Former World Record Holder Ippei Watanabe Set For Comeback At Japan Swim

2022 JAPAN SWIM (JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS)

Thursday, April 28th – Sunday, May 1st

Prelims at 10:00am local/Finals at 5:05pm local

LCM (50m)

Start Lists/Results

Livestream

Although the Japanese roster for the 2022 World Championships has already been decided, this year’s Japan Swim/Japan Swimming Championships still hold a vital purpose for domestic swimmers.

Beginning tomorrow, April 28th, the 4-day meet presents another opportunity for racers to bag spots on the Asian Games, Junior Pan Pacific Championships and World Junior Championships rosters.

Reminder of Japan’s 2022 World Championships Roster

The usual suspects to the tune of Shinri Shioura, Katsuo Matsumoto and Rikako Ikee are indeed among the entrants to the meet, as is Daiya Seto, although he’s limiting his appearance to the 400m IM.

Additional notables to watch include Konosuke Yanagimoto, the youngest member of Japan’s Olympic roster last year. The now-18-year-old will look to answer some of the 18&U men’s 200m freestyle markers laid down throughout the world, including Korean Hwang Sunwoo‘s 1:45.79, South African Matt Sates’ 1:46.15 and Romanian David Popovici‘s 1:46.28.

Former 200m breast world record holder Ippei Watanabe will also set to finally be back in the water after a several-month-long absence.

The 25-year-old ace who missed out on his nation’s Olympic roster last year is entered in his 200m breast signature event at his first competition of 2022. He was originally set to race at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup this past January, but came down with COVID-19 and missed the meet.