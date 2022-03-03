Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NAIA Men: Ups/Downs Day 2 – Keiser, SCAD and Cumberlands at the Top

65th Men’s NAIA National Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

SCAD and Keiser had strong mornings on Day 2, both outscoring their seedings by double digits. Keiser’s depth was on display as the Seahawks loaded up with 7 A-finalists and 2 B-finalists in individual events. SCAD earned four A-final slots.

Cumberlands will have 4 swimmers in A finals and 3 in B finals. SCAD and Cumberlands are in a battle for second place in the team standings, while St. Thomas is in position to challenge both of them. In addition to their individual finals swims, all three teams have two relays seeded among the top-8.

Men’s Ups / Downs – Day 2

Day 2 Individual Events – Up Day 2 Individual Events – Down Day 2 Relays – Up Day 2 Relays – Down
Keiser 7 2 2 0
Cumberlands 4 3 2 0
SCAD 4 0 2 0
St. Thomas 2 1 2 0
Milligan 1 4 2 0
Morningside 1 0 2 1
Midland 1 1 1 0
Campbellsville 1 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 2 0 2
Simpson 1 1 0 2
West Virginia Tech 1 1 0 2
Olivet Nazarene 0 3 1 1
St. Andrews 0 2 2 0
Bethel (TN) 0 1 0 0
Life 0 1 0 0
Master’s 0 1 0 0
Williams Baptist 0 0 0 2
Arizona Christian 0 0 0 1
Bethel (IN) 0 0 0 1
Thomas 0 0 0 1
Union 0 0 0 1
University of St. Mary 0 0 0 1

200 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Morningside 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Andrews 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1
Simpson 0 1 1
University of St. Mary 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1
Williams Baptist 0 1 1

500 Free

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 0 2
SCAD 2 0 2
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Campbellsville 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Milligan 0 2 2
Olivet Nazarene 0 2 2
Bethel (TN) 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
St. Andrews 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 2 5
Cumberlands 2 1 3
Milligan 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Life 0 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
Simpson 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 0 2
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Midland 1 0 1
Morningside 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
Simpson 1 0 1
West Virginia Tech 1 0 1
Milligan 0 2 2
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1
St. Andrews 0 1 1
St. Thomas 0 1 1

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total
Bethel (IN) 1 0 1

400 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Andrews 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Arizona Christian 0 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Morningside 0 1 1
Simpson 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
Union 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1
Williams Baptist 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Keiser 40 204 296 224 764
SCAD 34 123 120 147 424
Cumberlands 28 121 78 119 346
St. Thomas 30 98 89 101 318
Milligan 32 81 87 75 275
Lindsey Wilson 26 55 65 70 216
Midland 18 72 56 56 202
Olivet Nazarene 22 49 65 51 187
St. Andrews 0 68 33 45 146
Morningside 8 55 29 30 122
West Virginia Tech 6 30 22 38 96
Campbellsville 4 32 26 19 81
Bethel (IN) 2 26 12 37 77
Simpson 12 29 24 4 69
Thomas 10 10 9 24 53
Williams Baptist 0 10 24 18 52
Master’s 14 4 5 10 33
Life 0 9 9 12 30
Ottawa Arizona 0 0 24 0 24
St. Ambrose 24 0 0 0 24
Arizona Christian 0 12 10 0 22
Bethel (TN) 0 7 0 15 22
Union 0 8 2 6 16
University of St. Mary 0 2 0 4 6

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!