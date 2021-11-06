2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

The following was reported by Annika Johnson.

Things are getting underway in Kazan, Russia for the 5th day of competition a the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

The women’s 200 free is set up to be an exciting race – the top contenders include the Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova who dropped a lifetime best time in December during the International Swimming League. 100 free bronze medalist Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands and 2019 European short course champion in the 400 free Isabel Gose of Germany are also entered.

Likewise, the men’s 100 IM is anyone’s race. 2019 champion Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia is not entered, leaving the door open to his teammate and the 2019 silver medalist Sergei Fesikov, top seed Marco Orsi of Italy. Notably, 2nd seed Vlad Morozov scratched the event, likely to get ready for the 100 freestyle where he is the top seed.

It will also be a session filled with sprint breaststroke stars: Italian 16-year-old Benedetta Pilato, the only swimmer entered with a sub-29.00 time, and 2nd seed Arianna Castiglioni, her teammate who is right on that mark with an entry time of 29.09. On the men’s side, it’s Turkish speedster Emre Sakci and Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich who are the top entries. They’ve dueled this race multiple times during the International Swimming League and push each other to entirely new levels of speed.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

SC Euros Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 25.51 (2019)

(RUS) – 25.51 (2019) European Record: Emre Sakci (TUR) – 25.29 (2020)

(TUR) – 25.29 (2020) World Record: Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 25.25 (2009)

Top 16

SHYMANOVICH Ilya (BLR) – 25.53 MARTINENGHI Nicolo (ITA) – 25.83 SAKCI Emre (TUR) – 25.83 SCOZZOLI Fabio (ITA) – 25.95 KAMMINGA Arno (NED) – 26.13 STRELNIKOV Kirill (RUS) – 26.25 STEVENS Peter John (SLO) – 26.28 KOSTIN Oleg (RUS) – 26.29 KOKKO Olli (FIN) – 26.40 PITSCHUGIN Kristian (ISR) – 26.45 REITSHAMMER Bernhard (AUT) – 26.58 VIQUERAT Antoine (FRA) – 26.66 HAARSAKER Christoffer (NOR) – 26.80 LIA Nicholas (NOR) – 26.81 OEGRETIR Berkay Oemer (TUR) – 27.04 ZABOJNIK Matej (CZE) – 27.22

While Shymanovich did finish with a one-third of a second lead over the field, Italy’s Martinenghi is dangerous. He won gold in the 100 breast final on Thursday over silver medalist Shymanovich and has clearly kept up the momentum.

Shymanovich was creeping up on his Belarusian national record this morning, touching the wall .14 off the mark he set in December 2020. European record-holder Sakci’s best time is a blistering 25.29 which he posted during the ISL in 2020, so who knows what will happen in the final

Martinenghi’s lifetime best time stands at 25.74 from the ISL in September, but he will get pushed past that mark in the final if he keeps up with the likes of Shymanovich and Sakci.

Italian national record holder Scozzoli touched the wall 4th and his record is from the 2017 European Championships.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)

Top 16

STEENBERGEN Marrit (NED) – 1:54.80 GOSE Isabel Marie (GER) – 1:54.99 FAIN Katja (SLO) – 1:55.65 EGOROVA Anna (RUS) – 1:55.95 GUZHENKOVA Anastasia (RUS) – 1:56.29 SEEMANOVA Barbora (CZE) – 1:56.33 PADAR Nikoletta (HUN) – 1:57.02 DE JONG Imani (NED) – 1:57.08 SEGEL Janja (SLO) 1:57.10 HASSLER Julia (LIE) – 1:57.39 JORUNNARDOTTIR Snaefridu (ISL) – 1:57.47 KESELY Ajna (HUN) – 1:58.66 GOLOVATI Daria (ISR) – 1:59.41 OTERO FERNANDEZ Paula (ESP) – 1:59.57 POTOCKA Tamara (SVK) – 1:59.57 ASTEDT Sofia (SWE) 1:59.65

It was a tight race between Steenbergen and Gose in heat four where the Dutch swimmer went out in a 26.51 compared to Gose’s 26.78 on the first 50 meters. Gose was right on her heels the entire race and nearly ran her down on the last half, splitting a 59.34 to Steenbergen’s 59.58.

