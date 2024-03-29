Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Men’s NCAA Championships: Cooke Grabs Day 2 Pick ‘Em Victory, SeahawkSwammer Keeps Lead

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships was nothing short of electric, as the finals session featured an NCAA record and two American records. Stay up to date on the Pick ‘Ems contest with the results from day two, which are listed below.

The 500 freestyle was highlighted by Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who obliterated his own NCAA record by 3.87 seconds en route to the title. He hit the wall in 4:02.31, the first swimmer to ever dip under 4:06 in the event. Marchand was the overwhelming favorite based on the submissions for this contest, as 716 gave him the nod.

Marchand didn’t get the opportunity to defend his 200 IM title, as he chose the 500 instead, but Destin Lasco of Cal delivered with a new American record (1:37.91). Hubert Kos of ASU was chosen by the majority of the Pick ‘Em players, as 495 backed him for gold. Lasco received less than half of Kos’ number, with only 218 advocating for a Golden Bear victory.

In the men’s 50 free, Florida’s Josh Liendo stunned with a best time of 18.07, dethroning defending champion Jordan Crooks in the process. Only 31 contestants picked Liendo to win in their Pick ‘Ems, while an overwhelming majority (678) slotted Crooks in for the title.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Florida scared their own NCAA record with a final time of 1:13.49. Their winning quartet was comprised of Josh Liendo (18.25), Adam Chaney (18.29), Julian Smith (18.51), and Macguire McDuff (18.44). That was just short of the 1:13.35 that they threw down in 2023, but it increases their relay win tally to two here in Indianapolis. 481 picked the Gators to win this relay, so the majority was correct in this one.

Congratulations to today’s winner, Cooke, who checked-in with 56 points. Cooke struggled on the first day of the contest, where they only scored 10 points, but bounced back in a big way today. They will receive a yearly subscription to SwimSwam magazine for their efforts on the day.

Yesterday’s winner, SeahawkSwammer, maintained their lead in the overall standings. They scored 43 points today, making their total through day two 81 points, which leads the field by 5 points.

Day 2 Winners:

Day 2 Results

Rank Username Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score
1 Cooke 10 56 66
2 oxyswim 23 53 76
2 David Clossey 11 53 64
4 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 12 52 64
4 Pichael Mhelps 19 52 71
6 Gregorypost502 12 51 63
6 brh 8 51 59
8 Bailey Ludden 7 50 57
8 chickenlamp 12 50 62
8 GoMFBeers 16 50 66
8 We Love Candy Corn 9 50 59
8 ka49s 23 50 73
8 Marcum Fan 26 50 76
8 Dr. G 7 50 57
8 mparisi22 7 50 57
8 Deep Eddie 7 50 57
17 TheOhioStateUniversity 8 49 57
17 JensB 7 49 56
17 TrentD14 11 49 60
17 Fafa 7 49 56
17 Samboys 6 49 55
22 TheRealSam 8 48 56
22 Grant Drukker 7 48 55
22 Daniel Diehl’s med-ball 16 48 64
22 Johnnie Boy 17 48 65
22 Spotted Zebra 27 48 75
22 aznswimmaboi12 13 48 61
28 WastingtheWatersTime 6 47 53
29 Bodey 10 46 56
29 Troman22 17 46 63
29 Blake A 8 46 54
32 Maxxm 13 45 58
32 alphax 7 45 52
32 leonwillwinthebackstroke 11 45 56
32 WaltLongmire 11 45 56
36 neffry 17 44 61
36 Speed Demon 20 44 64
36 SomeGuy 7 44 51
36 blotties 7 44 51
36 Deez 10 44 54
41 SeahawkSwammer 38 43 81
41 T rex but with butterfly wings 23 43 66
41 Gonzo 17 43 60
41 mike mike mike 13 43 56
41 WAC Sea Tigers 14 43 57
41 Zzzz 17 43 60
41 psav 10 43 53
41 katTiff 7 43 50
49 whoisthis 13 42 55
49 JRLSWIM 8 42 50
49 EKC0405 12 42 54
49 Tytythefishguy 7 42 49
49 JBish 7 42 49
49 csc151 7 42 49
49 HSWIMMER97 7 42 49
49 Jimmyz 16 42 58
57 perc.olator 12 41 53
57 Davidgoggins 16 41 57
57 Justin Pollard 26 41 67
57 Phillip Means 13 41 54
57 SixtoSkuba 10 41 51
57 Zforce 12 41 53
57 UWRF D-Squad 8 41 49
57 swimtigerz 8 41 49
57 MC Texas 10 41 51
57 Davin 10 41 51
57 Michael Pfizer Andrew 12 41 53
57 SwimGeek 8 41 49
57 Freddieb927 9 41 50
70 Friuti 11 40 51
70 Saginaw Savage 10 40 50
70 backstrokebro 13 40 53
70 Chantz.Bell04 12 40 52
70 der Hahn 7 40 47
70 crejun 6 40 46
70 Njames08 17 40 57
70 thabrain 7 40 47
70 Rikkert1998 10 40 50
70 WV Swammer 15 40 55
70 ncap#1 9 40 49
81 BstrokeDevil 7 39 46
81 yongchampion 11 39 50
81 SyGuy 7 39 46
81 Lantz 11 39 50
81 Dubrowski 6 39 45
81 Amel 20 39 59
81 my parents don’t love me 11 39 50
