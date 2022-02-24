2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

After Day 1’s timed finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, Harvard sits alone at the top of the standings, 18 points ahead of second-place Princeton and 22 points in front of Yale. The individual events begin on Thursday with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving.

We will have another chance to see Harvard’s Dean Farris in action in prelims of the 50 free, where he is seeded second (19.60) behind teammate Raphael Marcoux (19.41).

Princeton’s Raunak Khosla will seek to defend his title in the 200 IM. He is seeded first with 1:43.66 but will be challenged by Penn first-year Matt Fallon (1:44.03).

Yale’s Noah Millard is top seed in the 500 free (4:18.99). Dylan Porges of Princeton (4:21.60) and William Kamps of Penn (4:21.97) will also be contenders for the crown.

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 4:13.34 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 4:13.34 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)

NCAA A Standard: 4:11.62 D1A

NCAA B Standard: 4:23.34 D1B

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims

Top 8:

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Top 8:

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims

Top 8: