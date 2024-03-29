2024 Men’s NCAA Championships: Cooke Grabs Day 2 Pick ‘Em Victory, SeahawkSwammer Keeps Lead

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Day two of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships was nothing short of electric, as the finals session featured an NCAA record and two American records. Stay up to date on the Pick ‘Ems contest with the results from day two, which are listed below.
The 500 freestyle was highlighted by Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who obliterated his own NCAA record by 3.87 seconds en route to the title. He hit the wall in 4:02.31, the first swimmer to ever dip under 4:06 in the event. Marchand was the overwhelming favorite based on the submissions for this contest, as 716 gave him the nod.
Marchand didn’t get the opportunity to defend his 200 IM title, as he chose the 500 instead, but Destin Lasco of Cal delivered with a new American record (1:37.91). Hubert Kos of ASU was chosen by the majority of the Pick ‘Em players, as 495 backed him for gold. Lasco received less than half of Kos’ number, with only 218 advocating for a Golden Bear victory.
In the men’s 50 free, Florida’s Josh Liendo stunned with a best time of 18.07, dethroning defending champion Jordan Crooks in the process. Only 31 contestants picked Liendo to win in their Pick ‘Ems, while an overwhelming majority (678) slotted Crooks in for the title.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Florida scared their own NCAA record with a final time of 1:13.49. Their winning quartet was comprised of Josh Liendo (18.25), Adam Chaney (18.29), Julian Smith (18.51), and Macguire McDuff (18.44). That was just short of the 1:13.35 that they threw down in 2023, but it increases their relay win tally to two here in Indianapolis. 481 picked the Gators to win this relay, so the majority was correct in this one.
Congratulations to today’s winner, Cooke, who checked-in with 56 points. Cooke struggled on the first day of the contest, where they only scored 10 points, but bounced back in a big way today. They will receive a yearly subscription to SwimSwam magazine for their efforts on the day.
Yesterday’s winner, SeahawkSwammer, maintained their lead in the overall standings. They scored 43 points today, making their total through day two 81 points, which leads the field by 5 points.
Day 2 Winners:
- 200 Medley Relay – Florida (1:20.15) **NCAA Record** – Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Josh Liendo, Macguire McDuff
- 800 free relay – California (6:02.26) **NCAA Record** – Gabriel Jett, Destin Lasco, Jack Alexy, Robin Hanson
- 500 Freestyle — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (4:02.31) **NCAA Record**
- 200 IM — Destin Lasco, California (1:37.91) **American Record**
- 50 Freestyle — Josh Liendo, Florida (18.07)
- 200 Freestyle Relay — Florida (1:13.49)
Day 2 Results
|Rank
|Username
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|10
|10
|20
|723
|Greccoisdrowning
|5
|9
|14
|724
|C Man!
|8
|7
|15
Overall Scores After Day 2
|Rank
|Username
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|1
|SeahawkSwammer
|38
|43
|81
|2
|Marcum Fan
|26
|50
|76
|2
|oxyswim
|23
|53
|76
|4
|Spotted Zebra
|27
|48
|75
|5
|ka49s
|23
|50
|73
|6
|Pichael Mhelps
|19
|52
|71
|7
|Justin Pollard