81 🦕dinja🦕 6 39 45
81 swimcoachkelley 10 39 49
81 25Backstroke 12 39 51
81 Willie Xu 7 39 46
81 tallswede80 7 39 46
81 Brendan O 7 39 46
81 Therealfein 7 39 46
81 RossdaBoss6 6 39 45
81 BackisKing 7 39 46
81 Hail to PITT 6 39 45
98 Willswim 22 38 60
98 UF >>> 11 38 49
98 Jawn 17 38 55
98 Bhinckley 12 38 50
98 Hugh Jass 7 38 45
98 louisesqueezel4 18 38 56
98 Walls 7 38 45
98 TheBackpool 6 38 44
98 G Money 9 38 47
98 PK Doesn’t Like His Long Name 17 38 55
98 hamburger 10 38 48
98 WEA 7 38 45
98 njcarpenter8 7 38 45
98 bcalis 7 38 45
98 Washed Up D3 swimmer 7 38 45
98 ORRDU1 11 38 49
98 Maxilla 12 38 50
98 Onehandtoucher 16 38 54
98 LaurierSwim 7 38 45
98 coachmanny88 14 38 52
118 2004 Athens 2 Free 15 37 52
118 Ike 6 37 43
118 G0TTAB3FR3SH 11 37 48
118 Juliagg07 7 37 44
118 Gmoney 8 37 45
118 Anthony G 10 37 47
118 Young Stroker 7 37 44
118 Moneymab23 7 37 44
118 Narhan Draggin 8 37 45
118 swim6847 7 37 44
118 Casey 10 37 47
118 Rowotter 6 37 43
118 CJW57 10 37 47
118 Quanathan 13 37 50
118 The_Turmanator 23 37 60
118 ava stevens 14 37 51
118 Bradentiff 11 37 48
135 balls 10 36 46
135 reesierose118 6 36 42
135 Tavoswim 6 36 42
135 BassFlipper99 7 36 43
135 slackerswimmer 6 36 42
135 Jallen 9 36 45
135 Makoswimmer 12 36 48
135 swimCAP17 22 36 58
135 Kevin Santos 16 36 52
135 Luan 7 36 43
135 `’‘`\_>_o_ 6 36 42
135 Bruh 10 36 46
135 Scent of a Pool 13 36 49
135 Bartholomew 12 36 48
135 BJC_Swim 13 36 49
135 Streamline Steve 7 36 43
135 Flip_Tipp 6 36 42
135 Doug A. 17 36 53
135 BoolaHoo 11 36 47
135 joshbrownisaman 13 36 49
135 avery gator 🐊 22 36 58
135 Oh. Hey there. 7 36 43
135 JoshyD 18 36 54
135 LKoob 5 36 41
135 dgriley 6 36 42
135 PhillyMark 8 36 44
135 AshishSharma 16 36 52
135 Grant Gerl 6 36 42
135 EagleSwammer 7 36 43
135 swimbradford03 11 36 47
135 TSwimming12 7 36 43
135 John Herp Derp 6 36 42
135 kaccornero 21 36 57
135 bimbambumsunyangisabum 7 36 43
169 LS_Washed 10 35 45
169 Swimexpert 9 35 44
169 riley 7 35 42
169 Tyler Hebert 6 35 41
169 Eric Bang 7 35 42
169 S1RHC 22 35 57
169 Andrew Koika 21 35 56
169 Small T 7 35 42
169 Wild Bill 244543 7 35 42
169 Bray 13 35 48
169 Shaddy419 10 35 45
169 KoiFish 8 35 43
169 CoachWinman 8 35 43
169 Dyllol 6 35 41
169 #1 Swim Dad 12 35 47
169 BruhMan 6 35 41
169 Bort 12 35 47
169 Big Zippy 6 35 41
169 pilkka777 7 35 42
169 flyboygreed 6 35 41
169 PNW 9 35 44
169 Guchi 12 35 47
169 Alan 7 35 42
169 celo_11 7 35 42
169 SeanM720 12 35 47
169 Bromine Zaddy 6 35 41
169 John Key 12 35 47
196 OPMswimmer 11 34 45
196 georgia_h 6 34 40
196 nchuck2003 14 34 48
196 Zachbla123 23 34 57
196 PurringPanda29 6 34 40
196 Erfaina 7 34 41
196 MLZGator 11 34 45
196 LPS1 7 34 41
196 Jack Ellison 7 34 41
196 ThiccRicc 19 34 53
196 Dirty Dan’s headphones 12 34 46
196 SWIIM_SHADY 6 34 40
196 Sports Lover 13 34 47
196 Thomas Heilman’s Best Friend 8 34 42
196 Bongo Mam 7 34 41
196 Huddy Harris 22 34 56
196 ThatSwimKid 7 34 41
196 eddie 13 34 47
196 Boob Boowman 7 34 41
196 rollgoats 8 34 42
216 misterman 22 33 55
216 Jar Jar Binks 6 33 39
216 Tapir6 8 33 41
216 Tree man 11 33 44
216 96Swim 7 33 40
216 Pance 15 33 48
216 Meholt3 13 33 46
216 NJSWIM 10 33 43
216 Jessica 6 33 39
216 iMurray516 7 33 40
216 CargillK 7 33 40
216 The Best 6 33 39
216 Aspidites 12 33 45
216 jswims 7 33 40
216 WhoAteMyDuck 9 33 42
216 Fuelj 10 33 43
216 THEO 13 33 46
216 HulkSwim 7 33 40
216 LilTwig 12 33 45
216 CaribbeanSwimmer 15 33 48
216 Merlin 7 33 40
216 Will H 7 33 40
216 ePain 8 33 41
216 Daddy Foster 7 33 40
216 $$BOLO 9 33 42
216 JEAH 9 33 42
216 JTL 6 33 39
216 B1GSwimFan 11 33 44
216 Effen 7 33 40
245 CostlyCactys 13 32 45
245 Sassypuppy 21 32 53
245 MJW 12 32 44
245 LeGoat 13 32 45
245 SupaSantos 7 32 39
245 Grand Moff Tarkin 10 32 42
245 Reign77 11 32 43
245 Hanser Fan 6 32 38
245 NAZ92 22 32 54
245 Kaden 9 32 41
245 Swim Guy 14 32 46
245 NOVA HATER 16 32 48
245 Winner man445 11 32 43
245 KCB 6 32 38
245 StanfordHater2.0 10 32 42
245 ISU2004 6 32 38
245 Coach Narwhal 7 32 39
245 Luciscookin 9 32 41
245 jgswain88 10 32 42
245 DragonSwim 7 32 39
245 NatStokes 11 32 43
245 Stanfordwillwin 7 32 39
245 Aquacat4 6 32 38
245 AlexRoberts 6 32 38
245 Gibbo13 6 32 38
245 Liam 9 32 41
245 forsomereason 6 32 38
245 OldManButterfly 13 32 45
245 Barles 7 32 39
245 Labman 13 32 45
245 flintp3 22 32 54
245 Marcus Winston 9 32 41
277 Chuck 17 31 48
277 Velocity 11 31 42
277 DrSwammer 11 31 42
277 LochteRulez99Coolz 8 31 39
277 bstswmch 35 31 66
277 saltie 12 31 43
277 AFlyer 7 31 38
277 Ethebanger 17 31 48
277 Baobun23 16 31 47
277 Keith’s Brisket 6 31 37
