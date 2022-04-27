Hali Flickinger Was Swimming Marchand’s Threshold Workout a Week and a Half Ago

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu (2009)

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85 – Hali Flickinger (2021)

(2021) Jr World Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 2:09.21

SwimSwam Preview – W200 Fly

Podium:

Hali Flickinger, Sun Devils – 2:06.35 Regan Smith, Unattached – 2:07.93 Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 2:08.80 Emma Sticklen, Texas – 2:08.88 Olivia Carter, Michigan – 2:08.90 Lindsay Looney, Unattached – 2:08.99 Rachel Klinker, Unattached – 2:10.15 Amanda Ray, Florida – 2:10.70

In a repeat of the outcome at last summer’s Olympic Team Trials, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith finished in the top two slots, both likely earning berths to World Championships. Flickinger drove the pace from the outset, leading at all four walls. She was up by about a body length at the halfway point, and while Smith looked like she might make a move on the third 50, it was Flickinger all the way. She split 1:00.17-1:06.18 to win in 2:06.35, the third-fastest time in the world so far this year.

Charlotte Hook, Emma Sticklen, Olivia Carter, and Lindsay Looney finished within 1/10 of each other, all four coming to the wall under the FINA “A” standard.