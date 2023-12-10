2023 European Short Course Swimming Championship: Day 5 Photo Vault

Before we delve into the last finals session let’s review the great performances of the fifth day of the 2023 European Short Course Championships underway in Otopeni (ROU).
Matthew RICHARDS of Great Britain shakes hand with David POPOVICI of Romania on his way out after winning in the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Kira TOUSSAINT of Netherlands celebrates after winning in the Women’s 100m Backstroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Caspar CORBEAU of Netherlands celebrates after winning in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Caspar CORBEAU of Netherlands celebrates after winning in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Impressions during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Louise HANSSON of Sweden celebrates after winning in the Women’s 100m Butterfly Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Courtesy Of LEN European Aquatics
Team Great Britain poses for a photo after winning in the Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Alessandro MIRESSI Jasmine NOCENTINI Silvia Di PIETRO Lorenzo ZAZZERI courtesy of LEN European Aquatics
Impressions during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
GIUSY CISALE
Giusy Cisale graduated high school at the Italian Liceo Classico "T.L. Caro" where she was engaged in editing the school magazine.
In 2002, she was among the youngest law graduates of the Federico II University of Naples (ITA).
She began her career as a Civil Lawyer, becoming licensed to practice law …