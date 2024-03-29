2024 M. NCAAs: Watch Leon Marchand Shatter the 500 Free NCAA Record (Day 2 Race Videos)

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you weren’t able to watch the electric second night of finals at the 2024 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships, we’ve got you covered. We won’t say any times that happen below in case you’ve somehow managed to stay off the internet but prepare yourself, it was an incredible night of racing in Indianapolis.

500 Yard Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 4:06.18— Leon Marchand , ASU (2023)

Meet Record: 4:06.61 — Matthew Sates, Georgia (2022)

American Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

U.S. Open Record: 4:06.18— Leon Marchand , ASU (2023)

Pool Record: 4:08.42 — Clark Smith, Texas (2017)

2023 Champion: 4:07.37 – Luke Hobson, Texas

Top 8:

What a swim. Leon Marchand obliterated his NCAA and U.S. Open records in the 500 freestyle, racing to the win in a stunning 4:02.31. That took a whopping 3.87 seconds off his own mark from PAC-12s. As we’ve so often seen with Marchand at over his NCAA Championship career, there was his race and then there was everyone else’s race.

Meanwhile, Hobson became the 5th fastest performer all-time, all the way back in 4:06.93, which is still a remarkable swim. Jake Magahey used his usual back-half strategy and began out-splitting Hobson after 300 yards, but Hobson had enough of a lead to lock up 2nd place in his new personal best. Magahey continued his streak of top 3 finishes in this event and posted his fastest time since 2021 with a 4:07.12.

200 Yard Individual Medley — Final

Top 8:

Destin Lasco didn’t let the field get too far from him on the first half of the race and made his move on the back 100 yards to win his first 200 IM NCAA title. Lasco took the lead on the breaststroke leg (28.75), then put up a field-best freestyle split of 23.56. He swam a final time of 1:37.91, bettering his own American record by breaking 1:38 for the first time in his career.

The Sun Devils picked up big points by going 2-3-6 in this event. Sophomores Owen McDonald and Hubert Kos finished 2nd and 3rd with McDonald surprising for silver ahead of his teammate Kos. McDonald swam a lifetime best of 1:39.23, continuing his improvement curve since arriving at ASU. Kos collected 3rd place in 1:39.66.

50 Yard Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Meet Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

American Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

U.S. Open Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pool Record: 18.23 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2017)

2023 Champion: 18.32 – Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Top 8:

Josh Liendo got the better of Jordan Crooks in the 50 freestyle final. Up to this point, Crooks had won all their battles in the postseason over the last two years. But in Indianapolis, it was Liendo’s turn; he powered home on the final 25 yards to earn the title. Liendo swam a blazing 18.07, a lifetime best that improves his standing as the #3 performer in history behind only Caeleb Dressel and Crooks.

Crooks earned 2nd two-hundredths behind Liendo in 18.09. He was well ahead of 3rd place Jack Alexy, who posted his second best time of the day to take third for the Golden Bears in 18.38.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023

Meet Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023

American Record: 1:14.44 — NC State (Q. McCarty, D. Salls, N. Henderson, L. Miller), 2024

U.S. Open Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023

Pool Record: 1:14.59 — Texas (B. Ringgold, J. Conger, T. Jackson, J. Schooling), 2017

2023 Champion: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023

Top 8:

Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, J. Smith, M.McDuff) — 1:13.49 *Pool Record* Cal (J. Alexy, B. Seeliger, L. Bell, D. Lasco) — 1:13.86 Arizona State (J. Dolan, I. Kharun, C. Peel, J. Kulow) — 1:13.95 NC State — 1:14.13 *American Record* Tennessee — 1:14.38 Auburn — 1:15.05 Virginia Tech — 1:15.32 Notre Dame — 1:15.42

The Gators defended their 200 freestyle relay title to close out the night in Indianapolis. They returned three of the four legs from their NCAA record-setting team in 2023 and were just .14 seconds off that mark for the win tonight. Fresh off his 50 free title, Liendo led off for the Gators in 18.25. Adam Chaney split 18.29, then Julian Smith swam 18.51 that moved Florida into first place. In his usual spot as the anchor, Macguire McDuff anchored in 18.44, bringing the Gators home for the win in 1:13.49.

Cal and Arizona State came on strong during the anchor leg to get 2nd and 3rd place. The Golden Bears went with Jack Alexy (18.40), Bjorn Seeliger (18.43), Liam Bell (18.46), and Lasco (18.57) en route to 2nd place in 1:13.86. The Sun Devils moved up from their 5th place finish in 2023 with Jack Dolan (18.80), Ilya Kharun (18.48), Cam Peel (18.56), and Jonny Kulow (18.11) combining for 1:13.95.

The Wolfpack broke their second American record of the meet. Noah Henderson (18.93), Luke Miller (18.23), Jerry Fox (18.44), and Quintin McCarty (18.53) lowered the record that NC State set at 2024 ACCs by .31 seconds with a 1:14.13.