277 Cole 9 31 40
277 sandysheets 7 31 38
277 Dylan 11 31 42
277 Carrot 11 31 42
277 Leo 7 31 38
277 SwimmerHamzah 9 31 40
277 JD10P 7 31 38
277 8th Year Senior 6 31 37
277 Jonesey 7 31 38
277 ehk 8 31 39
277 200free 11 31 42
277 Phyics Major 6 31 37
277 Delmussy 10 31 41
277 MacMachine 8 31 39
277 Dave_Mac 7 31 38
277 hoos25 22 31 53
277 smalle22 10 31 41
277 swimbrim 8 31 39
277 NJL0602 7 31 38
277 Deez 6 31 37
277 benfranklinswimfan 7 31 38
277 akpzvl 7 31 38
277 Blueabyss 8 31 39
277 Emmalynne16 12 31 43
277 Hatman 6 31 37
277 anmase010118 6 31 37
277 RealSwimShady 14 31 45
277 Ball State Swim Guy 16 31 47
277 Brooksies Jorts 18 31 49
277 Towelie 6 31 37
277 Danopcc 17 31 48
277 lu 2 12 31 43
277 Steve195 15 31 46
277 IRUSZY 12 31 43
277 flabbydoodle 12 31 43
322 Caleon Marchessel 7 30 37
322 HuckleAus 7 30 37
322 dilly2048 6 30 36
322 Elmiro 8 30 38
322 Colt 8 30 38
322 CoachLP 17 30 47
322 bennypoo 7 30 37
322 sars1010 6 30 36
322 BenL 13 30 43
322 Cody Miller’s Buttplug 6 30 36
322 JaySock 13 30 43
322 hp44 16 30 46
322 Kevoodle 6 30 36
322 Kenetik 15 30 45
322 LParker 6 30 36
322 Abs 22 30 52
322 GingerSwim 10 30 40
322 FlipNGo 11 30 41
322 Orangedude 7 30 37
322 Defund disqualifications 18 30 48
322 nuduls 6 30 36
322 Timmy Cheng 7 30 37
322 Matt Lashua 7 30 37
322 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 10 30 40
322 Ashley_Maloon 7 30 37
322 bella sims bellyflop 16 30 46
322 juschewy 8 30 38
322 Lucas Caswell 6 30 36
322 James SwimSwam 11 30 41
322 Benjamin’sButtons 16 30 46
322 Samhaddad 13 30 43
322 jdsmitty 7 30 37
322 Maxcorn57 11 30 41
322 Hint of Lime 9 30 39
322 Yush 7 30 37
322 Willy99 8 30 38
358 Voz 10 29 39
358 KeithKDennison 7 29 36
358 lobotomysaw 12 29 41
358 WSCoach 6 29 35
358 bobert 13 29 42
358 Jmah 12 29 41
358 Ramen90 7 29 36
358 Trevor Smith 6 29 35
358 Owinners 6 29 35
358 Big Jonah 6 29 35
358 Goob 10 29 39
358 Sal Paradise 7 29 36
358 Ucmarshall 7 29 36
358 VuJah311 13 29 42
358 Bananafudge 5 29 34
358 Coswimsdisney 13 29 42
358 Cloud9 Boston Run Best Sports Moment Of All Time 17 29 46
358 Big Dawg Nick 6 29 35
358 Old Man Swimmer 6 29 35
358 chinnychenchen 13 29 42
358 jeffthejuicebox 7 29 36
358 MikeLe95 12 29 41
358 hazeswim 5 29 34
358 MaxTheHusky424 7 29 36
358 MendezSpiderMan 16 29 45
358 Zach 6 29 35
358 tooturnt 33 29 62
358 reeeee116 6 29 35
358 White lightning 10 29 39
358 Alswam1807 12 29 41
358 Swimfan27 7 29 36
358 Jake B 16 29 45
358 Your bloew me 9 29 38
358 VicMaster 10 29 39
358 The Yardinals 7 29 36
358 J-breezy 6 29 35
358 Lee Knight 8 29 37
358 Bdorsey14 5 29 34
358 camelmohawk 18 29 47
358 Noah 12 29 41
358 open water swimmer 5 29 34
399 DirtyUndies 14 28 42
399 CoachinoBlanco 7 28 35
399 Bub09 5 28 33
399 emoney543 7 28 35
399 Former swimmer 7 28 35
399 PFA’s Men’s Pick Will Almost Certainly Do Better Than My SwimSwam Bracket Challenge Picks 12 28 40
399 Bubba 8 28 36
399 Willy 6 28 34
399 Amenbc 12 28 40
399 One Hip Wonder 6 28 34
399 Carson 12 28 40
399 Alice Wang 7 28 35
399 Greg17815 7 28 35
399 edge 7 28 35
399 BEARCATS2010 7 28 35
399 Tennessee’s Taper 10 28 38
399 Just A Swammer 11 28 39
399 Aquamann22 8 28 36
399 Justin 5 28 33
399 Andrew.Bolz 6 28 34
399 Vchopra 10 28 38
399 Lane4usa 9 28 37
399 33swimmer 11 28 39
399 Matt Chang 7 28 35
399 Devz 6 28 34
399 ISR_MOSS 6 28 34
399 tkazansky86 8 28 36
399 L Nichols 7 28 35
399 2Big4urMouf 11 28 39
399 T-townswim 16 28 44
399 GOLDen Gopher! 18 28 46
399 Orcaruns 7 28 35
399 DoctorRd 11 28 39
399 Misty 6 28 34
399 Nathaniel5 14 28 42
399 cesalaur 11 28 39
399 NYUmichAlum 10 28 38
399 Robert Bishop 7 28 35
399 Joverman 5 28 33
399 swimmermichael 14 28 42
399 HankTheTank4520 7 28 35
399 Fins and Paddles 16 28 44
399 DannyF 9 28 37
399 Sr.Reggaetony 16 28 44
399 AZcoach 7 28 35
399 Aquaslaz 10 28 38
399 MAguirre 19 28 47
399 JackMartin00000 7 28 35
399 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know you know 6 28 34
399 MichaelB31 11 28 39
399 mcpaulos 12 28 40
450 Ryan Allen 7 27 34
450 mspann97 8 27 35
450 Dansolly 10 27 37
450 GatorDude 6 27 33
450 Bella Thomas 4 27 31
450 Swim Shady 10 27 37
450 Davis adcock 12 27 39
450 jablo 10 27 37
450 Cleanfilter19 14 27 41
450 JackyB 7 27 34
450 RJK 7 27 34
450 LeonsTheGoat 6 27 33
450 SuperFastSwimmer 6 27 33
450 Finlay Brooks 16 27 43
450 Antonio CTESPN Brown 9 27 36
450 kiwifruit 7 27 34
450 bensonjjones98 13 27 40
450 Coalminor77 6 27 33
450 IUSwammer 8 27 35
450 NHSwimCoach 6 27 33
450 Josh’s Pink Slip 18 27 45
450 AQUAMAN 10 27 37
450 Dneil12 10 27 37
450 DANN96 16 27 43