|26
|41
|67
|8
|bstswmch
|35
|31
|66
|8
|GoMFBeers
|16
|50
|66
|8
|T rex but with butterfly wings
|23
|43
|66
|8
|Cooke
|10
|56
|66
|12
|Johnnie Boy
|17
|48
|65
|13
|BLASTOFF🇺🇸
|12
|52
|64
|13
|Speed Demon
|20
|44
|64
|13
|Daniel Diehl’s med-ball
|16
|48
|64
|13
|David Clossey
|11
|53
|64
|17
|Gregorypost502
|12
|51
|63
|17
|Troman22
|17
|46
|63
|19
|chickenlamp
|12
|50
|62
|19
|tooturnt
|33
|29
|62
|21
|neffry
|17
|44
|61
|21
|aznswimmaboi12
|13
|48
|61
|23
|Willswim
|22
|38
|60
|23
|TrentD14
|11
|49
|60
|23
|Gonzo
|17
|43
|60
|23
|The_Turmanator
|23
|37
|60
|23
|Zzzz
|17
|43
|60
|28
|Amel
|20
|39
|59
|28
|We Love Candy Corn
|9
|50
|59
|28
|brh
|8
|51
|59
|31
|swimCAP17
|22
|36
|58
|31
|Maxxm
|13
|45
|58
|31
|avery gator 🐊
|22
|36
|58
|31
|Jimmyz
|16
|42
|58
|35
|Davidgoggins
|16
|41
|57
|35
|TheOhioStateUniversity
|8
|49
|57
|35
|Zachbla123
|23
|34
|57
|35
|Bailey Ludden
|7
|50
|57
|35
|S1RHC
|22
|35
|57
|35
|Njames08
|17
|40
|57
|35
|WAC Sea Tigers
|14
|43
|57
|35
|Dr. G
|7
|50
|57
|35
|mparisi22
|7
|50
|57
|35
|kaccornero
|21
|36
|57
|35
|Deep Eddie
|7
|50
|57
|46
|TheRealSam
|8
|48
|56
|46
|Bodey
|10
|46
|56
|46
|Andrew Koika
|21
|35
|56
|46
|louisesqueezel4
|18
|38
|56
|46
|JensB
|7
|49
|56
|46
|Fafa
|7
|49
|56
|46
|leonwillwinthebackstroke
|11
|45
|56
|46
|mike mike mike
|13
|43
|56
|46
|WaltLongmire
|11
|45
|56
|46
|Huddy Harris
|22
|34
|56
|56
|misterman
|22
|33
|55
|56
|whoisthis
|13
|42
|55
|56
|Jawn
|17
|38
|55
|56
|PK Doesn’t Like His Long Name
|17
|38
|55
|56
|Grant Drukker
|7
|48
|55
|56
|Samboys
|6
|49
|55
|56
|WV Swammer
|15
|40
|55
|63
|Phillip Means
|13
|41
|54
|63
|EKC0405
|12
|42
|54
|63
|NAZ92
|22
|32
|54
|63
|Blake A
|8
|46
|54
|63
|Deez
|10
|44
|54
|63
|JoshyD
|18
|36
|54
|63
|Onehandtoucher
|16
|38
|54
|63
|flintp3
|22
|32
|54
|71
|perc.olator
|12
|41
|53
|71
|backstrokebro
|13
|40
|53
|71
|Sassypuppy
|21
|32
|53
|71
|Zforce
|12
|41
|53
|71
|hoos25
|22
|31
|53
|71
|ThiccRicc
|19
|34
|53
|71
|Michael Pfizer Andrew
|12
|41
|53
|71
|Doug A.
|17
|36
|53
|71
|WastingtheWatersTime
|6
|47
|53
|71
|psav
|10
|43
|53
|81
|2004 Athens 2 Free
|15
|37
|52
|81
|Chantz.Bell04
|12
|40
|52
|81
|Kevin Santos
|16
|36
|52
|81
|Abs
|22
|30
|52
|81
|alphax
|7
|45
|52
|81
|Chubbs
|29
|23
|52
|81
|AshishSharma
|16
|36
|52
|81
|coachmanny88
|14
|38
|52
|89
|Friuti
|11
|40
|51
|89
|SixtoSkuba
|10
|41
|51
|89
|SomeGuy
|7
|44
|51
|89
|25Backstroke
|12
|39
|51
|89
|MC Texas
|10
|41
|51
|89
|blotties
|7
|44
|51
|89
|Davin
|10
|41
|51
|89
|ava stevens
|14
|37
|51
|97
|yongchampion
|11
|39
|50
|97
|Lantz
|11
|39
|50
|97
|JRLSWIM
|8
|42
|50
|97
|Saginaw Savage
|10
|40
|50
|97
|Bhinckley
|12
|38
|50
|97
|my parents don’t love me
|11
|39
|50
|97
|Quanathan
|13
|37
|50
|97
|Rikkert1998
|10
|40
|50
|97
|Maxilla
|12
|38
|50
|97
|katTiff
|7
|43
|50
|97
|Freddieb927
|9
|41
|50
|108
|UF >>>
|11
|38
|49
|108
|Tytythefishguy
|7
|42
|49
|108
|UWRF D-Squad
|8
|41
|49
|108
|swimcoachkelley
|10
|39
|49
|108
|JBish
|7
|42
|49
|108
|Scent of a Pool
|13
|36
|49
|108
|csc151
|7
|42
|49
|108
|swimtigerz
|8
|41
|49
|108
|HSWIMMER97
|7
|42
|49
|108
|BJC_Swim
|13
|36
|49
|108
|ORRDU1
|11
|38
|49
|108
|joshbrownisaman
|13
|36
|49
|108
|Brooksies Jorts
|18
|31
|49
|108
|SwimGeek
|8
|41
|49
|108
|ncap#1
|9
|40
|49
|123
|Chuck
|17
|31
|48
|123
|G0TTAB3FR3SH
|11
|37
|48
|123
|nchuck2003
|14
|34
|48
|123
|Ethebanger
|17
|31
|48
|123
|Makoswimmer
|12
