program designed to introduce and properly instruct the basic principles of competitive swimming to the introductory groups of our program.

HEAD COACH WEST BEND SWIM CLUB

West Bend Swim Club (WBSC) is seeking a motivated Head Coach to lead a team of swimmers ranging from beginner up to the National level. West Bend Swim Club is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that serves West Bend and surrounding communities. WBSC is a competitive swim team that is dedicated to the long-term development of our swimmers.

THE RACE CLUB IS HIRING SWIM COACHES

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS AND LBA HEAD COACH

The Director of Aquatics is a multi-faceted role. In addition to managing all pool operations, the Director of Aquatics will serve as the Head Coach of highly competitive water polo, swimming, and diving teams. Additionally, the Director will serve as the Head Coach for LBA Swim Club and will work in collaboration with the Director of Athletics, the Chair of the Physical Education Department, and the Director of Plant Operations to advance aquatic programming at Loyola Blakefield.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

