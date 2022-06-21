Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: 2022 World Championships Day 3 Digest

by Ben Dornan 0

June 20th, 2022 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Yeah, Regan Smith is good, but have you seen Smoliga’s emoji game?

9.

The squad breaking down day 2.

8.

Are we surprised?

7.

Ok, I know you know about the 400 IM, but did you catch that Marchand broke a 2002 French record in the 200 fly?

6.

Brb need to go break a world record without shaving.

5.

Claire Curzan entering her backstroke era.

4.

Quiz: How many other people have swum under 4 minutes in this event?

3.

Freya has entered the chat!

2.

My personal favorite podium thus far at the 2022 World Championships.

1.

How much do you want to bet that Torri loves Budapest?

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!