|36
|48
|123
|Pance
|15
|33
|48
|123
|Bray
|13
|35
|48
|123
|hamburger
|10
|38
|48
|123
|NOVA HATER
|16
|32
|48
|123
|Defund disqualifications
|18
|30
|48
|123
|Bartholomew
|12
|36
|48
|123
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|15
|33
|48
|123
|Danopcc
|17
|31
|48
|123
|Bradentiff
|11
|37
|48
|137
|Baobun23
|16
|31
|47
|137
|CoachLP
|17
|30
|47
|137
|Anthony G
|10
|37
|47
|137
|der Hahn
|7
|40
|47
|137
|G Money
|9
|38
|47
|137
|Casey
|10
|37
|47
|137
|CJW57
|10
|37
|47
|137
|thabrain
|7
|40
|47
|137
|#1 Swim Dad
|12
|35
|47
|137
|Bort
|12
|35
|47
|137
|Sports Lover
|13
|34
|47
|137
|BoolaHoo
|11
|36
|47
|137
|Ball State Swim Guy
|16
|31
|47
|137
|Guchi
|12
|35
|47
|137
|eddie
|13
|34
|47
|137
|MAguirre
|19
|28
|47
|137
|SeanM720
|12
|35
|47
|137
|camelmohawk
|18
|29
|47
|137
|John Key
|12
|35
|47
|137
|swimbradford03
|11
|36
|47
|157
|BstrokeDevil
|7
|39
|46
|157
|balls
|10
|36
|46
|157
|SyGuy
|7
|39
|46
|157
|Swim28
|21
|25
|46
|157
|hp44
|16
|30
|46
|157
|Meholt3
|13
|33
|46
|157
|Swim Guy
|14
|32
|46
|157
|Cloud9 Boston Run Best Sports Moment Of All Time
|17
|29
|46
|157
|crejun
|6
|40
|46
|157
|Bruh
|10
|36
|46
|157
|GOLDen Gopher!
|18
|28
|46
|157
|Willie Xu
|7
|39
|46
|157
|Dirty Dan’s headphones
|12
|34
|46
|157
|THEO
|13
|33
|46
|157
|tallswede80
|7
|39
|46
|157
|Brendan O
|7
|39
|46
|157
|bella sims bellyflop
|16
|30
|46
|157
|Therealfein
|7
|39
|46
|157
|BackisKing
|7
|39
|46
|157
|Steve195
|15
|31
|46
|157
|Benjamin’sButtons
|16
|30
|46
|178
|LS_Washed
|10
|35
|45
|178
|OPMswimmer
|11
|34
|45
|178
|CostlyCactys
|13
|32
|45
|178
|W
|21
|24
|45
|178
|Jallen
|9
|36
|45
|178
|Mudkip
|22
|23
|45
|178
|LeGoat
|13
|32
|45
|178
|Dubrowski
|6
|39
|45
|178
|Gmoney
|8
|37
|45
|178
|Hugh Jass
|7
|38
|45
|178
|BVJ
|20
|25
|45
|178
|Walls
|7
|38
|45
|178
|Josh’s Pink Slip
|18
|27
|45
|178
|Kenetik
|15
|30
|45
|178
|MLZGator
|11
|34
|45
|178
|Narhan Draggin
|8
|37
|45
|178
|🦕dinja🦕
|6
|39
|45
|178
|WEA
|7
|38
|45
|178
|Shaddy419
|10
|35
|45
|178
|njcarpenter8
|7
|38
|45
|178
|bcalis
|7
|38
|45
|178
|Washed Up D3 swimmer
|7
|38
|45
|178
|Aspidites
|12
|33
|45
|178
|MendezSpiderMan
|16
|29
|45
|178
|Jake B
|16
|29
|45
|178
|LilTwig
|12
|33
|45
|178
|RossdaBoss6
|6
|39
|45
|178
|RealSwimShady
|14
|31
|45
|178
|LaurierSwim
|7
|38
|45
|178
|OldManButterfly
|13
|32
|45
|178
|Hail to PITT
|6
|39
|45
|178
|Labman
|13
|32
|45
|210
|Swimexpert
|9
|35
|44
|210
|Tree man
|11
|33
|44
|210
|MJW
|12
|32
|44
|210
|Juliagg07
|7
|37
|44
|210
|TheBackpool
|6
|38
|44
|210
|Young Stroker
|7
|37
|44
|210
|Moneymab23
|7
|37
|44
|210
|swim6847
|7
|37
|44
|210
|GT404
|21
|23
|44
|210
|T-townswim
|16
|28
|44
|210
|James Bond
|17
|27
|44
|210
|Cadelovesswimming!
|17
|27
|44
|210
|PNW
|9
|35
|44
|210
|PhillyMark
|8
|36
|44
|210
|Fins and Paddles
|16
|28
|44
|210
|Sr.Reggaetony
|16
|28
|44
|210
|B1GSwimFan
|11
|33
|44
|227
|Ike
|6
|37
|43
|227
|saltie
|12
|31
|43
|227
|BassFlipper99
|7
|36
|43
|227
|BenL
|13
|30
|43
|227
|Finlay Brooks
|16
|27
|43
|227
|Reign77
|11
|32
|43
|227
|JaySock
|13
|30
|43
|227
|Luan
|7
|36
|43
|227
|DANN96
|16
|27
|43
|227
|NJSWIM
|10
|33
|43
|227
|Winner man445
|11
|32
|43
|227
|Rowotter
|6
|37
|43
|227
|KoiFish
|8
|35
|43
|227
|CoachWinman
|8
|35
|43
|227
|Streamline Steve
|7
|36
|43
|227
|SwamToday
|21
|22
|43
|227
|NatStokes
|11
|32
|43
|227
|Emmalynne16
|12
|31
|43
|227
|Fuelj
|10
|33
|43
|227
|Oh. Hey there.
|7
|36
|43
|227
|lu 2
|12
|31
|43
|227
|EagleSwammer
|7
|36
|43
|227
|Samhaddad
|13
|30
|43
|227
|IRUSZY
|12
|31
|43
|227
|flabbydoodle
|12
|31
|43
|227
|TSwimming12
|7
|36
|43
|227
|bimbambumsunyangisabum
|7
|36
|43
|254
|DirtyUndies
|14
|28
|42
|254
|Velocity
|11
|31
|42
|254
|DrSwammer
|11
|31
|42
|254
|reesierose118
|6
|36
|42
|254
|Tavoswim
|6
|36
|42
|254
|bobert
|13
|29
|42
|254
|Dylan
|11
|31
|42
|254
|Carrot
|11
|31
|42
|254
|slackerswimmer
|6
|36
|42
|254
|riley
|7
|35
|42
|254
|Grand Moff Tarkin
|10
|32
|42
|254
|Eric Bang
|7
|35
|42
|254
|200free
|11
|31
|42
|254
|WatrMonstr
|16
|26
|42
|254
|Small T
|7
|35
|42
|254
|Wild Bill 244543
|7
|35
|42
|254
|VuJah311
|13
|29
|42
|254
|Coswimsdisney
|13
|29
|42
|254
|yobannaboy
|18
|24
|42
|254
|`’‘`\_>_o_
|6
|36
|42
|254
|chinnychenchen
|13
|29
|42
|254
|StanfordHater2.0
|10
|32
|42
|254
|NoahsAuntJoy
|17
|25
|42
|254
|jgswain88
|10
|32
|42
|254
|Nathaniel5
|14
|28
|42
|254
|WhoAteMyDuck
|9
|33
|42
|254
|Thomas Heilman’s Best Friend
|8
|34
|42
|254
|Flip_Tipp
|6
|36
|42
|254
|pilkka777
|7
|35
|42
|254
|dgriley
|6
|36
|42
|254
|swimmermichael
|14
|28
|42
|254
|Alan
|7
|35
|42
|254
|Grant Gerl
|6
|36
|42
|254
|celo_11
|7
|35
|42
|254
|$$BOLO
|9
|33
|42
|254
|JEAH
|9
|33
|42
|254
|rollgoats
|8
|34
|42
|254
|John Herp Derp
|6
|36
|42
|292
|Briman206
|17
|24
|41
|292
|lobotomysaw
|12
|29
|41
|292
|Tapir6
|8
|33
|41
|292
|Jmah
|12
|29
|41
|292
|Cleanfilter19
|14
|27
|41
|292
|Tyler Hebert
|6
|35
|41
|292
|Erfaina
|7
|34
|41
|292
|Delmussy
|10
|31
|41
|292
|Danny
|17
|24
|41
|292
|Kaden
|9
|32
|41
|292
|FlipNGo
|11
|30
|41
|292
|LPS1
|7
|34
|41
|292
|smalle22
|10
|31
|41
|292
|MerkyWater123
|16
|25
|41
|292
|Jack Ellison
|7
|34
|41
|292
|MikeLe95
|12
|29
|41
|292
|Dyllol
|6
|35
|41
|292
|Luciscookin
|9
|32
|41
|292
|BruhMan
|6
|35
|41
|292
|Big Zippy
|6
|35
|41
|292
|Alswam1807
|12
|29
|41
|292
|flyboygreed
|6
|35
|41
|292
|lelitswims
|17
|24
|41
|292
|LKoob
|5
|36
|41
|292
|Bongo Mam
|7
|34
|41
|292
|ThatSwimKid
|7
|34
|41
|292
|James SwimSwam
|11
|30
|41
|292
|Liam
|9
|32
|41
|292
|Boob Boowman
|7
|34
|41
|292
|ePain
|8
|33
|41
|292
|Bromine Zaddy
|6
|35
|41
|292
|Maxcorn57
|11
|30
|41
|292
|Noah
|12
|29
|41
|292
|Marcus Winston
|9
|32
|41
|326
|georgia_h
|6
|34
|40
|326
|PFA’s Men’s Pick Will Almost Certainly Do Better Than My SwimSwam Bracket Challenge Picks
|12
|28
|40
|326
|Amenbc
|12
|28
|40
|326
|Cole
|9
|31
|40
|326
|PurringPanda29
|6
|34
|40
|326
|96Swim
|7
|33
|40
|326
|Carson
|12
|28
|40
|326
|SwimmerHamzah
|9
|31
|40
|326
|bensonjjones98
|13
|27
|40
|326
|GingerSwim
|10
|30
|40
|326
|iMurray516
|7
|33
|40
|326
|CargillK
|7
|33
|40
|326
|inferno
|13
|27
|40
|326
|swimmer15
|16
|24
|40
|326
|SWIIM_SHADY
|6
|34
|40
|326
|jswims
|7
|33
|40
|326
|HulkSwim
|7
|33
|40
|326
|Qmatts
|16
|24
|40
|326
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|10
|30
|40
|326
