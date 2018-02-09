615 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1302 Swim Jobs.



SWIM TEAM COACH

We’re more than a pool – the mission of the YMCA of Metro Chicago is to develop strong children, families and communities across Metropolitan Chicago through fitness and healthy living, academic readiness, character development and violence prevention. Our 20 membership centers across the city and suburbs, 5 camps, early learning, school-aged and other programs provide everyone with a safe place to swim, learn, play and grow.

ADJUNCT FACULTY – HEAD WOMENS WATER POLO

Ohlone College seeks to employ faculty members who have a passion for teaching and learning and a strong commitment to the missions and ideals of the community college. We are looking for excellent teachers who are student-oriented in their approach and dedicated to student success. An ideal candidate will be skilled in generating student engagement in learning. Innovative teaching strategies are encouraged at Ohlone, including collaborative learning and the active use of technology.

SWIMMING & DIVING ASSISTANT COACHES

The College has opportunities for assistant coaches in the following sports:

Women’s & Men’s Swimming

Women’s & Men’s Diving

Assistant coaches hired for Fall 2018 sports may also coach Spring 2019 sports if qualified and available. Assistant coaches support head coaches in conditioning athletes, conducting practices and overseeing competitive meets. Prior coaching experience required, preferably at the collegiate level. Pay for this position is $11.15 per hour.

NORTHPORT YACHT CLUB HEAD SWIM COACH

Northport Yacht Club is seeking an experienced, committed and personable Head Coach for our summer swim team program. Our goal is is threefold: to provide the best recreational experience for all swimmers in the program, to provide a competitive atmosphere for all swimmers to challenge themselves based on their drive and skill level, and to ensure a fun experience for all families involved.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR – CITY OF BATESVILLE

The Aquatics Coordinator will manage the operations and programs of the Aquatic Department at the Batesville Community Center. Responsible for supervising water safety instruction, lifeguard, water aerobics instructors, and others assigned by the Parks Director. Must demonstrate a strong personal commitment to the mission and goals of the Batesville Parks and Recreation Department while carrying out their assigned responsibilities in accordance with City of Batesville Policies and applicable laws.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The Aiken-Augusta Swim League (ASL) is currently seeking to fill the position of Program Director/Head Coach (PD). ASL is looking for a PD who is interested in bringing this established team to the next level while having the opportunity to create his/her own unique swim club product.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Our Swim Instructors are the most important and valued part of our business. With loyal instructors who have taught for us for 10+ years, trust us when we say, you want to join the SafeSplash®Family! As a swim instructor, you will have the opportunity to teach both swimming and social skills that students will carry with them for the rest of their lives…there is no job more rewarding! With the support from our senior leadership team, you will find the best career path to further grow your passion to serving your local community.

SWIMMING COACH

The job holder’s responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of children and young person’s for whom s/he is responsible, or with whom s/he comes into contact will be to adhere to and ensure compliance with the relevant Cognita Safeguarding; Child Protection Policy and Procedures at all times. If in the course of carrying out the duties of the role, the job holder identifies any instance that a child is suffering or likely to suffer significant harm either at school or at home, s/he must report any concerns to the School’s Child Protection Officer/Designated Safeguarding Lead or to the Head of indeed to the Regional CEP so that a referral can be made accordingly to the relevant third part services.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/LIFEGUARD

EXOS takes a unique approach to fitness center design, facility management, and training technology to create welcoming environments that facilitate healthy lifestyles. From business planning to operations, we use our decades of experience to drive member acquisition, engagement, and retention. We know that the more engaging and effective a fitness center is, the more success it will have. It’s all about providing members with a positive experience and the tools they need to accomplish their goals.

LIFEGUARD

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities. With award-winning facilities and spaces, technology, equipment, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance.

SWIM TEACHER

If you love children and the water – this job is for you! Swimtastic Swim School is seeking professional, fun-loving, and energetic swim teachers to join our team! We will train you so experience isn’t necessary. The position includes teaching children as young as 6 months how to swim. You must be very outgoing and great with kids. Flexible part-time teacher positions are available. Looking for both morning and/or evening availability.

AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT COACH

Highlands Ranch Aquatics (HRA) seeks an age group development coach passionate about teaching and motivating young athletes. HRA is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club (a top-200 ranked program nationally), with a history of producing State, Zone, Sectional and Junior National qualifiers, as well as developing collegiate student-athletes.

HEAD SITE COACH

COOL swim team is seeking a Site Coach for one of its four locations in the Kansas City area. COOL has rapidly expanded in the Johnson County Area, surpassing 300 swimmers in 2016. The Prairie Trail pool is located on the west side of Olathe, Kansas, about 20 minutes south of Downtown Kansas City. We are looking for an individual with experience coaching swimmers ranging from novice to senior levels. These sites have approximately 60+ swimmers in the year-round program.

ASSISTANT USA SWIMMING COACH

Assistant swim coach with a high performance USA Swimming Club. Directly responsible for our Senior 2 group ( 13 – 17 year olds, JOs to Sectionals). 2.5 hours per day, including Saturdays. Swim meets as needed. Will work directly with a level 5 coach, past ASCA board of Directors, current Southern California Swimming Board of Directors and member of the US National Junior Team staff.

WOODSIDE KC WAVES HEAD COACH

The Woodside Waves is a summer recreational swim program with swimmers from ages 5 to 18 with a wide range of ability. Our team is comprised of approximately 250 athletes who compete in weekly dual meets and a season-ending League Championship over span of the seven-week program which begins the first full week of June and ends in the third week of July. The swim team operations are coordinated through a collaborative effort between the Waves Parent Board, the Head Coach and Club Woodside’s Director of Community.

HEAD COACH – HEART OF TEXAS AQUATICS TEAM

Heart of Texas Aquatics Team (HEAT), serving the Waco and surrounding communities of Central Texas, is seeking a dynamic, motivating, experienced Head Coach, to lead our year-round competitive swim program. The team currently trains at the Family YMCA, and consists of 65+ swimmers from beginning level age-group swimmers to swimmers who compete at State Championships, Sectionals, Jr. Nationals, and National Championships. HEAT is a 501©(3) non-profit organization supported by a parent run volunteer Board of Directors.

VERNON HILLS PARK DISTRICT SWIM TEAM SWIM COACH

Coaches must be at least 18 years of age, must demonstrate proper swimming technique or provide proof of competitive swim experience, and hold the following current certifications: USA-Swimming membership, CPR, First Aid, and AED, or the ability to obtain within 6 months.

HEAD COACH MAKOS SWIMMING

The Assistant Director reports to the Associate Director of the Aquatic Center and will have functional and administrative responsibility for the direction of the competitive swimming programs to include the MAKOS Age Group swim team & The Miami Red Fins Masters swim teams. Serves to provide program coverage, facility coverage, and supervision of special events sponsored by the MAKOS swimming program.

HEAD SWIM COACH, ANSLEY GOLF CLUB, ATLANTA, GA

Ansley Golf Club is a premier private club located in Midtown Atlanta at 196 Montgomery Ferry Dr NE, Atlanta, GA. As part of Ansley Golf Club (AGC), the Sharks Swim Team strives to ensure that every child has an opportunity to learn to swim confidently using proper technique and be a part of a summer swim team that promotes good sportsmanship, hard work, and camaraderie among all team members and families.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

If you love children and the water – this job is for you! Swimtastic Swim School is seeking professional, fun-loving, and energetic swim teachers to join our team! We will train you so experience isn’t necessary. The position includes teaching children as young as 6 months how to swim. You must be very outgoing and great with kids. Flexible part-time teacher positions are available. Looking for both morning and/or evening availability.

SOUTH POINTE SEA STARS HEAD COACH

Our pool is located at 2824 Champion Road, Naperville. Last year our team had 135 swimmers ranging in ages 5-18. Our season runs from May 29 through July 29. We have a daily age group practice 8 am-11 am. We are looking for someone that enjoys working with kids, knowledgeable on the 4 swim strokes, and able to supervise and delegate to junior coaches. This is a summer team and we want to keep it fun for the kids. The team consists of both recreational and competitive swimmers. We usually hire between 4-6 junior coaches and would like our head coach to be involved in the hiring.

