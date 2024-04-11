2024 PSS San Antonio Day 2 Prelims Scratches: Haughey Sticks With 100 FR, No Guiliano/Miller

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

This morning in San Antonio will be the first prelims session of the meet, set to include the heats of the women’s and men’s 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, 400 free. However, this first prelims session will have some missing familiar faces following another round of scratches and heat sheet updates.

Most notably, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey will only be contesting in the 100 free, and not the 100 breast. In the latter event, Haughey was 5th seed at 1:05.92, which helped her earn bronze at 2024 Worlds in February. In the 100 free, however, Haughey comes in as the top seed at 52.02, more than a half second ahead of the nearest seed (Kate Douglass, 52.57).

Haughey also scratched out of the 400 free, where she was also seeded 5th at 4:05.30. The second-fastest women’s 400 free seed, Olympian Leah Smith, as well as fellow Olympian Erica Sullivan (18th) scratched out of the eight-length freestyle race.

In the men’s 100 free, No. 3 seed Blake Pieroni and No. 7 seed Chris Guiliano have opted out of the Thursday session. In Westmont, Olympian Pieroni placed 6th in the 100 free final at 48.80. At the same time, NCAA All-American Guiliano was seeded 7th at 47.98. At the most recent SCY NCAA Championships, Guiliano placed 5th in the 100-yard free final.

Also not racing again after a solid bout in Westmont is Cody Miller, who scratched his No. 3 seed in the 100 breast. Two more top-10 seeds, No. 4 Josh Matheny and #9 Jorge Murillo, also scratched from the men’s breaststroke. At the recent Westmont PSS stop, Olympic medalist Miller placed fourth in the 100 breast final at 1:01.27. At NCAAs, Worlds teamer Matheny placed 6th in the 100-yard breast final.

Day 2 Thursday Prelims Scratch Report