|Merlin
|7
|33
|40
|326
|Will H
|7
|33
|40
|326
|Daddy Foster
|7
|33
|40
|326
|Effen
|7
|33
|40
|326
|mcpaulos
|12
|28
|40
|350
|Voz
|10
|29
|39
|350
|LochteRulez99Coolz
|8
|31
|39
|350
|Jar Jar Binks
|6
|33
|39
|350
|My bud
|13
|26
|39
|350
|Davis adcock
|12
|27
|39
|350
|SupaSantos
|7
|32
|39
|350
|Goob
|10
|29
|39
|350
|ehk
|8
|31
|39
|350
|Just A Swammer
|11
|28
|39
|350
|33swimmer
|11
|28
|39
|350
|Uswm2slo
|13
|26
|39
|350
|MacMachine
|8
|31
|39
|350
|Jessica
|6
|33
|39
|350
|swimbrim
|8
|31
|39
|350
|2Big4urMouf
|11
|28
|39
|350
|Log
|12
|27
|39
|350
|The Best
|6
|33
|39
|350
|Coach Narwhal
|7
|32
|39
|350
|Zeus
|12
|27
|39
|350
|Vaughn Raimo
|12
|27
|39
|350
|Chris Quarin
|12
|27
|39
|350
|DoctorRd
|11
|28
|39
|350
|DragonSwim
|7
|32
|39
|350
|cesalaur
|11
|28
|39
|350
|Blueabyss
|8
|31
|39
|350
|White lightning
|10
|29
|39
|350
|VicMaster
|10
|29
|39
|350
|Stanfordwillwin
|7
|32
|39
|350
|Barles
|7
|32
|39
|350
|MichaelB31
|11
|28
|39
|350
|JTL
|6
|33
|39
|350
|Hint of Lime
|9
|30
|39
|382
|jaxjax
|12
|26
|38
|382
|AFlyer
|7
|31
|38
|382
|Disalle is Noyz with Tan!
|12
|26
|38
|382
|Elmiro
|8
|30
|38
|382
|sandysheets
|7
|31
|38
|382
|Colt
|8
|30
|38
|382
|Leo
|7
|31
|38
|382
|mdf
|12
|26
|38
|382
|JD10P
|7
|31
|38
|382
|Jonesey
|7
|31
|38
|382
|Hanser Fan
|6
|32
|38
|382
|Tennessee’s Taper
|10
|28
|38
|382
|Vchopra
|10
|28
|38
|382
|Dave_Mac
|7
|31
|38
|382
|StanfordH8er
|14
|24
|38
|382
|KCB
|6
|32
|38
|382
|NJL0602
|7
|31
|38
|382
|ISU2004
|6
|32
|38
|382
|jamal123
|11
|27
|38
|382
|benfranklinswimfan
|7
|31
|38
|382
|Brunoforeva
|11
|27
|38
|382
|akpzvl
|7
|31
|38
|382
|Wisthon R
|11
|27
|38
|382
|NYUmichAlum
|10
|28
|38
|382
|DLFSWIM
|14
|24
|38
|382
|Your bloew me
|9
|29
|38
|382
|RMS
|11
|27
|38
|382
|juschewy
|8
|30
|38
|382
|Aquacat4
|6
|32
|38
|382
|AlexRoberts
|6
|32
|38
|382
|Gibbo13
|6
|32
|38
|382
|forsomereason
|6
|32
|38
|382
|Aquaslaz
|10
|28
|38
|382
|A.O.D
|11
|27
|38
|382
|Jake lettuce
|11
|27
|38
|382
|Willy99
|8
|30
|38
|418
|Caleon Marchessel
|7
|30
|37
|418
|Dansolly
|10
|27
|37
|418
|FISH!FISH!FISH!<3
|14
|23
|37
|418
|HuckleAus
|7
|30
|37
|418
|Keith’s Brisket
|6
|31
|37
|418
|Swim Shady
|10
|27
|37
|418
|jablo
|10
|27
|37
|418
|bennypoo
|7
|30
|37
|418
|Fan of Kyle Sockwell
|13
|24
|37
|418
|8th Year Senior
|6
|31
|37
|418
|Unknown Swammer
|13
|24
|37
|418
|Phyics Major
|6
|31
|37
|418
|Dr. Dood
|12
|25
|37
|418
|AQUAMAN
|10
|27
|37
|418
|Lane4usa
|9
|28
|37
|418
|Dneil12
|10
|27
|37
|418
|Techsan
|11
|26
|37
|418
|Orangedude
|7
|30
|37
|418
|Deez
|6
|31
|37
|418
|JamesPPiot
|11
|26
|37
|418
|jb123
|11
|26
|37
|418
|Timmy Cheng
|7
|30
|37
|418
|Matt Lashua
|7
|30
|37
|418
|Relay names guy gives me life
|12
|25
|37
|418
|Hatman
|6
|31
|37
|418
|Ashley_Maloon
|7
|30
|37
|418
|anmase010118
|6
|31
|37
|418
|Lee Knight
|8
|29
|37
|418
|Towelie
|6
|31
|37
|418
|Stibby
|11
|26
|37
|418