Fain controlled heat 3, flipping one-third of a second ahead of the field at the first turn. She finished the race in 29.24, faster than Steenbergen or Gose.

Russia’s Egorova will be one to watch out for in the semifinals, she finished the race with the fastest final 50 split of 28.98 to try and run down Fain’s lead.

A couple Russian swimmers got knocked out of the semifinal here since each country can only advance two swimmers. This included Daria Mulakeva who finished 7th (1:56.79) and Verokina Andrusenko who finished 11th (1:57.14).

Men’s 200 Backstroke

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 1:48.02 (2019)

(RUS) – 1:48.02 (2019) European Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 1:46.11 (2009)

World Record: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:45.63 (2015)

Top 16

RYLOV Evgeny (RUS) – 1:51.46 TKACHEV Aleksei (RUS) – 1:51.51 KAWECKI Radoslaw (POL) – 1:52.70 MORA Lorenzo (ITA) – 1:52.73 LELLE Armin Evert (EST) – 1:52.80 HERLEM Antoine (FRA) – 1:52.85 MASIUK Ksawery (POL) – 1:53.75 FRANTA Tomas (CZE) 1:54.44 LAMBERTI Michele (ITA) 1:54.45 BRAUNSCHWEIG Ole (GER) – 1:54.60 GERCHIK David (ISR) – 1:54.74 SENICA PAVLETIC Primoz (SLO) – 1:55.27 KOS Hubert (HUN) – 1:55.35 HENDRICKX Lander (BEL) – 1:56.97 MATHIEU Geoffroy (FRA) – 1:56.97 MANNES Max (LUX) – 1:58.17

It was Russia’s show in the men’s 200 back where Rylov and Grigory Tarasevich dominated heat 3 together from the middle of the pool – they finished 2 seconds ahead of the rest of the heat. Rylov went out strong (26.12/27.70) compared to his Russian teammate (26.85/28.19) but Tarasevich pushed hard on the back half with a 28.66/28.26 compared to Rylov’s 28.63/29.01. Tarasevich finished with a 1:51.96, which was not fast enough to outdo his teammate Tkachev.

Since only two swimmers from each country can advance, he was bumped out along with Jakub Sierra of Poland who placed 9th.

Polish national record holder Kawecki snagged 3rd about 5 seconds off his record from the 2014 World Championships. Lelle will be on national record watch ii the semifinals – he came within .02 of his own Estonian record from December 2020 to claim 5th.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.10 (2013)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 28.81 (2014/2020)

(ITA) – 28.81 (2014/2020) World Record: Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 28.56 (2018)

Top 16

PILATO Benedetta (ITA) – 29.62 CASTIGLIONI Arianna (ITA) – 29.75 HULKKO Ida (FIN) – 29.87 GODUN Nika (RUS) – 29.93 JEFIMOVA Eneli (EST) – 30.09 FAST Emelie (SWE) – 30.11 KIVIRINTA Veera (FIN) – 30.16 THORMALM Klara (SWE) – 30.18 GORBENKO Anastasiya (ISR) – 30.29 GASPARD Florine (BEL) – 30.38 SZTANDERA Domnika (POL) – 30.43 METZ Rosey (NED) – 30.46 DRASIDOU Maria-Thaleia (GRE) 30.69 TETEREVKOVA Kotryna (LTU) – 30.73 BUSCH Kim (NED) – 30.80 *CHIKUNOVA Evgeniia (RUS) – 30.82 *VALL MONTERO Jessica (ESP) – 30.82

It was no surprise that European national record holder Pilatto got her hand to the wall first here, but Castiglioni challenged the 16-year-old, trailing her by just .13. She likely also has some extra speed saved for finals as her lifetime best time is a 29.09 from September during the ISL.