450 Banned1234 6 27 33
450 Log 12 27 39
450 kmcd 7 27 34
450 inferno 13 27 40
450 jamal123 11 27 38
450 PB Power 7 27 34
450 Zeus 12 27 39
450 Vaughn Raimo 12 27 39
450 Brunoforeva 11 27 38
450 Chris Quarin 12 27 39
450 BlueFish 5 27 32
450 Tac strength 8 27 35
450 Wisthon R 11 27 38
450 BeeTree 9 27 36
450 James Bond 17 27 44
450 Buck 5 27 32
450 Cadelovesswimming! 17 27 44
450 RMS 11 27 38
450 Hail Jilly 7 27 34
450 ———Ar.Jay.——— 7 27 34
450 Rumbuns 7 27 34
450 A.O.D 11 27 38
450 Janskimarkus 8 27 35
450 pianoback 7 27 34
450 500kick 6 27 33
450 Jake lettuce 11 27 38
450 Laxanator25 8 27 35
501 William_Skinner41762 7 26 33
501 🥸🥸💢💥jp 6 26 32
501 jaxjax 12 26 38
501 Fel 9 26 35
501 Squidy 6 26 32
501 dylan felt goat 9 26 35
501 Disalle is Noyz with Tan! 12 26 38
501 Logsthedog 7 26 33
501 CELL 7 26 33
501 OldBay 7 26 33
501 My bud 13 26 39
501 Gazon2003 7 26 33
501 Danktronics 6 26 32
501 mdf 12 26 38
501 Jlynk 7 26 33
501 Hugs4Lyfe 7 26 33
501 AnonymousS 10 26 36
501 Krauter 6 26 32
501 WatrMonstr 16 26 42
501 Hillbilly 9 26 35
501 Colin MacKellar 6 26 32
501 Isaac 7 26 33
501 Uswm2slo 13 26 39
501 em18 7 26 33
501 Techsan 11 26 37
501 Ham S&D 7 26 33
501 Suga Sean Swims for GSEK 6 26 32
501 Ben17 7 26 33
501 Logan T 8 26 34
501 JamesPPiot 11 26 37
501 jb123 11 26 37
501 JKPROxx93xx 7 26 33
501 GLMSwim33 9 26 35
501 Stibby 11 26 37
501 brunomoney1421 11 26 37
536 ButterflY University 7 25 32
536 Swim28 21 25 46
536 So close in ‘02 9 25 34
536 alex.xayachanla 10 25 35
536 BVJ 20 25 45
536 maxmig 7 25 32
536 Dr. Dood 12 25 37
536 Wick’s Picks 10 25 35
536 thequiggest 8 25 33
536 MerkyWater123 16 25 41
536 NoahsAuntJoy 17 25 42
536 Coach Brett Riley 9 25 34
536 freewillie2002 7 25 32
536 Magyar36 7 25 32
536 Relay names guy gives me life 12 25 37
536 coachcourtnay 11 25 36
536 Mikejones574330 6 25 31
553 DK99 8 24 32
553 Briman206 17 24 41
553 LAN3ON 10 24 34
553 Miself 7 24 31
553 Margad 9 24 33
553 W 21 24 45
553 Ben chumley 12 24 36
553 Anna Banana 6 24 30
553 Fan of Kyle Sockwell 13 24 37
553 Unknown Swammer 13 24 37
553 The Breast Master 9 24 33
553 Iceman 9 24 33
553 D3 Warrior 10 24 34
553 Priceless 7 24 31
553 Jesse Marin 7 24 31
553 Danny 17 24 41
553 yobannaboy 18 24 42
553 StanfordH8er 14 24 38
553 Ben 7 24 31
553 Ajansz 9 24 33
553 Benjamin Dillon 7 24 31
553 DrewBrewsBeer 6 24 30
553 Johncena 10 24 34
553 Big J 7 24 31
553 mandrew26 11 24 35
553 Dave A 7 24 31
553 swimmer15 16 24 40
553 danny 7 24 31
553 SwimNerd 8 24 32
553 B1Gslay 10 24 34
553 DLFSWIM 14 24 38
553 Will Kaminski 7 24 31
553 Qmatts 16 24 40
553 lelitswims 17 24 41
553 Vance McGav 10 24 34
553 LongCourseIsBetter 10 24 34
553 Chad 11 24 35
553 icruby584 13 24 37
553 Elmoo33 7 24 31
592 bigrick14507 8 23 31
592 Chase 6 23 29
592 The Barge 13 23 36
592 ThePrestressedSpaz 7 23 30
592 Suiii 10 23 33
592 tucsonswimdoc 10 23 33
592 swimmax90 9 23 32
592 zdh 7 23 30
592 FISH!FISH!FISH!<3 14 23 37
592 Wade 7 23 30
592 EMH16 7 23 30
592 Mudkip 22 23 45
592 JasonM 12 23 35
592 KyleTexas 12 23 35
592 USAUSAUSA 10 23 33
592 Andrew Iverson 7 23 30
592 Matt Co 6 23 29
592 Another Michigan Fan 6 23 29
592 MacWins 11 23 34
592 Lilpjano 6 23 29
592 Plaster 12 23 35
592 Shugo 13 23 36
592 GT404 21 23 44
592 Your Local 200 Flyer 🤿🤿🤿 7 23 30
592 tdoneill89 6 23 29
592 Chubbs 29 23 52
592 ecuPIRATE 12 23 35
592 saetaman 12 23 35
592 JWC77MC 7 23 30
592 Sharky 5 23 28
592 dearmariiaa 6 23 29
592 Brian!!! 7 23 30
592 SwimCoachBS 8 23 31
592 Coleman 7 23 30
592 Obnoxious Observer 12 23 35
592 THIS IS BATHTOOB 8 23 31
592 Mark SwimSwam 7 23 30
592 BooneSwim 7 23 30
592 WahooSwimFan 6 23 29
592 SprintCarolina 8 23 31
632 Swimmom3 4 22 26
632 Lil Swimmy 6 22 28
632 Jon D 7 22 29
632 swimchet4 10 22 32
632 Storm S&D 7 22 29
632 ZZinn 12 22 34
632 SwamToday 21 22 43
632 zhing 7 22 29
632 Craig H 6 22 28
632 Jules 10 22 32
632 Michael Webster 10 22 32
632 Treadweary 8 22 30
644 GordoB18 9 21 30
644 Swimmer24 6 21 27
644 Not Even Close 7 21 28
644 Billkeyaz 6 21 27
644 Swimmerdre24 9 21 30
644 H2Okie 6 21 27
644 Em&m24 7 21 28
644 B Strizzy 15 21 36
644 SwimGirlfriend 5 21 26
644 Coach_Sw1mmy 6 21 27
644 Gretchen Marchand 12 21 33
655 JBB 7 20 27
655 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 11 20 31
655 Old Rocket Swimmer 7 20 27
655 Sebas 7 20 27
655 HunterHye 5 20 25
655 Swim Alchemist 13 20 33
655 Gus 8 20 28
655 Waterlogged 6 20 26
655 Clay 6 20 26
655 heyheyhey 10 20 30
655 Khops 8 20 28
655 Stanny 7 20 27
655 tg 14 20 34
655 Walter Chiarella 9 20 29
655 Coach Dani MX 12 20 32