|DannyF
|9
|28
|37
|418
|icruby584
|13
|24
|37
|418
|jdsmitty
|7
|30
|37
|418
|brunomoney1421
|11
|26
|37
|418
|Yush
|7
|30
|37
|453
|KeithKDennison
|7
|29
|36
|453
|The Barge
|13
|23
|36
|453
|Bubba
|8
|28
|36
|453
|dilly2048
|6
|30
|36
|453
|Ramen90
|7
|29
|36
|453
|Ben chumley
|12
|24
|36
|453
|sars1010
|6
|30
|36
|453
|Sal Paradise
|7
|29
|36
|453
|Antonio CTESPN Brown
|9
|27
|36
|453
|Cody Miller’s Buttplug
|6
|30
|36
|453
|AnonymousS
|10
|26
|36
|453
|Ucmarshall
|7
|29
|36
|453
|Kevoodle
|6
|30
|36
|453
|Aquamann22
|8
|28
|36
|453
|LParker
|6
|30
|36
|453
|tkazansky86
|8
|28
|36
|453
|Shugo
|13
|23
|36
|453
|jeffthejuicebox
|7
|29
|36
|453
|B Strizzy
|15
|21
|36
|453
|MaxTheHusky424
|7
|29
|36
|453
|nuduls
|6
|30
|36
|453
|BeeTree
|9
|27
|36
|453
|Swimfan27
|7
|29
|36
|453
|The Yardinals
|7
|29
|36
|453
|Lucas Caswell
|6
|30
|36
|453
|coachcourtnay
|11
|25
|36
|479
|CoachinoBlanco
|7
|28
|35
|479
|emoney543
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Former swimmer
|7
|28
|35
|479
|WSCoach
|6
|29
|35
|479
|Fel
|9
|26
|35
|479
|mspann97
|8
|27
|35
|479
|dylan felt goat
|9
|26
|35
|479
|alex.xayachanla
|10
|25
|35
|479
|Alice Wang
|7
|28
|35
|479
|JasonM
|12
|23
|35
|479
|KyleTexas
|12
|23
|35
|479
|Trevor Smith
|6
|29
|35
|479
|Greg17815
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Owinners
|6
|29
|35
|479
|Big Jonah
|6
|29
|35
|479
|edge
|7
|28
|35
|479
|BEARCATS2010
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Hillbilly
|9
|26
|35
|479
|IUSwammer
|8
|27
|35
|479
|Plaster
|12
|23
|35
|479
|Wick’s Picks
|10
|25
|35
|479
|Matt Chang
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Big Dawg Nick
|6
|29
|35
|479
|L Nichols
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Old Man Swimmer
|6
|29
|35
|479
|mandrew26
|11
|24
|35
|479
|ecuPIRATE
|12
|23
|35
|479
|Orcaruns
|7
|28
|35
|479
|saetaman
|12
|23
|35
|479
|Zach
|6
|29
|35
|479
|reeeee116
|6
|29
|35
|479
|Tac strength
|8
|27
|35
|479
|GLMSwim33
|9
|26
|35
|479
|Robert Bishop
|7
|28
|35
|479
|J-breezy
|6
|29
|35
|479
|HankTheTank4520
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Chad
|11
|24
|35
|479
|AZcoach
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Obnoxious Observer
|12
|23
|35
|479
|Janskimarkus
|8
|27
|35
|479
|JackMartin00000
|7
|28
|35
|479
|Laxanator25
|8
|27
|35
|521
|Ryan Allen
|7
|27
|34
|521
|LAN3ON
|10
|24
|34
|521
|So close in ‘02
|9
|25
|34
|521
|Willy
|6
|28
|34
|521
|One Hip Wonder
|6
|28
|34
|521
|JackyB
|7
|27
|34
|521
|RJK
|7
|27
|34
|521
|kiwifruit
|7
|27
|34
|521
|D3 Warrior
|10
|24
|34
|521
|MacWins
|11
|23
|34
|521
|Andrew.Bolz
|6
|28
|34
|521
|Bananafudge
|5
|29
|34
|521
|Sealion2003
|16
|18
|34
|521
|Devz
|6
|28
|34
|521
|ISR_MOSS
|6
|28
|34
|521
|Johncena
|10
|24
|34
|521
|kmcd
|7
|27
|34
|521
|hazeswim
|5
|29
|34
|521
|PB Power
|7
|27
|34
|521
|Logan T
|8
|26
|34
|521
|Misty
|6
|28
|34
