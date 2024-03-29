2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Scoring Analysis

It’s been a whirlwind of a two days already in Indianapolis. We’ve seen mind-bogglingly fast swimming with NCAA, meet, American, pool, and school records falling by the wayside.
Arizona State’s depth and breadth were on display on Thursday, as the Sun Devils scored 133 points to leapfrog Cal (99 points for Day 2) and Florida (91 points). While their most impressive win of the night belonged to Leon Marchand, who swam an other-worldly 4:02.31 to win the 500 free, the Sun Devils scored the most points in the 200 IM where they had 3 A finalists. Arizona State is projected to win by 62.5 points, unless there are significant shifts in points from diving, with Florida clearing Cal by 110 points to earn silver. Cal made significant inroads on Florida’s margin, scoring 41 more points than their seedings.
Further down the ladder, there is a fierce battle going on for 4th through 10th places, with NC State, Indiana, Tennessee, Stanford, Texas, Virginia Tech, and Georgia all having legitimate shots at the top rung. Texas and Indiana were up 19 and 17 points, respectively, for the day, while SMU picked up an extra 22 points with finalists in the 500 free and 200 IM. Indiana, notably, got a big boost from diving.