670 ryderandrosky 9 19 28
670 NJSWIMFAN 9 19 28
670 NutZach 7 19 26
670 DLswim 9 19 28
670 Troy K 7 19 26
670 BartFart 7 19 26
670 Gilrad Xyvers 7 19 26
670 dixiedog72 10 19 29
670 HockeyPoket47 11 19 30
670 Hilart1284 7 19 26
670 Yabo 8 19 27
670 TonyTheTiger 6 19 25
670 ryanjnoyes 10 19 29
670 kautitan 8 19 27
670 Cduffy15 7 19 26
670 The Penguin 13 19 32
670 coachbt 7 19 26
670 JV7 6 19 25
670 gragte 7 19 26
689 AusBoss422 6 18 24
689 KingDevil 7 18 25
689 Logan 13 18 31
689 Sprinkles 7 18 25
689 Sealion2003 16 18 34
689 Captain Salmon 7 18 25
689 Cheers Grant 6 18 24
689 brap267 11 18 29
689 aob150 8 18 26
689 Aloni 7 18 25
689 Ziggy giggles 6 18 24
689 cjd615 9 18 27
701 Swimmer I.M 9 17 26
701 ATSundevil 11 17 28
701 LAUREN1031 6 17 23
701 jpezzini 14 17 31
701 MaMikknowsswim 10 17 27
701 cvh123 7 17 24
701 Balto 9 17 26
708 holla back gurl 7 16 23
708 Bob1 7 16 23
708 Matty3s 0 16 16
708 AyoMatis 12 16 28
708 aquablade 6 16 22
708 Schref 2 16 18
708 Kevin sonn 7 16 23
708 DwightKurtShrute 7 16 23
708 CoachMatt911 8 16 24
708 Coach Chackett 10% 8 16 24
718 DeepEnder 9 15 24
719 BR 9 14 23
719 Cam_urai 5 14 19
721 Selyons 8 12 20
722 Fran 10 10 20
723 Greccoisdrowning 5 9 14
724 C Man! 8 7 15

Overall Scores After Day 2

Rank Username Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score
1 SeahawkSwammer 38 43 81
2 Marcum Fan 26 50 76
2 oxyswim 23 53 76
4 Spotted Zebra 27 48 75
5 ka49s 23 50 73
6 Pichael Mhelps 19 52 71
7 Justin Pollard 26 41 67
8 bstswmch 35 31 66
8 GoMFBeers 16 50 66
8 T rex but with butterfly wings 23 43 66
8 Cooke 10 56 66
12 Johnnie Boy 17 48 65
13 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 12 52 64
13 Speed Demon 20 44 64
13 Daniel Diehl’s med-ball 16 48 64
13 David Clossey 11 53 64
17 Gregorypost502 12 51 63
17 Troman22 17 46 63
19 chickenlamp 12 50 62
19 tooturnt 33 29 62
21 neffry 17 44 61
21 aznswimmaboi12 13 48 61
23 Willswim 22 38 60
23 TrentD14 11 49 60
23 Gonzo 17 43 60
23 The_Turmanator 23 37 60
23 Zzzz 17 43 60
28 Amel 20 39 59
28 We Love Candy Corn 9 50 59
28 brh 8 51 59
31 swimCAP17 22 36 58
31 Maxxm 13 45 58
31 avery gator 🐊 22 36 58
31 Jimmyz 16 42 58
35 Davidgoggins 16 41 57
35 TheOhioStateUniversity 8 49 57
35 Zachbla123 23 34 57
35 Bailey Ludden 7 50 57
35 S1RHC 22 35 57
35 Njames08 17 40 57
35 WAC Sea Tigers 14 43 57
35 Dr. G 7 50 57
35 mparisi22 7 50 57
35 kaccornero 21 36 57
35 Deep Eddie 7 50 57
46 TheRealSam 8 48 56
46 Bodey 10 46 56
46 Andrew Koika 21 35 56
46 louisesqueezel4 18 38 56
46 JensB 7 49 56
46 Fafa 7 49 56
46 leonwillwinthebackstroke 11 45 56
46 mike mike mike 13 43 56
46 WaltLongmire 11 45 56
46 Huddy Harris 22 34 56
56 misterman 22 33 55
56 whoisthis 13 42 55
56 Jawn 17 38 55
56 PK Doesn’t Like His Long Name 17 38 55
56 Grant Drukker 7 48 55
56 Samboys 6 49 55
56 WV Swammer 15 40 55
63 Phillip Means 13 41 54
63 EKC0405 12 42 54
63 NAZ92 22 32 54
63 Blake A 8 46 54
63 Deez 10 44 54
63 JoshyD 18 36 54
63 Onehandtoucher 16 38 54
63 flintp3 22 32 54
71 perc.olator 12 41 53
71 backstrokebro 13 40 53
71 Sassypuppy 21 32 53
71 Zforce 12 41 53
71 hoos25 22 31 53
71 ThiccRicc 19 34 53
71 Michael Pfizer Andrew 12 41 53
71 Doug A. 17 36 53
71 WastingtheWatersTime 6 47 53
71 psav 10 43 53
81 2004 Athens 2 Free 15 37 52
81 Chantz.Bell04 12 40 52
81 Kevin Santos 16 36 52
81 Abs 22 30 52
81 alphax 7 45 52
81 Chubbs 29 23 52
81 AshishSharma 16 36 52
81 coachmanny88 14 38 52
89 Friuti 11 40 51
89 SixtoSkuba 10 41 51
89 SomeGuy 7 44 51
89 25Backstroke 12 39 51
89 MC Texas 10 41 51
89 blotties 7 44 51
89 Davin 10 41 51
89 ava stevens 14 37 51
97 yongchampion 11 39 50
97 Lantz 11 39 50
97 JRLSWIM 8 42 50
97 Saginaw Savage 10 40 50
97 Bhinckley 12 38 50
97 my parents don’t love me 11 39 50
97 Quanathan 13 37 50
97 Rikkert1998 10 40 50
97 Maxilla 12 38 50
97 katTiff 7 43 50
97 Freddieb927 9 41 50
108 UF >>> 11 38 49
108 Tytythefishguy 7 42 49
108 UWRF D-Squad 8 41 49
108 swimcoachkelley 10 39 49
108 JBish 7 42 49
108 Scent of a Pool 13 36 49
108 csc151 7 42 49
108 swimtigerz 8 41 49
108 HSWIMMER97 7 42 49
108 BJC_Swim 13 36 49
108 ORRDU1 11 38 49
108 joshbrownisaman 13 36 49
108 Brooksies Jorts 18 31 49
108 SwimGeek 8 41 49
108 ncap#1 9 40 49
123 Chuck 17 31 48
123 G0TTAB3FR3SH 11 37 48
123 nchuck2003 14 34 48
123 Ethebanger 17 31 48
123 Makoswimmer 12 36 48
123 Pance 15 33 48
123 Bray 13 35 48
123 hamburger 10 38 48
123 NOVA HATER 16 32 48
123 Defund disqualifications 18 30 48
123 Bartholomew 12 36 48
123 CaribbeanSwimmer 15 33 48
123 Danopcc 17 31 48
123 Bradentiff 11 37 48
137 Baobun23 16 31 47
