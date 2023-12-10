Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championship: Day 5 Photo Vault

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before we delve into the last finals session let’s review the great performances of the fifth day of the 2023 European Short Course Championships underway in Otopeni (ROU).

Matthew RICHARDS of Great Britain shakes hand with David POPOVICI of Romania on his way out after winning in the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Kira TOUSSAINT of Netherlands celebrates after winning in the Women’s 100m Backstroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Caspar CORBEAU of Netherlands celebrates after winning in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Caspar CORBEAU of Netherlands celebrates after winning in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Impressions during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

NOE PONTI Courtesy of LEN European Aquatics

Louise HANSSON of Sweden celebrates after winning in the Women’s 100m Butterfly Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Ranomi Kromowidjojo
Courtesy Of LEN European Aquatics

Team Great Britain poses for a photo after winning in the Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Alessandro MIRESSI
Jasmine NOCENTINI
Silvia Di PIETRO
Lorenzo ZAZZERI
courtesy of LEN European Aquatics

Impressions during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

0
