2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Relay Analysis – Guiliano’s 17.94; 3 Teams Under 1:14

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Ems Contest
- How To Watch The Meet
- Live Results
- Day 1 Live Recap
- Day 2 Live Recap
200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023
- Meet Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023
- American Record: 1:14.44 – NC State (Q. McCarty, D. Salls, N. Henderson, L. Miller), 2024
- S. Open Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023
- Pool Record: 1:14.59 – Texas (B. Ringgold, J. Conger, T. Jackson, J. Schooling), 2017
- 2023 Champion: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023
Podium:
- Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, J. Smith, M. McDuff) – 1:13.49 *Pool Record*
- Cal (J. Alexy, B. Seeliger, L. Bell, D. Lasco) – 1:13.86
- Arizona State (J. Dolan, I. Kharun, C. Peel, J. Kulow) – 1:13.95
- NC State – 1:14.13 *American Record*
- Tennessee – 1:14.38
- Auburn – 1:15.05
- Virginia Tech – 1:15.32
- Notre Dame – 1:15.42
While they just missed their NCAA and meet record from a year ago, the Florida Gators successfully defended their title in the 200 free relay. Josh Liendo, Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, and Macguire McDuff combined for 1:13.49 to win by .37 seconds over runner-up Cal. Florida set a new pool record in the process.
Florida (1:13.49), Cal (1:13.86), and Arizona State (1:13.95) each had an international swimmer among their foursomes so the American Record was awarded to fourth-place NC State, whose Noah Henderson, Luke Miller, Jerry Fox, and Quintin McCarty combined for 1:14.13 to lower their own mark from earlier this year.
But it was Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, the runner-up in the individual 50 free event earlier in the night, who led off with the fastest flat-start 50 free. Crooks went 18.14 (just off his 18.09 from the 50 final) to get the Vols off to a strong start from lane 6 in the last heat. Florida’s Josh Liendo (who won the 50 final in 18.07) touched next in 18.25 from lane 4. Cal’s Jack Alexy was third to the wall with 18.40 from lane 8. Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech, swimming at the other end of the pool, was 18.74. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan was 5th (18.80).
The fastest rolling split of the night came from the penultimate heat, where Notre Dame was battling Auburn. There, Chris Guiliano split 17.94 to make up a .37 deficit and give the Irish the lead at the halfway point. Auburn ended up with the heat win, but Guiliano was the only sub-18 of the night.
Back to heat 3. Guilherme Santos kept Tennessee in the lead with a second leg of 18.22 and Adam Chaney’s 18.29 held the Gators in 2nd place. NC State’s Luke Miller went 18.23 to pass Arizona State but Jonny Kulow was 18.11 on the anchor to give the Sun Devils a third-place finish. Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, Liam Bell, and Destin Lasco all went under 18.6, ranking 6th, 9th, and 15th overall for flying-start legs.
