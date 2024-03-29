2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Scratch Report – All Present and Ready to Rumble

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

Not one swimmer has scratched from the circle-seeded heats in any of the five swimming events on Day 3 in Indianapolis.

That means we’ll get to see all the matchups we had been eagerly anticipating. Like David Schlicht (ASU), Baylor Nelson (Texas A&M), and Rex Maurer (Stanford) vying for 2nd place behind Arizona State’s Leon Marchand in the 400 IM.

Or Josh Liendo (Florida) versus Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), Andrei Minakov (Stanford), Luke Miller (NC State), and Ilya Kharun (Arizona State) in the 100 fly.

Then, there are our two sub-1:31 200 freestylers, Macguire McDuff of Florida and Alabama’s Charlie Hawke. But did you see Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks in the 50 free and 200 free relay on Thursday? You know they will make it interesting. And don’t count out Cal’s Gabriel Jett.

Cal’s Liam Bell, Virginia’s Noah Nichols, and Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti, who have all been faster than 51 this season, will make the 100 breast exciting.

And everyone should be available for one of the most anticipated races of the meet: the 100 back. This one has Hubert Kos of ASU, Florida’s Jonny Marshall, Cal’s Destin Lasco, Kacper Stokowski of NC State, Will Modglin of Texas, and Georgia’s Ruard Van Renen, all seeded 44.50 and faster, with Kos coming in with 43.75.

400 IM

No scratches

100 Fly

No scratches

200 Free

No scratches

100 Breast

No scratches

100 Back