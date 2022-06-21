2022 World Championships: Day 3 Pick’em Scoring Update

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Recap

Day 3 scores for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest are here. The 3rd finals session of the meet featured finals of the men’s 200 free, women’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, and women’s 100 breast.

It was a little bit of a tougher day for everyone, despite 5 finals taking place. There were some surprise finishes, including Italy’s Thomas Ceccon taking the men’s 100 back and fellow Italian Benedetta Pilato winning the women’s 100 breast. There were also some easy picks, like Katie Ledecky winning the women’s 1500 free. In one of the most difficult events to pick, the women’s 100 back, the surprise absence of Australian Kaylee McKeown was a big hit to everyone’s picks. Regan Smith ended up winning the race, with Kylie Masse in 2nd, Claire Curzan in 3rd, and China’s Wan Letian taking 4th, a pick which nobody correctly selected.

Without further ado, here are the day 3 results. Winning day 3 was screen name “blueabyss1117″ with 59 points. Congratulations!

Our overall leader is still fan favorite “balls” with 179 points.