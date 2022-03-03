2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Today marks the first full day of the Westmont Pro Swim Series at the FMC Aquatic Center. This morning will feature heats of the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. No event this morning has more than 2 heats, so things should move quickly. Follow along on this post for event-by-event updates.
In the women’s 100 breaststroke today, we’ll get to see all 3 breaststroke U.S. Olympians from Tokyo competing. World Record holder Lilly King sits as the top seed this morning, while Olympic Gold medalist Lydia Jacoby has made the trip from Alaska, and is the #2 seed. Annie Lazor, Bronze medalist in the Tokyo 200 breast, enters as the 3rd seed.
After a strong performance in the 1500 last night, Katie Ledecky will be back in action in the 400 free today. There are only 5 swimmers in the event, so we’ll see just how much effort Ledecky puts into the race this morning.
The men’s 100 free should be an exciting race. Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Bowe Becker, Ryan Held, and Maxime Rooney are all in the mix, plus Shaine Casas.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS:
- World: 51.71 7/23/2017 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 52.04 7/26/2019 Simone Manuel
- U.S. Open: 52.54 7/25/2018 Simone Manuel
- Jr World: 52.70 8/11/2016 Penny Oleksiak
- Pro Swim: 53.12 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS:
- World: 46.91 7/30/2009 Cesar Cielo Filho
- American: 46.96 7/25/2019 Caeleb Dressel
- U.S. Open: 47.39 7/31/2019 Ryan Held / Caeleb Dressel
- Jr World: 47.57 10/30/2020 Andrei Minakov
- Pro Swim: 48.00 2016 Nathan Adrian
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS:
- World: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
- American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
- U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- Jr World: 1:04.35 7/29/2013 Ruta Meilutyte
- Pro Swim: 1:05.32 4/8/2021 Lilly King
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS:
- World: 56.88 7/21/2019 Adam Peaty
- American: 58.14 6/13/2021 Michael Andrew
- U.S. Open: 58.14 6/13/2021 Michael Andrew
- Jr World: 59.01 8/23/2017 Nicolo Martinenghi
- Pro Swim: 58.86 2017 Adam Peaty
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS:
- World: 2:01.81 10/21/2009 Zige Liu
- American: 2:04.14 7/30/2009 Mary Descenza
- U.S. Open: 2:05.85 6/17/2021 Hali Flickinger
- Jr World: 2:06.29 4/13/2017 Suzuka Hasegawa
- Pro Swim: 2:06.11 3/5/2020 Hali Flickinger
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS:
- World: 1:50.73 7/24/2019 Kristof Milak
- American: 1:51.51 7/29/2009 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 1:52.20 7/2/2008 Michael Phelps
- Jr World: 1:53.79 6/30/2017 Kristof Milak
- Pro Swim: 1:53.84 6/14/2019 Gianluca Urlando
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS:
- World: 3:56.46 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
- American: 3:56.46 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
- U.S. Open: 3:57.94 5/17/2018 Katie Ledecky
- Jr World: 3:58.37 8/23/2014 Katie Ledecky
- Pro Swim: 3:57.94 5/17/2018 Katie Ledecky
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS:
- World: 3:40.07 7/26/2009 Paul Biedermann
- American: 3:42.78 8/10/2008 Larsen Jensen
- U.S. Open: 3:43.53 6/29/2008 Larsen Jensen
- Jr World: 3:44.60 4/1/2014 Mack Horton
- Pro Swim: 3:43.55 2016 Sun Yang
Top 8 Qualifiers:
I can’t wait for the next 2 years of Michael Andrew hater’s comments only for him to make the Olympics again in 2024.
Nice to see Lyydia with her goggles on her eyes.