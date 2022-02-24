Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s Pac-12s: No Notable Day 2 Scratches, But Some Surprise EXH Swims

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Team Scores After Day 1

  1. Stanford – 216 points
  2. USC – 211 points
  3. University of Arizona – 158 points
  4. University of Utah – 154 points
  5. UCLA – 145 points
  6. Cal – 110 points
  7. Arizona State – 102 points
  8. Washington State – 88 points

The Pac-12 has released the heat sheets for this morning’s prelims session, and with it we have a few notable exhibition swims.

Brooke Forde, the #2 seed in the 500 freestyle this morning, will be racing exhibition (not for points). In her absence (from scoring contention), Stanford’s top seed in the event will be freshman Lillie Nordmann, who has been 4:43.43 this morning.

Similarly, Stanford freshman Regan Smith will be racing the 50 free this morning, but she will do so exhibition. She’s in heat 1, seeded with a NT (no time). Cal’s Izzy Ivey will also be racing the 50 free exhibition, and will be racing in the final heat. Ivey is also racing (non-exhibition) in the 200 IM this morning, where she is the #2 seed behind Stanford freshman Torri Huske.

 

Mimi
19 minutes ago

I believe Stanford has Kira Crage in the 500 too. Haven’t heard her name much before, excited to see what she does. Relay swimmer too?

jablo
33 minutes ago

i imagine reagan is doing 1/2 bk and 2 fly so they put her in the 50 to keep her racing speed up