137 CoachLP 17 30 47
137 Anthony G 10 37 47
137 der Hahn 7 40 47
137 G Money 9 38 47
137 Casey 10 37 47
137 CJW57 10 37 47
137 thabrain 7 40 47
137 #1 Swim Dad 12 35 47
137 Bort 12 35 47
137 Sports Lover 13 34 47
137 BoolaHoo 11 36 47
137 Ball State Swim Guy 16 31 47
137 Guchi 12 35 47
137 eddie 13 34 47
137 MAguirre 19 28 47
137 SeanM720 12 35 47
137 camelmohawk 18 29 47
137 John Key 12 35 47
137 swimbradford03 11 36 47
157 BstrokeDevil 7 39 46
157 balls 10 36 46
157 SyGuy 7 39 46
157 Swim28 21 25 46
157 hp44 16 30 46
157 Meholt3 13 33 46
157 Swim Guy 14 32 46
157 Cloud9 Boston Run Best Sports Moment Of All Time 17 29 46
157 crejun 6 40 46
157 Bruh 10 36 46
157 GOLDen Gopher! 18 28 46
157 Willie Xu 7 39 46
157 Dirty Dan’s headphones 12 34 46
157 THEO 13 33 46
157 tallswede80 7 39 46
157 Brendan O 7 39 46
157 bella sims bellyflop 16 30 46
157 Therealfein 7 39 46
157 BackisKing 7 39 46
157 Steve195 15 31 46
157 Benjamin’sButtons 16 30 46
178 LS_Washed 10 35 45
178 OPMswimmer 11 34 45
178 CostlyCactys 13 32 45
178 W 21 24 45
178 Jallen 9 36 45
178 Mudkip 22 23 45
178 LeGoat 13 32 45
178 Dubrowski 6 39 45
178 Gmoney 8 37 45
178 Hugh Jass 7 38 45
178 BVJ 20 25 45
178 Walls 7 38 45
178 Josh’s Pink Slip 18 27 45
178 Kenetik 15 30 45
178 MLZGator 11 34 45
178 Narhan Draggin 8 37 45
178 🦕dinja🦕 6 39 45
178 WEA 7 38 45
178 Shaddy419 10 35 45
178 njcarpenter8 7 38 45
178 bcalis 7 38 45
178 Washed Up D3 swimmer 7 38 45
178 Aspidites 12 33 45
178 MendezSpiderMan 16 29 45
178 Jake B 16 29 45
178 LilTwig 12 33 45
178 RossdaBoss6 6 39 45
178 RealSwimShady 14 31 45
178 LaurierSwim 7 38 45
178 OldManButterfly 13 32 45
178 Hail to PITT 6 39 45
178 Labman 13 32 45
210 Swimexpert 9 35 44
210 Tree man 11 33 44
210 MJW 12 32 44
210 Juliagg07 7 37 44
210 TheBackpool 6 38 44
210 Young Stroker 7 37 44
210 Moneymab23 7 37 44
210 swim6847 7 37 44
210 GT404 21 23 44
210 T-townswim 16 28 44
210 James Bond 17 27 44
210 Cadelovesswimming! 17 27 44
210 PNW 9 35 44
210 PhillyMark 8 36 44
210 Fins and Paddles 16 28 44
210 Sr.Reggaetony 16 28 44
210 B1GSwimFan 11 33 44
227 Ike 6 37 43
227 saltie 12 31 43
227 BassFlipper99 7 36 43
227 BenL 13 30 43
227 Finlay Brooks 16 27 43
227 Reign77 11 32 43
227 JaySock 13 30 43
227 Luan 7 36 43
227 DANN96 16 27 43
227 NJSWIM 10 33 43
227 Winner man445 11 32 43
227 Rowotter 6 37 43
227 KoiFish 8 35 43
227 CoachWinman 8 35 43
227 Streamline Steve 7 36 43
227 SwamToday 21 22 43
227 NatStokes 11 32 43
227 Emmalynne16 12 31 43
227 Fuelj 10 33 43
227 Oh. Hey there. 7 36 43
227 lu 2 12 31 43
227 EagleSwammer 7 36 43
227 Samhaddad 13 30 43
227 IRUSZY 12 31 43
227 flabbydoodle 12 31 43
227 TSwimming12 7 36 43
227 bimbambumsunyangisabum 7 36 43
254 DirtyUndies 14 28 42
254 Velocity 11 31 42
254 DrSwammer 11 31 42
254 reesierose118 6 36 42
254 Tavoswim 6 36 42
254 bobert 13 29 42
254 Dylan 11 31 42
254 Carrot 11 31 42
254 slackerswimmer 6 36 42
254 riley 7 35 42
254 Grand Moff Tarkin 10 32 42
254 Eric Bang 7 35 42
254 200free 11 31 42
254 WatrMonstr 16 26 42
254 Small T 7 35 42
254 Wild Bill 244543 7 35 42
254 VuJah311 13 29 42
254 Coswimsdisney 13 29 42
254 yobannaboy 18 24 42
254 `’‘`\_>_o_ 6 36 42
254 chinnychenchen 13 29 42
254 StanfordHater2.0 10 32 42
254 NoahsAuntJoy 17 25 42
254 jgswain88 10 32 42
254 Nathaniel5 14 28 42
254 WhoAteMyDuck 9 33 42
254 Thomas Heilman’s Best Friend 8 34 42
254 Flip_Tipp 6 36 42
254 pilkka777 7 35 42
254 dgriley 6 36 42
254 swimmermichael 14 28 42
254 Alan 7 35 42
254 Grant Gerl 6 36 42
254 celo_11 7 35 42
254 $$BOLO 9 33 42
254 JEAH 9 33 42
254 rollgoats 8 34 42
254 John Herp Derp 6 36 42
292 Briman206 17 24 41
292 lobotomysaw 12 29 41
292 Tapir6 8 33 41
292 Jmah 12 29 41
292 Cleanfilter19 14 27 41
292 Tyler Hebert 6 35 41
292 Erfaina 7 34 41
292 Delmussy 10 31 41
292 Danny 17 24 41
292 Kaden 9 32 41
292 FlipNGo 11 30 41
292 LPS1 7 34 41
292 smalle22 10 31 41
292 MerkyWater123 16 25 41
292 Jack Ellison 7 34 41
292 MikeLe95 12 29 41
292 Dyllol 6 35 41
292 Luciscookin 9 32 41
292 BruhMan 6 35 41
292 Big Zippy 6 35 41
292 Alswam1807 12 29 41
292 flyboygreed 6 35 41
292 lelitswims 17 24 41
292 LKoob 5 36 41
292 Bongo Mam 7 34 41
292 ThatSwimKid 7 34 41
292 James SwimSwam 11 30 41
292 Liam 9 32 41
292 Boob Boowman 7 34 41
292 ePain 8 33 41
292 Bromine Zaddy 6 35 41
292 Maxcorn57 11 30 41
292 Noah 12 29 41
292 Marcus Winston 9 32 41
326 georgia_h 6 34 40
326 PFA’s Men’s Pick Will Almost Certainly Do Better Than My SwimSwam Bracket Challenge Picks 12 28 40
326 Amenbc 12 28 40
326 Cole 9 31 40
326 PurringPanda29 6 34 40
326 96Swim 7 33 40
