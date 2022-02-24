Wyatt Davis Is Back Home in Carmel to Focus on Mental Health

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Michigan sophomore Wyatt Davis is home in Carmel, Indiana, on what he is calling a “break from Michigan this semester to focus on (his) mental health.”

He says that he is training in Carmel with plans to return to Michigan in the fall.

Davis was a major contributor to last year’s Michigan team that won its second-straight Big Ten Championship.

Davis scored 78 points for Michigan as a freshman last season, including a 2nd-place finish in the 200 backstroke. He also led off Michigan’s winning 200 medley relay in 21.07, which is .36 seconds better than Michigan got from leadoff leg Nadav Aaronson this year en route to a third-place finish.

Along with the transfer of Danny Berlitz to West Virginia (71 points), Michigan has lost big pieces of the group that beat Indiana by 44 points at last season’s Big Ten Championship meet.

“I am dealing with a lot of things in my life and chose to take a step back and focus on myself and my family,” Davis said, punctuating his reply with a “Go Blue,” indicating he is still in support of his Michigan teammates.

Davis swam well at his team’s mid-season invite against Minnesota, including a best time of 43.88 in the 100 free. He also swam a season best of 45.92 in the 100 backstroke.

Davis was the #4 recruit in the high school class of 2020 out of the Carmel Swim Club. The 2017 Indiana State Champion in the 100 back, and the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Indiana State Champion in both the 200 IM and 100 back, he already had a best time of 45.80 in the 100 backstroke when he arrived at Michigan.

Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympian Jake Mitchell also came to Michigan from Carmel in the same class as Davis. Mitchell is swimming this week, but returned to Carmel to train last season in preparation for the U.S. Olympic Trials, where he swam a now-iconic time trial to take the second qualifying spot in the 400 free.