2022 Women’s MAC Champs: Akron Breaks Pair of Pool Records to Open Meet

2022 MAC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022

Student Recreation Center, Bowling Green, Ohio

Defending Champions: Buffalo (1x)

Team Scores (Thru Day 1)

Akron – 80 points Buffalo – 68 points Miami- 64 points Bowling Green/Eastern Michigan/Ohio- 54 points – – Ball State- 50 points Toledo- 48 points

Akron got out to the start they wanted in their effort to reclaim the MAC title, winning both relays on night one of the meet last night in Bowling Green. The Zips kicked things off with a Pool Record in the 200 medley relay, holding off Buffalo to clock the win.

Madelyn Gantrall (24.68), Paula Garcia (27.61), Sarah Watson (22.96), and Sofia Hennell (22.03) teamed up for a 1:37.28, exactly one second short of their MAC record, which they set in 2019. The field of backstrokers was great in this relay. Bowling Green’s Daisy Platts led off her team in 24.31, making her the 24th-fastest 50 backstroker in the NCAA this season. Additionally, Miami (OH) was led off by freshman Madeline Padavic in 24.67. Buffalo’s Katie Pollock was blazing on breaststroke for her team, splitting a field-leading 26.97.

The Zips went on to win the 800 free relay, and did so more convincingly than they won the 200 medley. Sarah Watson led the team off in a personal best of 1:45.18, putting her #31 in the NCAA (as things stand at the time of writing this) this season in the 200 free. Watson was followed by Weronika Gorecka in 1:47.09, then Victoria Kaufman with a 1:48.21, and Paulina Nogaj on the anchor with a 1:46.61 split. Akron combined for a 7:07.09 demolishing the BGSU pool record by 6 seconds, and coming up just shy of the 7:06.81 MAC record the Zips established in 2019.

Another notable split on the 800 free came from Miami’s Nicole Maier, who led her team off in 1:44.90, marking a massive new personal best. Not only was the swim a best time, it marks a new Miami (OH) program record, and will all but certainly be fast enough for Maier to qualify for NCAAs.

Program Records: