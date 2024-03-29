Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Relay Analysis – Guiliano’s 17.94; 3 Teams Under 1:14

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

  • NCAA Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023
  • Meet Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023
  • American Record: 1:14.44 – NC State (Q. McCarty, D. Salls, N. Henderson, L. Miller), 2024
  • S. Open Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023
  • Pool Record: 1:14.59 – Texas (B. Ringgold, J. Conger, T. Jackson, J. Schooling), 2017
  • 2023 Champion: 1:13.35 – Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff), 2023

Podium:

  1. Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, J. Smith, M. McDuff) – 1:13.49 *Pool Record*
  2. Cal (J. Alexy, B. Seeliger, L. Bell, D. Lasco) – 1:13.86
  3. Arizona State (J. Dolan, I. Kharun, C. Peel, J. Kulow) – 1:13.95
  4. NC State – 1:14.13 *American Record*
  5. Tennessee – 1:14.38
  6. Auburn – 1:15.05
  7. Virginia Tech – 1:15.32
  8. Notre Dame – 1:15.42

While they just missed their NCAA and meet record from a year ago, the Florida Gators successfully defended their title in the 200 free relay. Josh Liendo, Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, and Macguire McDuff combined for 1:13.49 to win by .37 seconds over runner-up Cal. Florida set a new pool record in the process.

Florida (1:13.49), Cal (1:13.86), and Arizona State (1:13.95) each had an international swimmer among their foursomes so the American Record was awarded to fourth-place NC State, whose Noah Henderson, Luke Miller, Jerry Fox, and Quintin McCarty combined for 1:14.13 to lower their own mark from earlier this year.

But it was Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, the runner-up in the individual 50 free event earlier in the night, who led off with the fastest flat-start 50 free. Crooks went 18.14 (just off his 18.09 from the 50 final) to get the Vols off to a strong start from lane 6 in the last heat. Florida’s Josh Liendo (who won the 50 final in 18.07) touched next in 18.25 from lane 4. Cal’s Jack Alexy was third to the wall with 18.40 from lane 8. Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech, swimming at the other end of the pool, was 18.74. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan was 5th (18.80).

The fastest rolling split of the night came from the penultimate heat, where Notre Dame was battling Auburn. There, Chris Guiliano split 17.94 to make up a .37 deficit and give the Irish the lead at the halfway point. Auburn ended up with the heat win, but Guiliano was the only sub-18 of the night.

Back to heat 3. Guilherme Santos kept Tennessee in the lead with a second leg of 18.22 and Adam Chaney’s 18.29 held the Gators in 2nd place. NC State’s Luke Miller went 18.23 to pass Arizona State but Jonny Kulow was 18.11 on the anchor to give the Sun Devils a third-place finish. Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, Liam Bell, and Destin Lasco all went under 18.6, ranking 6th, 9th, and 15th overall for flying-start legs.

Leadoff Leg

Swimmer Team Split
Jordan Crooks Tennessee 18.14
Josh Liendo Florida 18.25
Jack Alexy Cal 18.40
Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech 18.74
Logn Tirheimer Auburn 18.79
Jack Dolan Arizona State 18.80
Connor Foote Texas A&M 18.87
Taiko Torepe-Ormsby Wisconsin 18.88
Karol Ostrowski Hawai’i 18.89
Noah Henderson NC State 18.93
Dillon Downing Georgia 19.03
Bence Szabados Michigan 19.04
Matt Brownstead UVA 19.05
Rafael Miroslaw Indiana 19.08
Andrei Minakov Stanford 19.15
Abdelrahman Elaraby Notre Dame 19.16
Tommy Palmer Arizona State 19.21
Dalton Lowe Louisville 19.29
Peter Varjasi Florida State 19.37
Daniel Baltes Ohio State 19.51
Will Modglin Texas A&M 19.54
Walker Davis North Carolina 19.62
Andrew Garon LSU 19.85
Mariano Lazzerini Penn State 19.87
Daniel Wilson Missouri 19.97

Rolling Splits

Swimmer Team Split
Chris Guiliano Notre Dame 17.94
Jonny Kulow Arizona State 18.11
Guilherme Santos Tennessee 18.22
Luke Miller NC State 18.23
Adam Chaney Florida 18.29
Bjorn Seeliger Cal 18.43
Jerry Fox NC State 18.44
Macguire McDuff Florida 18.44
Liam Bell Cal 18.46
Ilya Kharun Arizona State 18.48
Jere Hribar LSU 18.51
Julian Smith Florida 18.51
Quintin McCarty NC State 18.53
Cam Peel Arizona State 18.56
Destin Lasco Cal 18.57
Rafael Gu Stanford 18.60
Brendan Whitfield Virginia Tech 18.61
Kalle Makinen Auburn 18.64
Micah Chambers Tennessee 18.70
Avery Voss Stanford 18.71
Nate Stoffle Auburn 18.74
Reese Branzell Georgia 18.79
Max Wilson Florida State 18.80
Nate Germonprez Texas 18.83
Guy Brooks Louisville 18.84
Jack Wilkening Michigan 18.85
August Lamb UVA 18.86
Mario McDonald Ohio State 18.88
Aidan Stoffle Auburn 18.88
Tyler Ray Michigan 18.89
Vlad Dubinin Louisville 18.89
Connor Boyle UVA 18.90
Jokubas Keblys Florida State 18.90
Seth Reno Texas A&M 18.90
Luis Dominguez Virginia Tech 18.91
Grant Bochenski Missouri 18.93
Tomer Frankel Indiana 18.97
Patrick Hussey North Carolina 18.98
Mikkel Lee Indiana 19.00
Mason Herbet Florida State 19.00
Gavin Wight Indiana 19.00
Gal Cohen Groumi Michigan 19.02
Andrew Benson Wisconsin 19.02
Louis Dramm North Carolina 19.02
Tanner Filion Notre Dame 19.05
Mario Molla Yanes Virginia Tech 19.06
Jadan Nabor Arizona 19.06
Sterling Crane Texas 19.08
Edward Stoddard Hawai’i 19.08
Luke Maurer Stanford 19.11
Jordan Meacham Hawai’i 19.11
Miles Simon Georgia 19.12
Ben Wiegand Wisconsin 19.12
Matias Santiso Louisville 19.13
Camden Taylor Texas 19.13
Jakub Ksiazek Hawai’i 19.15
Ben Scholl Texas A&M 19.17
Ralph Daleiden Arizona 19.19
Griffith Curtis LSU 19.20
Frederik Rindshoej Missouri 19.20
Bradley Dunham Georgia 19.22
Evan Fentress Ohio State 19.26
Collin Fuchs Texas A&M 19.27
Tate Bacon Notre Dame 19.27
Pawel uryniuk LSU 19.30
Dardine Tate Missouri 19.31
Thomas Hurley Penn State 19.32
Nikoli Blackman Tennessee 19.32
Simon Lins UVA 19.32
Cooper Morley Penn State 19.41
Boyd Poelke North Carolina 19.42
Seth Miller Arizona 19.43
Pete Krusinski Ohio State 19.44
Chris Morris Wisconsin 19.44
Lachlan Byrne Penn State 19.57

 