AQUATICS MANAGER

A true ‘home away from home’ for expatriates in Singapore, The American Club has been fostering a sense of community among its 10,000 members and families for close to 70 years. With a diverse membership consisting of over 60 different nationalities and a comprehensive range of food & beverage, sports & fitness, business, wellness and recreational amenities located in the heart of the city, this is where our Members come to experience a higher standard of personalised service in an exclusive sanctuary away from the bustle of city living.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR @ SWIMLABS HIGHLANDS RANCH

Do you love kids and love to swim? If so, SwimLabs Swim School has a job for you! SwimLabs is a year-round, indoor swim school for children and adults who are learning to swim, as well as a training facility for competitive swimmers and triathletes. We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, energetic people to join our team. We teach lessons to all ages and abilities in a unique environment of warm-water pools using visual feedback. Please visit our website for more details, www.swimlabs.com.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS

At SwimLabs Littleton, we run the gamut of who we can help. If your child doesn’t know how to swim, we can help him or her be comfortable and safe in the water. On the other end of the scale is the swimmer who wants to up their game. We provide instant video feedback to help your swimmer excel in any of the four major strokes. After the lesson, you can access the video anytime from a special link we provide. We’re excited about our new facility opening up in Littleton. Come by soon to tour our facility on Wadsworth just north of Bowles.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS & LIFEGUARDS

We are looking for the right candidates to help us make an impact in our community by providing exceptional swim lessons. The SafeSplash® system believes in Leadership, Respect, Execution and Quality. Our Swim Instructors and Lifeguards are the most important and valued part of our business.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR/PASA-DKS AGE GROUP COACH

Fremont Hills Country Club and PASA-DKS (Los Altos Hills, CA) is seeking an Assistant Aquatics Director as well as an Age Group Swim Coach to start as soon as possible. The coaching position includes Masters, Clinics, Summer Recreational Team and Dryland Fitness Program, as well as additional compensation for Private Lesson Instruction. The Assistant Aquatics Director position will be a full-time benefited position and will require administrative duties, inclusive of working with a private club membership. There will be room for growth both positions.

ASSISTANT COACH

Crown City Aquatics Club is seeking a qualified part-time Assistant Coach for the current 2018 swim season. Coaches will be working with our Development Group, which consists of swimmers between the ages of 5-10. This is an hourly position with work opportunities between 5 to 10 hours per week.

HEAD COACH – SUMMER REC TEAM

Cupertino Hills Swim and Racquet Club is looking for a Head Coach for our 2018 season — April 2 through July 15. Our team is dedicated to providing a fun and supportive team environment, encouraging healthy competition, and improving swimming technique. We have 120 swimmers.

HEAD AND ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

The Fry’s Spring Beach Club, established in 1921, is seeking qualified Head and Assistant coaches for our swim team for the upcoming 2018 summer season. Head Coach responsibilities include designing a differentiated practice program, mentoring a team of coaches, and leading morning and afternoon practices and social events, amounting to full-time employment. Assistant Coaches have similar responsibilities but with fewer hours. The preferred candidate has prior swim coach experience with children of varying ages and a proficient knowledge of strokes, turns, relays, line-up preparation, stroke analysis and biomechanics, rules and safety training.

ORANGEVALE TIGERSHARKS HEAD COACH

The Orangevale TigerSharks are a summer competitive swim team with an emphasis on fun! Swimmers with or without swim team experience who can swim one 25 yard length of a pool may join this OV Parks sponsored team. The program focus is on developing swimmers in a supportive and team oriented environment. Parents and families factor in on the fun, assisting with swim meets and team socials. The season runs from May through July each year. Practices are held in the afternoon starting in May then in the morning or afternoon in June and July. Swim meets are held in June and July.

SWIM LESSON INSTRUCTOR

Learning to swim is a defining experience in a child’s life, an experience that creates lasting memories similar to learning to ride a bike. But unlike riding a bike, swimming is important to your child’s safety and development. At SafeSplash, we understand…swimming is a life skill®. Giving your child the opportunity to learn from passionate instructors that provide individual attention in the best facilities, sets them up for an outstanding experience. That is the SafeSplash Way.

SNOW SWIMMING, HEAD SITE COACH

As the lead coach for our second-highest training group, you’ll be writing & running all Senior Silver workouts (both morning and afternoon groups), as well as dryland workouts for those groups. There are two additional training groups you’ll be responsible for running as well, both groups comprised of age groupers, both groups in the afternoons. Administrative duties include: completing meet entries for your athletes, regular communication with the athletes & their families via email (including a weekly update to each group), as well as an occasional meeting with each group- usually at the beginning of each season. You’ll also be expected to attend our weekly coaches meeting on Tuesday Mornings. Salary is dependent on experience. It’s important to note that there is no Board at SNOW.