326 Carson 12 28 40
326 SwimmerHamzah 9 31 40
326 bensonjjones98 13 27 40
326 GingerSwim 10 30 40
326 iMurray516 7 33 40
326 CargillK 7 33 40
326 inferno 13 27 40
326 swimmer15 16 24 40
326 SWIIM_SHADY 6 34 40
326 jswims 7 33 40
326 HulkSwim 7 33 40
326 Qmatts 16 24 40
326 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 10 30 40
326 Merlin 7 33 40
326 Will H 7 33 40
326 Daddy Foster 7 33 40
326 Effen 7 33 40
326 mcpaulos 12 28 40
350 Voz 10 29 39
350 LochteRulez99Coolz 8 31 39
350 Jar Jar Binks 6 33 39
350 My bud 13 26 39
350 Davis adcock 12 27 39
350 SupaSantos 7 32 39
350 Goob 10 29 39
350 ehk 8 31 39
350 Just A Swammer 11 28 39
350 33swimmer 11 28 39
350 Uswm2slo 13 26 39
350 MacMachine 8 31 39
350 Jessica 6 33 39
350 swimbrim 8 31 39
350 2Big4urMouf 11 28 39
350 Log 12 27 39
350 The Best 6 33 39
350 Coach Narwhal 7 32 39
350 Zeus 12 27 39
350 Vaughn Raimo 12 27 39
350 Chris Quarin 12 27 39
350 DoctorRd 11 28 39
350 DragonSwim 7 32 39
350 cesalaur 11 28 39
350 Blueabyss 8 31 39
350 White lightning 10 29 39
350 VicMaster 10 29 39
350 Stanfordwillwin 7 32 39
350 Barles 7 32 39
350 MichaelB31 11 28 39
350 JTL 6 33 39
350 Hint of Lime 9 30 39
382 jaxjax 12 26 38
382 AFlyer 7 31 38
382 Disalle is Noyz with Tan! 12 26 38
382 Elmiro 8 30 38
382 sandysheets 7 31 38
382 Colt 8 30 38
382 Leo 7 31 38
382 mdf 12 26 38
382 JD10P 7 31 38
382 Jonesey 7 31 38
382 Hanser Fan 6 32 38
382 Tennessee’s Taper 10 28 38
382 Vchopra 10 28 38
382 Dave_Mac 7 31 38
382 StanfordH8er 14 24 38
382 KCB 6 32 38
382 NJL0602 7 31 38
382 ISU2004 6 32 38
382 jamal123 11 27 38
382 benfranklinswimfan 7 31 38
382 Brunoforeva 11 27 38
382 akpzvl 7 31 38
382 Wisthon R 11 27 38
382 NYUmichAlum 10 28 38
382 DLFSWIM 14 24 38
382 Your bloew me 9 29 38
382 RMS 11 27 38
382 juschewy 8 30 38
382 Aquacat4 6 32 38
382 AlexRoberts 6 32 38
382 Gibbo13 6 32 38
382 forsomereason 6 32 38
382 Aquaslaz 10 28 38
382 A.O.D 11 27 38
382 Jake lettuce 11 27 38
382 Willy99 8 30 38
418 Caleon Marchessel 7 30 37
418 Dansolly 10 27 37
418 FISH!FISH!FISH!<3 14 23 37
418 HuckleAus 7 30 37
418 Keith’s Brisket 6 31 37
418 Swim Shady 10 27 37
418 jablo 10 27 37
418 bennypoo 7 30 37
418 Fan of Kyle Sockwell 13 24 37
418 8th Year Senior 6 31 37
418 Unknown Swammer 13 24 37
418 Phyics Major 6 31 37
418 Dr. Dood 12 25 37
418 AQUAMAN 10 27 37
418 Lane4usa 9 28 37
418 Dneil12 10 27 37
418 Techsan 11 26 37
418 Orangedude 7 30 37
418 Deez 6 31 37
418 JamesPPiot 11 26 37
418 jb123 11 26 37
418 Timmy Cheng 7 30 37
418 Matt Lashua 7 30 37
418 Relay names guy gives me life 12 25 37
418 Hatman 6 31 37
418 Ashley_Maloon 7 30 37
418 anmase010118 6 31 37
418 Lee Knight 8 29 37
418 Towelie 6 31 37
418 Stibby 11 26 37
418 DannyF 9 28 37
418 icruby584 13 24 37
418 jdsmitty 7 30 37
418 brunomoney1421 11 26 37
418 Yush 7 30 37
453 KeithKDennison 7 29 36
453 The Barge 13 23 36
453 Bubba 8 28 36
453 dilly2048 6 30 36
453 Ramen90 7 29 36
453 Ben chumley 12 24 36
453 sars1010 6 30 36
453 Sal Paradise 7 29 36
453 Antonio CTESPN Brown 9 27 36
453 Cody Miller’s Buttplug 6 30 36
453 AnonymousS 10 26 36
453 Ucmarshall 7 29 36
453 Kevoodle 6 30 36
453 Aquamann22 8 28 36
453 LParker 6 30 36
453 tkazansky86 8 28 36
453 Shugo 13 23 36
453 jeffthejuicebox 7 29 36
453 B Strizzy 15 21 36
453 MaxTheHusky424 7 29 36
453 nuduls 6 30 36
453 BeeTree 9 27 36
453 Swimfan27 7 29 36
453 The Yardinals 7 29 36
453 Lucas Caswell 6 30 36
453 coachcourtnay 11 25 36
479 CoachinoBlanco 7 28 35
479 emoney543 7 28 35
479 Former swimmer 7 28 35
479 WSCoach 6 29 35
479 Fel 9 26 35
479 mspann97 8 27 35
479 dylan felt goat 9 26 35
479 alex.xayachanla 10 25 35
479 Alice Wang 7 28 35
479 JasonM 12 23 35
479 KyleTexas 12 23 35
479 Trevor Smith 6 29 35
479 Greg17815 7 28 35
479 Owinners 6 29 35
479 Big Jonah 6 29 35
479 edge 7 28 35
479 BEARCATS2010 7 28 35
479 Hillbilly 9 26 35
479 IUSwammer 8 27 35
479 Plaster 12 23 35
479 Wick’s Picks 10 25 35
479 Matt Chang 7 28 35
479 Big Dawg Nick 6 29 35
479 L Nichols 7 28 35
479 Old Man Swimmer 6 29 35
479 mandrew26 11 24 35
479 ecuPIRATE 12 23 35
479 Orcaruns 7 28 35
479 saetaman 12 23 35
479 Zach 6 29 35
479 reeeee116 6 29 35
479 Tac strength 8 27 35
479 GLMSwim33 9 26 35
479 Robert Bishop 7 28 35
479 J-breezy 6 29 35
479 HankTheTank4520 7 28 35
479 Chad 11 24 35
479 AZcoach 7 28 35
479 Obnoxious Observer 12 23 35
479 Janskimarkus 8 27 35
479 JackMartin00000 7 28 35
479 Laxanator25 8 27 35
521 Ryan Allen 7 27 34
521 LAN3ON 10 24 34
521 So close in ‘02 9 25 34
521 Willy 6 28 34
521 One Hip Wonder 6 28 34
521 JackyB 7 27 34