Leadoff Leg
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Jordan Crooks
|Tennessee
|18.14
|Josh Liendo
|Florida
|18.25
|Jack Alexy
|Cal
|18.40
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|18.74
|Logn Tirheimer
|Auburn
|18.79
|Jack Dolan
|Arizona State
|18.80
|Connor Foote
|Texas A&M
|18.87
|Taiko Torepe-Ormsby
|Wisconsin
|18.88
|Karol Ostrowski
|Hawai’i
|18.89
|Noah Henderson
|NC State
|18.93
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|19.03
|Bence Szabados
|Michigan
|19.04
|Matt Brownstead
|UVA
|19.05
|Rafael Miroslaw
|Indiana
|19.08
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|19.15
|Abdelrahman Elaraby
|Notre Dame
|19.16
|Tommy Palmer
|Arizona State
|19.21
|Dalton Lowe
|Louisville
|19.29
|Peter Varjasi
|Florida State
|19.37
|Daniel Baltes
|Ohio State
|19.51
|Will Modglin
|Texas A&M
|19.54
|Walker Davis
|North Carolina
|19.62
|Andrew Garon
|LSU
|19.85
|Mariano Lazzerini
|Penn State
|19.87
|Daniel Wilson
|Missouri
|19.97
Rolling Splits
|Swimmer
|Team
|Split
|Chris Guiliano
|Notre Dame
|17.94
|Jonny Kulow
|Arizona State
|18.11
|Guilherme Santos
|Tennessee
|18.22
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|18.23
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|18.29
|Bjorn Seeliger
|Cal
|18.43
|Jerry Fox
|NC State
|18.44
|Macguire McDuff
|Florida
|18.44
|Liam Bell
|Cal
|18.46
|Ilya Kharun
|Arizona State
|18.48
|Jere Hribar
|LSU
|18.51
|Julian Smith
|Florida
|18.51
|Quintin McCarty
|NC State
|18.53
|Cam Peel
|Arizona State
|18.56
|Destin Lasco
|Cal
|18.57
|Rafael Gu
|Stanford
|18.60
|Brendan Whitfield
|Virginia Tech
|18.61
|Kalle Makinen
|Auburn
|18.64
|Micah Chambers
|Tennessee
|18.70
|Avery Voss
|Stanford
|18.71
|Nate Stoffle
|Auburn
|18.74
|Reese Branzell
|Georgia
|18.79
|Max Wilson
|Florida State
|18.80
|Nate Germonprez
|Texas
|18.83
|Guy Brooks
|Louisville
|18.84
|Jack Wilkening
|Michigan
|18.85
|August Lamb
|UVA
|18.86
|Mario McDonald
|Ohio State
|18.88
|Aidan Stoffle
|Auburn
|18.88
|Tyler Ray
|Michigan
|18.89
|Vlad Dubinin
|Louisville
|18.89
|Connor Boyle
|UVA
|18.90
|Jokubas Keblys
|Florida State
|18.90
|Seth Reno
|Texas A&M
|18.90
|Luis Dominguez
|Virginia Tech
|18.91
|Grant Bochenski
|Missouri
|18.93
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|18.97
|Patrick Hussey
|North Carolina
|18.98
|Mikkel Lee
|Indiana
|19.00
|Mason Herbet
|Florida State
|19.00
|Gavin Wight
|Indiana
|19.00
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|Michigan
|19.02
|Andrew Benson
|Wisconsin
|19.02
|Louis Dramm
|North Carolina
|19.02
|Tanner Filion
|Notre Dame
|19.05
|Mario Molla Yanes
|Virginia Tech
|19.06
|Jadan Nabor
|Arizona
|19.06
|Sterling Crane
|Texas
|19.08
|Edward Stoddard
|Hawai’i
|19.08
|Luke Maurer
|Stanford
|19.11
|Jordan Meacham
|Hawai’i
|19.11
|Miles Simon
|Georgia
|19.12
|Ben Wiegand
|Wisconsin
|19.12
|Matias Santiso
|Louisville
|19.13
|Camden Taylor
|Texas
|19.13
|Jakub Ksiazek
|Hawai’i
|19.15
|Ben Scholl
|Texas A&M
|19.17
|Ralph Daleiden
|Arizona
|19.19
|Griffith Curtis
|LSU
|19.20
|Frederik Rindshoej
|Missouri
|19.20
|Bradley Dunham
|Georgia
|19.22
|Evan Fentress
|Ohio State
|19.26
|Collin Fuchs
|Texas A&M
|19.27
|Tate Bacon
|Notre Dame
|19.27
|Pawel uryniuk
|LSU
|19.30
|Dardine Tate
|Missouri
|19.31
|Thomas Hurley
|Penn State
|19.32
|Nikoli Blackman
|Tennessee
|19.32
|Simon Lins
|UVA
|19.32
|Cooper Morley
|Penn State
|19.41
|Boyd Poelke
|North Carolina
|19.42
|Seth Miller
|Arizona
|19.43
|Pete Krusinski
|Ohio State
|19.44
|Chris Morris
|Wisconsin
|19.44
|Lachlan Byrne
|Penn State
|19.57