Hulkko came within .54 of her Finnish national record from the ISL in November 2020 to snag the third spot in the semifinal. Godun was within one-third of a second of her lifetime best from April

15-year-old Jefimova dropped a lifetime best time in prelims to be the youngest semifinals qualifier. She shaved .05 off her previous best from October and is now .27 off the Estonian national record.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

SC Euros Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

European Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

World Record: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 44.84 (2021)

Top 16

KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RUS) – 45.88 MIRESSI Alessandro (ITA) – 46.00 GRINEV Vladislav (RUS) – 46.04 PIJNENBURG Stan (NED) – 46.66 ZAZZERI Lorenzo (ITA) 46.67 GLINTA Robert (ROU) – 46.74 NEMETH Nandor (HUN) — 46.79 DE BOER Thom (NED) – 46.92 CHRISTOU Apostolos (GRE) – 47.08 MILAK Kristof (HUN) – 47.16 POPOVICI David (ROU) – 47.30 ELIASSON Isak (SWE) – 47.59 AERENTS Jasper (BEL) – 47.63 POTHAIN Jordan (FRA) – 47.92 BARSEGHYAN Artur (ARM) – 48.09 CHOWANIEC Mateisz (POL) – 48.13

Russian sprint star Vlad Morozov, the top seed, was bumped from the semifinal after finishing 8th with a time of 46.75. Instead, his teammate Kolesnikov took the lead and came within .01 of his lifetime best time from December 2020.

This was also a great swim for Miressi who finished .10 off his Italian national record from the 2019 European Championships. He had the fastest final split, beating Kolesnikov’s split by .03, with a 23.86.

Dutch national record holder Jesse Puts got bumped out after placing 13th with a 47.13, but Pijnenburg shaved .09 off his lifetime best time from October to finish 4th.

Men’s 100 IM

SC Euros Record: Peter Mankoc (SLO) – 50.76 (2009)

European Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 50.26 (2018)

(RUS) – 50.26 (2018) World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) 49.28 (2020)

Top 16

VAZAIOS Andreas (GRE) – 52.10 ORSI Marco (ITA) – 52.27 GIGLER Heiko (AUT) – 52.33 CECCON Thomas (ITA) – 52.51 ZHILKIN Andrey (RUS) – 52.52 REITSHAMMER Bernhard (AUT) – 52.69 SPANOUDAKIS Georgios (GRE) – 52.70 FESIKOV Sergey (RUS) – 52.79 LIE Markus (NOR) – 53.03 SEFL Jan (CZE) – 53.29 COLL MARTI Carles (ESP) – 53.41 BRANNKARR Ronny (FIN) – 53.50 HALAS Adam (SVK) – 53.55 AYDIN Metin (TUR) – 54.08 BEN SHITRIT Eytan (ISR) – 54.20 CORBY Eoin (IRL) – 55.11

Women’s 50 Butterfly

SC Euros Record: Melanie Henique (FRA) – 24.56 (2019)

European Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

World Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

Top 16

SJOESTROM Sarah (SWE) – 25.14 SURKOVA Arina (RUS) – 25.25 DE WAARD Maaike (NED) – 25.27 DI LIDDO Elena (ITA) – 25.37 DI PIETRO Silvia (ITA) – 25.44 BUSCH Kim (NED) – 25.68 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna (GRE) – 25.71 HALDEN Jenny (NOR) – 25.78 SHKURDAI Anastasiya (BLR) – 25.80 LILJEQVIST Ida (SWE) – 25.83 JENSEN Julie Kepp (DEN) – 25.92 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon (ESP) – 25.96 CHIMROVA Svetlana (RUS) – 26.15 PUDAR Lana (BIH) – 26.27 LAHTINEN Laura (FIN) – 26.46 KREUNDL Lena (AUT) – 26.78

Mixed 4×50 Freestyle Relay

SC Euros Record: Russia – 1:28.31 (2019)

European Record: Russia – 1:28.31 (2019)

World Record: USA – 1:27.89 (2018)

Men’s 800 Freestyle