521 RJK 7 27 34
521 kiwifruit 7 27 34
521 D3 Warrior 10 24 34
521 MacWins 11 23 34
521 Andrew.Bolz 6 28 34
521 Bananafudge 5 29 34
521 Sealion2003 16 18 34
521 Devz 6 28 34
521 ISR_MOSS 6 28 34
521 Johncena 10 24 34
521 kmcd 7 27 34
521 hazeswim 5 29 34
521 PB Power 7 27 34
521 Logan T 8 26 34
521 Misty 6 28 34
521 ZZinn 12 22 34
521 Coach Brett Riley 9 25 34
521 B1Gslay 10 24 34
521 tg 14 20 34
521 Hail Jilly 7 27 34
521 Vance McGav 10 24 34
521 LongCourseIsBetter 10 24 34
521 ———Ar.Jay.——— 7 27 34
521 Rumbuns 7 27 34
521 pianoback 7 27 34
521 Bdorsey14 5 29 34
521 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know you know 6 28 34
521 open water swimmer 5 29 34
555 William_Skinner41762 7 26 33
555 Bub09 5 28 33
555 Suiii 10 23 33
555 tucsonswimdoc 10 23 33
555 GatorDude 6 27 33
555 Margad 9 24 33
555 Logsthedog 7 26 33
555 CELL 7 26 33
555 OldBay 7 26 33
555 Gazon2003 7 26 33
555 LeonsTheGoat 6 27 33
555 SuperFastSwimmer 6 27 33
555 The Breast Master 9 24 33
555 USAUSAUSA 10 23 33
555 Jlynk 7 26 33
555 Swim Alchemist 13 20 33
555 Hugs4Lyfe 7 26 33
555 Iceman 9 24 33
555 Coalminor77 6 27 33
555 Isaac 7 26 33
555 NHSwimCoach 6 27 33
555 Justin 5 28 33
555 Banned1234 6 27 33
555 em18 7 26 33
555 thequiggest 8 25 33
555 Ajansz 9 24 33
555 Ham S&D 7 26 33
555 Ben17 7 26 33
555 JKPROxx93xx 7 26 33
555 Joverman 5 28 33
555 Gretchen Marchand 12 21 33
555 500kick 6 27 33
587 DK99 8 24 32
587 ButterflY University 7 25 32
587 🥸🥸💢💥jp 6 26 32
587 Squidy 6 26 32
587 swimmax90 9 23 32
587 Danktronics 6 26 32
587 Krauter 6 26 32
587 Colin MacKellar 6 26 32
587 maxmig 7 25 32
587 swimchet4 10 22 32
587 Suga Sean Swims for GSEK 6 26 32
587 BlueFish 5 27 32
587 SwimNerd 8 24 32
587 freewillie2002 7 25 32
587 Magyar36 7 25 32
587 Buck 5 27 32
587 The Penguin 13 19 32
587 Jules 10 22 32
587 Michael Webster 10 22 32
587 Coach Dani MX 12 20 32
607 bigrick14507 8 23 31
607 Miself 7 24 31
607 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 11 20 31
607 Bella Thomas 4 27 31
607 Logan 13 18 31
607 Priceless 7 24 31
607 Jesse Marin 7 24 31
607 Ben 7 24 31
607 Benjamin Dillon 7 24 31
607 Big J 7 24 31
607 Dave A 7 24 31
607 danny 7 24 31
607 Will Kaminski 7 24 31
607 jpezzini 14 17 31
607 SwimCoachBS 8 23 31
607 THIS IS BATHTOOB 8 23 31
607 Mikejones574330 6 25 31
607 SprintCarolina 8 23 31
607 Elmoo33 7 24 31
626 ThePrestressedSpaz 7 23 30
626 GordoB18 9 21 30
626 zdh 7 23 30
626 Wade 7 23 30
626 EMH16 7 23 30
626 Anna Banana 6 24 30
626 Andrew Iverson 7 23 30
626 HockeyPoket47 11 19 30
626 Swimmerdre24 9 21 30
626 DrewBrewsBeer 6 24 30
626 heyheyhey 10 20 30
626 Your Local 200 Flyer 🤿🤿🤿 7 23 30
626 JWC77MC 7 23 30
626 Brian!!! 7 23 30
626 Coleman 7 23 30
626 Mark SwimSwam 7 23 30
626 BooneSwim 7 23 30
626 Treadweary 8 22 30
644 Chase 6 23 29
644 Matt Co 6 23 29
644 dixiedog72 10 19 29
644 Another Michigan Fan 6 23 29
644 Jon D 7 22 29
644 Lilpjano 6 23 29
644 Storm S&D 7 22 29
644 ryanjnoyes 10 19 29
644 tdoneill89 6 23 29
644 brap267 11 18 29
644 dearmariiaa 6 23 29
644 zhing 7 22 29
644 Walter Chiarella 9 20 29
644 WahooSwimFan 6 23 29
658 ryderandrosky 9 19 28
658 NJSWIMFAN 9 19 28
658 DLswim 9 19 28
658 Not Even Close 7 21 28
658 Lil Swimmy 6 22 28
658 Gus 8 20 28
658 AyoMatis 12 16 28
658 ATSundevil 11 17 28
658 Khops 8 20 28
658 Em&m24 7 21 28
658 Sharky 5 23 28
658 Craig H 6 22 28
670 JBB 7 20 27
670 Swimmer24 6 21 27
670 Old Rocket Swimmer 7 20 27
670 Sebas 7 20 27
670 Billkeyaz 6 21 27
670 H2Okie 6 21 27
670 Yabo 8 19 27
670 kautitan 8 19 27
670 Stanny 7 20 27
670 Coach_Sw1mmy 6 21 27
670 MaMikknowsswim 10 17 27
670 cjd615 9 18 27
682 NutZach 7 19 26
682 Swimmer I.M 9 17 26
682 Troy K 7 19 26
682 BartFart 7 19 26
682 Gilrad Xyvers 7 19 26
682 Swimmom3 4 22 26
682 Waterlogged 6 20 26
682 Hilart1284 7 19 26
682 Clay 6 20 26
682 Cduffy15 7 19 26
682 coachbt 7 19 26
682 SwimGirlfriend 5 21 26
682 aob150 8 18 26
682 gragte 7 19 26
682 Balto 9 17 26
697 HunterHye 5 20 25
697 KingDevil 7 18 25
697 Sprinkles 7 18 25
697 Captain Salmon 7 18 25
697 TonyTheTiger 6 19 25
697 JV7 6 19 25
697 Aloni 7 18 25
704 AusBoss422 6 18 24
704 DeepEnder 9 15 24
704 Cheers Grant 6 18 24
704 CoachMatt911 8 16 24
704 Coach Chackett 10% 8 16 24
704 cvh123 7 17 24
704 Ziggy giggles 6 18 24
711 holla back gurl 7 16 23
711 Bob1 7 16 23
711 BR 9 14 23
711 LAUREN1031 6 17 23
711 Kevin sonn 7 16 23
711 DwightKurtShrute 7 16 23
717 aquablade 6 16 22
718 Fran 10 10 20
718 Selyons 8 12 20
720 Cam_urai 5 14 19
721 Schref 2 16 18
722 Matty3s 0 16 16
723 C Man! 8 7 15
724 Greccoisdrowning 5 9 14