ASSISTANT COACH- RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

Raleigh Swimming Association is seeking an Assistant Coach to work on a part-time basis, primarily with our age group athletes. This is an hourly position; compensation is commensurate with experience. Opportunities are available to work between 6 and 20 hours per week. Coach candidates must be knowledgeable and passionate about working with young swimmers.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY CLIPPERS – FULL/PART TIME POSITIONS

The Lead Age Group swim coach is a year-round, part-time to full-time position based in Erlanger, Kentucky. The ideal candidate is someone who can coach the year-round USA Swimming club and assist with club operations as needed; is comfortable working with young beginners to high school athletes of all ages and abilities, including Sectionals qualifiers; and is passionate about the sport of swimming.

HEAD COACH- JONESBORO JETS AQUATIC CLUB

The Jonesboro Jets Aquatic Club (www.jonesborojets.com), located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is searching for a head coach. The Jets currently has approximately 90+ swimmers from beginning level age group swimmers to swimmers competitive on the Sectional and Junior National levels. The team trains primarily at Arkansas State University and has additional community partners that provide pool availability in the summer and winter months. The Jets are a competitive year round USA swim club with a successful developmental and competitive AAU summer program. The Jets Aquatic Club is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is supported by a parent-run volunteer board of directors.

LEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH IN ANTHEM, ARIZONA

The Lead Age Group Swim Coach is a full time position. This position is responsible for coaching, helping with pool maintenance and chemicals, teaching private swim lessons, conducting swim camp and overseeing the master’s swim program. As a coach, this individual will be able to work with young swimmers new to the sport up to high level swimmers capable of medaling at state meets or getting Zone or Sectional cuts. Additionally, the Lead Age Group Swim Coach monitors activities at the pool to prevent accidents, rescues swimmers in danger of drowning, cautions swimmers regarding unsafe practices and safety hazards, maintain order in the pool and adjoining areas, administers first aid when needed.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH POSITION

Cascade Swim Club is searching for a Lead Age Group Coach at Evans and Shoreline Pools. Cascade is a multi-site team that operates in Seattle, Washington. We currently have approx. 600 swimmers ranging in age from entry level to elite. We are seeking a coach capable of creating a strong Age Group Regional team and preparing swimmers for Senior level training.

GLENBROOK AQUATICS HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

POSITION OBJECTIVE: To create a full time position for our developmental groups. This person will assume a shared role of leadership with the Head Coach (Age Group Coach) and the Head Senior Coach. Their focus will be on creating and implementing a program designed to introduce and properly instruct the basic principles of competitive swimming to the introductory groups of our program.

HEAD COACH WEST BEND SWIM CLUB

West Bend Swim Club (WBSC) is seeking a motivated Head Coach to lead a team of swimmers ranging from beginner up to the National level. West Bend Swim Club is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that serves West Bend and surrounding communities. WBSC is a competitive swim team that is dedicated to the long-term development of our swimmers.

THE RACE CLUB IS HIRING SWIM COACHES

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS AND LBA HEAD COACH

The Director of Aquatics is a multi-faceted role. In addition to managing all pool operations, the Director of Aquatics will serve as the Head Coach of highly competitive water polo, swimming, and diving teams. Additionally, the Director will serve as the Head Coach for LBA Swim Club and will work in collaboration with the Director of Athletics, the Chair of the Physical Education Department, and the Director of Plant Operations to advance aquatic programming at Loyola Blakefield.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH – GREENWOOD GATORS (GRE)

The Gators are a nonprofit, board run USA Swimming club serving the Greenwood Community. The Gators are dedicated to teaching young people the sport of competitive swimming and employ a coaching staff that is made up of certified professionals who are dedicated to developing swimmers into the best athletes they can be and building a foundation of skills that will last a lifetime. The Gators train at the Greenwood High School Natatorium located at 615 West Smith Valley Road in Greenwood, IN (20 minutes South of Indianapolis). The facility houses a six lane 25-yard pool that can be converted to a 25-meter pool for the long course season as well as a five lane 12.5 yard separate diving well. The Greenwood Gators, the Greenwood High School swimming and diving teams, and the Greenwood Middle School swimming and diving teams all practice and host meets at the facility.

HEAD COACH – GREENWOOD GATORS (GRE)

The Gators are a nonprofit, board run USA Swimming club serving the Greenwood Community. The Gators are dedicated to teaching young people the sport of competitive swimming and employ a coaching staff that is made up of certified professionals who are dedicated to developing swimmers into the best athletes they can be and building a foundation of skills that will last a lifetime. The Gators train at the Greenwood High School Natatorium located at 615 West Smith Valley Road in Greenwood, IN (20 minutes South of Indianapolis). The facility houses a six lane 25-yard pool that can be converted to a 25-meter pool for the long course season as well as a five lane 12.5 yard separate diving well. The Greenwood Gators, the Greenwood High School swimming and diving teams, and the Greenwood Middle School swimming and diving teams all practice and host meets at the facility.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – SUMMER DECK SUPERVISOR

Founded September 2005 as part of Albuquerque Academy’s outreach to the community at large, Charger Aquatics Swim Club (CAQ) is New Mexico’s largest competitive USA Swimming club with over 300 swimmers from the club’s three separate branches. Charger Aquatics is the only New Mexico club team with two bronze-medal awards from USA Swimming; and, according to the Virtual Club Championship (VCC), it is consistently ranked in the top-150 clubs in the nation.

NEW TRIER AQUATICS – DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

The Director of Operations (DO) is directly responsible for Club day-to-day duties and functions. This individual is part of the Executive Coaching team and is expected to be a vital component of the long term stability and programming of New Trier Aquatics. Enthusiasm for the sport of swimming as a community-driven program is essential to success in this position. Coaching responsibilities will be defined based on the best fit within the program and for the candidate but will be expected on a full-time basis.

SENIOR GROUP LEAD COACH

Senior Group Lead Coach: Lake Country Swim Team is seeking a coach to be the lead coach for our Senior Sterling Silver and Senior Silver training groups. These groups contain our top 13 to 15-year-old swimmers. This position also includes serving as an assistant for our Senior Gold and Platinum swimmers. This is a full-time position with associated administrative responsibilities.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Metro Area Life Time (MALT) Swim Team is seeking a passionate leader to grow within the Life Time organization. The Head Swim Coach would be responsible for the development and growth of our swim team at our newest location, Life Time Princeton, which will be the 7th satellite location for the Life Time Metro swim team, opening in late April.

TEAM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

Blue Eagle Swimming of Nazareth, PA (BLUE) is seeking passionate, qualified applicants for its full-time Team Director/Head Coach position. Reporting directly to the parent-run Board of Directors, this position is responsible for the development and implementation of training programs for all age group levels and the supervision of BLUE coaches while working towards the achievement of the organization’s goals and mission.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Swim Team Head Coach is responsible for planning and operation of the Swim Team in accordance with the guidelines of the YMCA of the USA, YMCA of Kanawha Valley and USA Swimming. He or She is cooperatively responsible for the safe operation of the swimming pool. The Head Coach will also coordinate and oversee the YMCA Learn to Swim Program.

STINGRAY TEAM DIRECTOR /HEAD COACH AND ASSISTANT DUIS CENTER MANAGER

The Assistant Duis Center Manager/Stingray Team Director/Head Coach is responsible for performing the essential functions as outlined in this job description. The Assistant Duis Center Manager/Stingray Team Director/Head Coach is a full-time/exempt employee who may work in excess of fifty (50) hours per week. Work pace varies depending on the task required. The position requires the ability to work in the hard level (100 lbs. or less).

HEAD COACH – BOYS WATER POLO

Saint Viator High School is seeking a Head Boys Water Polo Coach for the coming spring season. Please send your resume or questions to [email protected].

PART-TIME AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH WITH THE MONTEREY PARK MANTA RAYS LOCATED IN MONTEREY PARK, CA

MPMR is seeking a part-time assistant age group coach for our competitive swim team. This assistant coach would work with our head coach to assist with stroke technique and training strategies for novice swimmers as well as more advanced competitive swimmers. We are a non-profit organization, board run swim team with about 110 swimmers. The club trains at a 50 meter facility year round.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR THE BAY CLUB PANTHERS SWIM TEAM

The Panthers Swim Team at The Bay Club Redwood Shores is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach. Our team has 100+ swimmers from a beginner to a sectional level. Assistant Coach is responsible for coaching workouts, attending swim meets, assisting the Head Coach on Swim Team admin, and the general development of the program. We are looking for a coach capable of owning the program and continue to take us to new and exciting heights at the learn-to-swim, summer league, and USA Swimming level. The position can be part-time or full-time if the coach is willing to take on additional responsibilities such as private lessons.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS EVENT MANAGERS – BOSTON/ NEW ENGLAND AREA

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com is looking for hardworking, passionate individuals who love swimming, people, and thrive on being responsible for the execution of amazing clinics all around the country. Imagine working with Olympic athletes, traveling throughout the New England area, and working with others who share a passion for swimming. Amazing right? The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is currently looking for two part-time Event Managers located in the Boston, MA, New England Area.

HEAD COACH – COASTAL MAINE AQUATICS (CMA) – CAPE ELIZABETH, MAINE

Coastal Maine Aquatics (CMA) is a USA Swim Club founded in 1991, and is part of Maine Swimming LSC. CMA is a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a Board of Directors. We have a staff of 4 assistant coaches. With more than 90 swimmers throughout the year, ages 5 thru 18, CMA offers programs at 7 different training levels. CMA consistently places among the top teams at Maine Championships.

CROZET GATORS RECREATIONAL SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The Crozet Gators Swim Team (CGST) is a member of the Jefferson Swim League. We aim to provide a team oriented, positive, learning environment where each swimmer can achieve his or her potential by developing and refining skills in the sport of competitive swimming. As a team, we strive to ensure a quality recreational/competitive swim program with high regard for developing good sportsmanship, character, technique, and overall health.

CARY PARK SEA DRAGONS — SUMMER 2018 HEAD AND ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES CARY, NC

Cary Park Sea Dragons in Cary, NC is looking for energetic and skilled swim coaches (Head Coach and Assistant Coaches) for Summer 2018 to help lead our community summer swim team! If you have a love for children and have swimming or coaching experience, or know someone who does, we welcome you to send your resume to us for consideration.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Responsible for the efficient operation of all swimming activities of the club, maintaining proper chemical balance of the pool (gas chlorine system), maintaining all pool equipment, promoting interest and enjoyment of swimming among membership, insuring the safety of all members, their families and guests while in the pool and proper operation of the swimming inventory in accordance with rules, regulations, and standards of the swimming committee.

SWIM TEAM ADMIN. & DEVELOPMENTAL HEAD COACH

Join our WAVE Swim Team as our Swim Team Admin. & Developmental Head Coach and help strengthen youth in our community. The La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s WAVE Swim Team continues to grow and we have a brand new opportunity! This position will be responsible for managing the administrative aspects of the WAVE Swim Team (including team dues, meet fees, website communication, meet entries, and all monetary transactions within the team) and will lead the practices of at least one level of WAVE swimmers while supervising and overseeing Assistant Coaches.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

POSITION: The City of Plano Swimmers (COPS), located in Plano, Texas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Assistant Coach. This position will be focus on our Age Group Program, but will be expected to assist in any phase of the team as necessity dictates by the CEO/Head Coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR. We currently have approximately 140 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST) is a year-round competitive swim team for all levels of swimmers. HLST was organized in 1973 as a parent-run, non-profit organization and has continued to grow in size with approximately 100 team members today. When a swimmer becomes a member of the team, they learn the values of sportsmanship and teamwork. Swimming provides physical, emotional and intellectual skills that will last a lifetime.

FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE IN CT/RI.

Connecticut Aquatics Club, LLC, a coach-owned USA Swimming Club, is looking for a full time employee whom would like both a coaching and business experience. Connecticut Aquatics Club (CAC) owns both a competitive swim team and a sports apparel/equipment franchise called Destination Athlete.

ARENA SEEKS TEAM MARKETING LIAISON – SOUTHEAST TERRITORY

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

CLARK SWIM CLUB – ASSISTANT COACH/SWIM SCHOOL SUPERVISOR

The Clark Swim Club is a USA-S member swim club located in N. Arlington, VA. Currently have 175 members on the team, with a feeder program of approximately 100 developmental swimmers, and 100 learn to swim participants. We swim at Marymount University and have over 15 strong summer league programs with in close proximity to our facility.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

The purpose of the Swim Instructor is to provide members an individualized instruction that is tailored to their needs and skill ability. The Swim Instructor will also teach lessons and help with various clinics. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at time of hire.

AQUA INSTRUCTOR

The purpose of the Swim Instructor is to provide members an individualized instruction that is tailored to their needs and skill ability. The Swim Instructor will also teach group lessons and help with various clinics. Maintain a positive and professional demeanor during interactions and work related relationships with all persons at the center including but not limited to members, guests and team members as provided in the Team Member Handbook at time of hire.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

