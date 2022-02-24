2022 Women’s Pac-12s: No Notable Day 2 Scratches, But Some Surprise EXH Swims

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Team Scores After Day 1

Stanford – 216 points USC – 211 points University of Arizona – 158 points University of Utah – 154 points UCLA – 145 points Cal – 110 points Arizona State – 102 points Washington State – 88 points

The Pac-12 has released the heat sheets for this morning’s prelims session, and with it we have a few notable exhibition swims.

Brooke Forde, the #2 seed in the 500 freestyle this morning, will be racing exhibition (not for points). In her absence (from scoring contention), Stanford’s top seed in the event will be freshman Lillie Nordmann, who has been 4:43.43 this morning.

Similarly, Stanford freshman Regan Smith will be racing the 50 free this morning, but she will do so exhibition. She’s in heat 1, seeded with a NT (no time). Cal’s Izzy Ivey will also be racing the 50 free exhibition, and will be racing in the final heat. Ivey is also racing (non-exhibition) in the 200 IM this morning, where she is the #2 seed behind Stanford freshman Torri Huske.