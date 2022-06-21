Futures Qualifier Liberty Edwards Commits to San Diego State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liberty Edwards, a 2022 graduate of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, has announced her commitment to San Diego State University for the 2022-2023 season. From Englewood, Colorado, she also trains and competes with the Aquawolves Swim Team.

Edwards specializes in breaststroke and IM. She holds a Futures qualifying time in the 200 breast, both the SCY and LCM versions. Edwards has qualified for and competed at the CHSAA Girls 5A (biggest schools) State Championships for all 3 years that she has been at Cherry Creek (2020-2022). Prior to that, she lived in Wyoming where she qualified for the WHSAA State Meet in 2018 and 2019.

At the 2022 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships, Edwards competed in the 100 breast and 200 IM. She qualified for the B-final in the 100 breast, coming in 12th place with a 1:05.37, about a second and a half slower than her best. In the 200 IM, she finished 29th with a 2:13.31, only .11 seconds off her best.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 1:03.81

200 breast- 2:20.87

200 IM- 2:13.20

Edwards’s most recent meet was the 2022 Speedo Sectionals in Austin. There, she competed in the 200 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She qualified for finals in both breastroke events, swimming slightly faster in prelims than she did in finals.

In prelims of the 100 breast, she went 1:04.83. She went on to post a 1:05.02 in finals, just over a second off her best time from March of 2021. She finished 22nd, her highest finish of the meet. In the 200 breast, she was only .10 off her best in prelims, cruising to a 2:20.97. She placed 23rd in finals with a 2:21.56

San Diego State University is a Division I Mid-Major swim program that competes in the Mountain West Conference. At the 2022 Conference Championships, The Aztecs finished 1st out of 9 teams. This was their third win since 2019. In 2021, they came in 3rd behind the University of Nevada Las Vegas and the University of Nevada (Reno).

With her best times, Edwards would have qualified for the 100 breast B-final and 200 breast C-final at the 2022 Mountain West Championships. San Diego had a strong showing in the breaststroke events, sending 3 athletes to the A-final of the 100 and 2 to the A-final of the 200. Senior Klara Thormalm qualified for NCAAs in the 100 breast, where she finished 15th. She also swam the 50 free and 200 breast.

When Edwards arrives in San Diego, she will be joined by fellow class of 2022 recruits Emily Allen, Emily Tenczar, and Abby Storm.

