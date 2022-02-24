2022 Big East Champs: Big Diving Performance Gives UConn Women Lead on Day 1

2022 BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

Team Scoring (Thru Day 1)

WOMEN

University of Connecticut – 195 Georgetown University – 180 Villanova University – 154 Xavier University – 108 Seton Hall University – 100 Butler University – 96 Providence College – 92

MEN

Georgetown University – 72 Seton Hall University – 72 Villanova University – 64 Xavier University – 64 Providence College – 56

8-time defending women’s Big east champions Villanova opened up the 2022 championships with a convincing win in the 200 medley relay. Kelly Montesi (24.39), Perri Stahl (28.39), Elizabeth Bailey (24.35), and Millicent Routledge (22.40) teamed up for a 1:39.53, touching as the only team under 1:41 in the field.

Montesi and Routledge would go on to help Villanova’s women’s 800 free relay to victory last night as well. Montesi again led off, swimming a 1:46.53, while Routledge anchored the team in 1:48.31. Abbey Berloco went 2nd in 1:49.74, and Nicole Welch (1:50.14) went 3rd. Nova finished in 7:14.72, nearly 3 seconds ahead of the field.

Despite winning both relays, Villanova finds themselves in 3rd-place going into day 2. UConn leads the women’s meet through Wednesday, thanks to a dominant performance in women’s 3-meter diving yesterday. Freshman Julia Pioso won the event with a score of 547.40, with sophomore teammate Analaura Faoro taking a close 2nd with a score of 540.80. UConn also took 5th with sophomore Elisabeth Katz (470.45).

Seton Hall picked off the first men’s event, taking the 200 medley relay with a 1:27.89. Ross Pantano (22.51), Gennarino Conzemius (24.62), Justin Oosterwyk (21.00), and Thomas Minar (19.76) combined to get the job done. Another notable split came from Xavier freshman Ethan Saunders, who posted a 24.14 breast split for his team.

Georgetown took the men’s 800 free relay, thanks in large part to a 1:36.96 split on the 3rd leg from William Barao, which broke the race open. Andrew Carbone led the team off in 1:39.21, Michael Wheeler split 1:38.30 on the 2nd leg, and Brett Sherman anchored in 1:38.93. They finished in 6:33.40, hitting the wall first by 2 seconds.