|521
|ZZinn
|12
|22
|34
|521
|Coach Brett Riley
|9
|25
|34
|521
|B1Gslay
|10
|24
|34
|521
|tg
|14
|20
|34
|521
|Hail Jilly
|7
|27
|34
|521
|Vance McGav
|10
|24
|34
|521
|LongCourseIsBetter
|10
|24
|34
|521
|———Ar.Jay.———
|7
|27
|34
|521
|Rumbuns
|7
|27
|34
|521
|pianoback
|7
|27
|34
|521
|Bdorsey14
|5
|29
|34
|521
|Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know you know
|6
|28
|34
|521
|open water swimmer
|5
|29
|34
|555
|William_Skinner41762
|7
|26
|33
|555
|Bub09
|5
|28
|33
|555
|Suiii
|10
|23
|33
|555
|tucsonswimdoc
|10
|23
|33
|555
|GatorDude
|6
|27
|33
|555
|Margad
|9
|24
|33
|555
|Logsthedog
|7
|26
|33
|555
|CELL
|7
|26
|33
|555
|OldBay
|7
|26
|33
|555
|Gazon2003
|7
|26
|33
|555
|LeonsTheGoat
|6
|27
|33
|555
|SuperFastSwimmer
|6
|27
|33
|555
|The Breast Master
|9
|24
|33
|555
|USAUSAUSA
|10
|23
|33
|555
|Jlynk
|7
|26
|33
|555
|Swim Alchemist
|13
|20
|33
|555
|Hugs4Lyfe
|7
|26
|33
|555
|Iceman
|9
|24
|33
|555
|Coalminor77
|6
|27
|33
|555
|Isaac
|7
|26
|33
|555
|NHSwimCoach
|6
|27
|33
|555
|Justin
|5
|28
|33
|555
|Banned1234
|6
|27
|33
|555
|em18
|7
|26
|33
|555
|thequiggest
|8
|25
|33
|555
|Ajansz
|9
|24
|33
|555
|Ham S&D
|7
|26
|33
|555
|Ben17
|7
|26
|33
|555
|JKPROxx93xx
|7
|26
|33
|555
|Joverman
|5
|28
|33
|555
|Gretchen Marchand
|12
|21
|33
|555
|500kick
|6
|27
|33
|587
|DK99
|8
|24
|32
|587
|ButterflY University
|7
|25
|32
|587
|🥸🥸💢💥jp
|6
|26
|32
|587
|Squidy
|6
|26
|32
|587
|swimmax90
|9
|23
|32
|587
|Danktronics
|6
|26
|32
|587
|Krauter
|6
|26
|32
|587
|Colin MacKellar
|6
|26
|32
|587
|maxmig
|7
|25
|32
|587
|swimchet4
|10
|22
|32
|587
|Suga Sean Swims for GSEK
|6
|26
|32
|587
|BlueFish
|5
|27
|32
|587
|SwimNerd
|8
|24
|32
|587
|freewillie2002
|7
|25
|32
|587
|Magyar36
|7
|25
|32
|587
|Buck
|5
|27
|32
|587
|The Penguin
|13
|19
|32
|587
|Jules
|10
|22
|32
|587
|Michael Webster
|10
|22
|32
|587
|Coach Dani MX
|12
|20
|32
|607
|bigrick14507
|8
|23
|31
|607
|Miself
|7
|24
|31
|607
|I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
|11
|20
|31
|607
|Bella Thomas
|4
|27
|31
|607
|Logan
|13
|18
|31
|607
|Priceless
|7
|24
|31
|607
|Jesse Marin
|7
|24
|31
|607
|Ben
|7
|24
|31
|607
|Benjamin Dillon
|7
|24
|31
|607
|Big J
|7
|24
|31
|607
|Dave A
|7
|24
|31
|607
|danny
|7
|24
|31
|607
|Will Kaminski
|7
|24
|31
|607
|jpezzini
|14
|17
|31
|607
|SwimCoachBS
|8
|23
|31
|607
|THIS IS BATHTOOB
|8
|23
|31
|607
|Mikejones574330
|6
|25
|31
|607
|SprintCarolina
|8
|23
|31
|607
|Elmoo33
|7
|24
|31
|626
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|7
|23
|30
|626
|GordoB18
|9
|21
|30
|626
|zdh
|7
|23
|30
|626
|Wade
|7
|23
|30
|626
|EMH16
|7
|23
|30
|626
|Anna Banana
|6
|24
|30
|626
|Andrew Iverson
|7
|23
|30
|626
|HockeyPoket47
|11
|19
|30
|626
|Swimmerdre24
|9
|21
|30
|626
|DrewBrewsBeer
|6
|24
|30
|626
|heyheyhey
|10
|20
|30
|626
|Your Local 200 Flyer 🤿🤿🤿
|7
|23
|30
|626
|JWC77MC
|7
|23
|30
|626
|Brian!!!
