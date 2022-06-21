Swimming’s TopTenTweets: 2022 World Championships Day 3 Digest

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Regan’s turn ☠️☠️☠️ that’s on hypoxic 🤿 — Olivia Smoliga (@OliviaSmoliga) June 20, 2022

Yeah, Regan Smith is good, but have you seen Smoliga’s emoji game?

9.

Day 2️⃣ did not disappoint 🤩 Let’s hear what the athletes had to say #finabudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/VmLFYxiH9f — FINA (@fina1908) June 19, 2022

The squad breaking down day 2.

8.

Lol almost the entire clip is Katie Ledecky waiting for someone to finish second https://t.co/orWMtBrZgX — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) June 20, 2022

Are we surprised?

7.

ENFIN LE RECORD DE FRANCK ESPOSITO EST TOMBÉ APRÈS 20 ANS ! Léon Marchand 🇫🇷 vient de réaliser 1:54.32 lors des demi-finales du 200m papillon.#FINABudapest2022 #Natation pic.twitter.com/a58t0o8kRH — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) June 20, 2022

Ok, I know you know about the 400 IM, but did you catch that Marchand broke a 2002 French record in the 200 fly?

6.

Brb need to go break a world record without shaving.

5.

Claire Curzan entering her backstroke era.

4.

Summer McIntosh swam to silver in the 400m free in UNDER four minutes 😱 @SwimmingCanada @jackydoorey explains why that is a BIG DEAL ⬇️ 🥈 pic.twitter.com/hZ10ogIWQ8 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 18, 2022

Quiz: How many other people have swum under 4 minutes in this event?

3.

Big swim, lane 4️⃣ booked for tomorrow night 🙏@freyaandersonn drops a PB 1️⃣:5️⃣6️⃣:0️⃣5️⃣ to qualify fastest for the 200m Freestyle final 🔥#FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/rdmynGN9jV — British Swimming (@britishswimming) June 20, 2022

Freya has entered the chat!

2.

First World Champs medal! 🔥 A tough race but a lot to learn. Apparently you can’t go out under World Record pace and not pay the price 😅 Still a few more races to come out here! 🌍 pic.twitter.com/7p8FyeBLHc — Tom Dean (@tomdean00) June 20, 2022

My personal favorite podium thus far at the 2022 World Championships.

1.

World Jr. Champ (’19) ➡️ World Champ

Same city 🇭🇺

Same hardware 🥇 Torri Huske making waves in Budapest (again)! pic.twitter.com/D9sRnTmcaj — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) June 19, 2022

How much do you want to bet that Torri loves Budapest?

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!