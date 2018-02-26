Verhaeren: These Australian Trials Truly Are A Test For All Of Us

2018 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Video courtesy of Swimming Australia.

We unpacked the Australian Trials’ new format in our SwimSwam preview, but hear from Australian Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren himself on how he envisions the 4-day meet unrolling. Not only are the traditional semi-finals removed from the competition timeline, but the event itself is being held just 5 weeks out from the Commonwealth Games, a new model the green and gold are trying out in light of a relatively disappointing Rio Olympics and Budapest World Championships.

Speaking on-site at the Optus Aquatic Center, Verhaeren points to how the Trials are not only the test event for the actual Commonwealth Games, themselves, as they are being held in the same facility, but the new meet format and timing is a test event for the Aussie athletes as a whole.

“The facilities here are excellent and while many of our athletes train outdoors, the opportunity to swim under the Gold Coast sun in the competition venue just weeks before the Games is a major advantage for our team.

“This will be one of the biggest Trials yet and I have no doubt competition will be tough, and we will see some outstanding performances this week,” Verhaeren said.

The Honourable Kate Jones, Minster for Tourism Industry and Development and the Commonwealth Games said, “All the stars of Australian swimming will assemble on the Gold Coast this week, making for a great spectacle for locals. For the athletes, this is just as much about qualifying for the Games as it is getting a better feel for the venue.”

Verhaeren reiterates that all Australian elite swimmers are slated to swim, with no exceptions. There is, however, one man missing, as Thomas Fraser-Holmes is in the midst of serving his doping ban. Olympic silver medalist Maddie Groves is still being reported as ‘questionable’ by local Australian media.