|7
|23
|30
|626
|Coleman
|7
|23
|30
|626
|Mark SwimSwam
|7
|23
|30
|626
|BooneSwim
|7
|23
|30
|626
|Treadweary
|8
|22
|30
|644
|Chase
|6
|23
|29
|644
|Matt Co
|6
|23
|29
|644
|dixiedog72
|10
|19
|29
|644
|Another Michigan Fan
|6
|23
|29
|644
|Jon D
|7
|22
|29
|644
|Lilpjano
|6
|23
|29
|644
|Storm S&D
|7
|22
|29
|644
|ryanjnoyes
|10
|19
|29
|644
|tdoneill89
|6
|23
|29
|644
|brap267
|11
|18
|29
|644
|dearmariiaa
|6
|23
|29
|644
|zhing
|7
|22
|29
|644
|Walter Chiarella
|9
|20
|29
|644
|WahooSwimFan
|6
|23
|29
|658
|ryderandrosky
|9
|19
|28
|658
|NJSWIMFAN
|9
|19
|28
|658
|DLswim
|9
|19
|28
|658
|Not Even Close
|7
|21
|28
|658
|Lil Swimmy
|6
|22
|28
|658
|Gus
|8
|20
|28
|658
|AyoMatis
|12
|16
|28
|658
|ATSundevil
|11
|17
|28
|658
|Khops
|8
|20
|28
|658
|Em&m24
|7
|21
|28
|658
|Sharky
|5
|23
|28
|658
|Craig H
|6
|22
|28
|670
|JBB
|7
|20
|27
|670
|Swimmer24
|6
|21
|27
|670
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|7
|20
|27
|670
|Sebas
|7
|20
|27
|670
|Billkeyaz
|6
|21
|27
|670
|H2Okie
|6
|21
|27
|670
|Yabo
|8
|19
|27
|670
|kautitan
|8
|19
|27
|670
|Stanny
|7
|20
|27
|670
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|6
|21
|27
|670
|MaMikknowsswim
|10
|17
|27
|670
|cjd615
|9
|18
|27
|682
|NutZach
|7
|19
|26
|682
|Swimmer I.M
|9
|17
|26
|682
|Troy K
|7
|19
|26
|682
|BartFart
|7
|19
|26
|682
|Gilrad Xyvers
|7
|19
|26
|682
|Swimmom3
|4
|22
|26
|682
|Waterlogged
|6
|20
|26
|682
|Hilart1284
|7
|19
|26
|682
|Clay
|6
|20
|26
|682
|Cduffy15
|7
|19
|26
|682
|coachbt
|7
|19
|26
|682
|SwimGirlfriend
|5
|21
|26
|682
|aob150
|8
|18
|26
|682
|gragte
|7
|19
|26
|682
|Balto
|9
|17
|26
|697
|HunterHye
|5
|20
|25
|697
|KingDevil
|7
|18
|25
|697
|Sprinkles
|7
|18
|25
|697
|Captain Salmon
|7
|18
|25
|697
|TonyTheTiger
|6
|19
|25
|697
|JV7
|6
|19
|25
|697
|Aloni
|7
|18
|25
|704
|AusBoss422
|6
|18
|24
|704
|DeepEnder
|9
|15
|24
|704
|Cheers Grant
|6
|18
|24
|704
|CoachMatt911
|8
|16
|24
|704
|Coach Chackett 10%
|8
|16
|24
|704
|cvh123
|7
|17
|24
|704
|Ziggy giggles
|6
|18
|24
|711
|holla back gurl
|7
|16
|23
|711
|Bob1
|7
|16
|23
|711
|BR
|9
|14
|23
|711
|LAUREN1031
|6
|17
|23
|711
|Kevin sonn
|7
|16
|23
|711
|DwightKurtShrute
|7
|16
|23
|717
|aquablade
|6
|16
|22
|718
|Fran
|10
|10
|20
|718
|Selyons
|8
|12
|20
|720
|Cam_urai
|5
|14
|19
|721
|Schref
|2
|16
|18
|722
|Matty3s
|0
|16
|16
|723
|C Man!
|8
|7
|15
|724
|Greccoisdrowning
|5
|9
|14