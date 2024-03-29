Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano Swims 17.94 50 Free Split, Tied-#3 Performer All-Time

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano swam tied for the #3 performer all-time as he split a 17.94 on night 2 of 2024 Men’s NCAAs in Indianapolis.

Guiliano swam on the second leg for Notre Dame helping the team to an eighth-place finish. No other swimmer in the entire event swam under the 18-second mark. Arizona State’s Jonny Kulow had the 2nd fastest split as he swam a 18.11 on the anchor leg.

All-Time Top 5 50 Free Flying Start Performers

1 17.30, Caeleb Dressel (2018) 2 17.86, Vlad Morozov (2013) 3 17.94, Jonny Kulow (2024) 3 17.94, Chris Guiliano (2024) 5 18.00, Kristian Gkolomeev (2016)

Guiliano also is now tied for the #7 performance of all-time, being tied with Kulow as well in the top performances. Notably, Caeleb Dressel sits both in front and behind Guiliano. Dressel holds the #1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, and 10 all-time fastest performances on a flying start 50 free.

Earlier in the evening, Guiliano finished 4th in the individual 50 free swimming a 18.49, just off his prelims time of a 18.43. He was the #3 seed coming into the event and he also is the #3 seed in the 200 free tomorrow.

His highest seed comes in the 100 free where he leads the country with an entry time of a 40.62. Last year at NCAAs, he did not make any A final. He finished 9th in the 200 free, 10th in the 100 free, and 23rd in the 50 free.

Guiliano had a breakout summer last year as he finished 2nd in the LCM 100 free at US Summer Nationals to qualify to represent the US in the event at the 2023 World Championships. His progression has been seen further in the SCY pool as well. He has already greatly improved from 23rd in the 50 free to 4th over the last year.

With the 100 free being more of Guiliano’s “sweet spot”, he is one to watch in the battle for the title on Saturday. The title will not come easy though as the event also features Josh Liendo, Jordan Crooks, Jack Alexy, and Bjorn Seeliger, to name a few.