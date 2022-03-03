2022 NAIA Men: Ups/Downs Day 2 – Keiser, SCAD and Cumberlands at the Top

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
SCAD and Keiser had strong mornings on Day 2, both outscoring their seedings by double digits. Keiser’s depth was on display as the Seahawks loaded up with 7 A-finalists and 2 B-finalists in individual events. SCAD earned four A-final slots.
Cumberlands will have 4 swimmers in A finals and 3 in B finals. SCAD and Cumberlands are in a battle for second place in the team standings, while St. Thomas is in position to challenge both of them. In addition to their individual finals swims, all three teams have two relays seeded among the top-8.
