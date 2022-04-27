2022 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Finals Preview

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

It’s night 2 from the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials in Greensboro, and we’ve got finals of the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 50 fly on tap tonight.

Collegiate swimmers continued to perform well after a strong start yesterday. Swimmers who swam at NCAAs last month occupy just under half of the lanes in finals tonight.

Katie Ledecky cruised to the top seed in the 200 free this morning, posting a 1:56.20. Paige Madden missed the ‘A’ final, so the race has opened up in a big way as three legs from the Tokyo 4×200 final are absent. Chasing relay spots will be four high schoolers, including three from the Sandpipers of Nevada.

It’s a Texas party on the men’s side, with the Longhorns putting four into the ‘A’ final. Leading the way is Carson Foster, who dropped a 1:45.57 in the prelims, a PB and the third-fastest time in the world this year. Along with his teammates, he’ll have Kieran Smith to contend with, as well as Luca Urlando and Trenton Julian, who went 1-2 in the 200 fly last night.

UVA and Indiana came up big in the women’s 200 breast, putting three swimmers each in the big heat. Lilly King, Kate Douglass, and Annie Lazor all dropped 2:24s this morning, so get set for a close race.

It’s a similar story in the men’s 200 breast, with Texas and Indiana each getting three swimmers in the final. Jake Foster swam a best time of 2:09.79, the only man to break 2:10 this morning. Nic Fink was two and a half seconds off his seed in the heats, but look for him to be faster as he tries to qualify for his first long-course Worlds team since 2017.

Many will be supporting Will Licon, who has had too many near-misses to count in this event at U.S. selection meets in the past. The Texas grad comes in after qualifying sixth out of the heats in 2:11.50.

We’re set for an extremely tight race in the women’s 200 back. Regan Smith looks to qualify here after missing an Olympic berth last summer. She’s sitting third behind the two women who beat her in Omaha, Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon. Smith did beat both of them, however, last month at NCAAs. Bacon holds the top time of the morning in 2:06.78.

Shaine Casas popped a 1:55.57 in prelims, a new PB and the fastest time in the world this year. He’ll have to fend off Ryan Murphy, who is the reigning Olympic and World Championship silver medalist, and a bevy of NCAA stars, including this year’s champion Destin Lasco.

After a disappointing 100 free, Gretchen Walsh bounced back today in the 50 fly to qualify fourth in a tie with Torri Huske. Claire Curzan qualified first with a 25.60, closely followed by Kelsi Dahlia. Also in the mix is Natalie Hinds, who’s shown good form through the early sessions of the meet.

In the final race of the night, Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew will go head to head in the men’s 50 fly. Seven one-hundredths separate their times from the morning, so don’t turn off your stream before the end of the session. Only the winner will earn a qualifying spot at Worlds.