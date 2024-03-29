2024 Men’s NCAA Championships: Cooke Grabs Day 2 Pick ‘Em Victory, SeahawkSwammer Keeps Lead

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships was nothing short of electric, as the finals session featured an NCAA record and two American records. Stay up to date on the Pick ‘Ems contest with the results from day two, which are listed below.

The 500 freestyle was highlighted by Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who obliterated his own NCAA record by 3.87 seconds en route to the title. He hit the wall in 4:02.31, the first swimmer to ever dip under 4:06 in the event. Marchand was the overwhelming favorite based on the submissions for this contest, as 716 gave him the nod.

Marchand didn’t get the opportunity to defend his 200 IM title, as he chose the 500 instead, but Destin Lasco of Cal delivered with a new American record (1:37.91). Hubert Kos of ASU was chosen by the majority of the Pick ‘Em players, as 495 backed him for gold. Lasco received less than half of Kos’ number, with only 218 advocating for a Golden Bear victory.

In the men’s 50 free, Florida’s Josh Liendo stunned with a best time of 18.07, dethroning defending champion Jordan Crooks in the process. Only 31 contestants picked Liendo to win in their Pick ‘Ems, while an overwhelming majority (678) slotted Crooks in for the title.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Florida scared their own NCAA record with a final time of 1:13.49. Their winning quartet was comprised of Josh Liendo (18.25), Adam Chaney (18.29), Julian Smith (18.51), and Macguire McDuff (18.44). That was just short of the 1:13.35 that they threw down in 2023, but it increases their relay win tally to two here in Indianapolis. 481 picked the Gators to win this relay, so the majority was correct in this one.

Congratulations to today’s winner, Cooke, who checked-in with 56 points. Cooke struggled on the first day of the contest, where they only scored 10 points, but bounced back in a big way today. They will receive a yearly subscription to SwimSwam magazine for their efforts on the day.

Yesterday’s winner, SeahawkSwammer, maintained their lead in the overall standings. They scored 43 points today, making their total through day two 81 points, which leads the field by 5 points.

Day 2 Winners:

Day 2 Results

Overall Scores After Day 2