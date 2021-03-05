2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite a DQ in the 100 fly A-final last night, Michigan used an otherwise massive night three to pull from third to first, albeit by just a few points over the Indiana Hoosiers.

This morning will run prelims of the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 fly, with the Big Ten’s deep breaststroke field finally now able to get some individual swimming in. Five different men went under 51 seconds on their 400 medley relay splits on Wednesday night, while we saw the fastest 50 breast split ever on Tuesday night, courtesy of Minnesota’s Max McHugh.

FRIDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 3)

Michigan – 767 Indiana – 763.5 Ohio State – 748 Purdue – 483.5 Wisconsin – 444 Northwestern – 413 Penn State – 360.5 Iowa – 325.5 Minnesota – 287 Michigan State – 107

100 BACK – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 44.65, Shane Ryan (Penn State) – 2017

Big Ten record – 44.65, Shane Ryan (Penn State) – 2017

2020 NCAA invite time – 46.22

Defending champion: Gabriel Fantoni (Indiana) – 44.92

Top 8

Jacob Steele (Indiana) – 45.39 Gabriel Fantoni (Indiana) – 45.57 Wyatt Davis (Michigan) – 46.17 Hunter Armstrong (Ohio State) – 46.24 Eric Storms (Michigan) – 46.37 Michael Daly (Penn State) – 46.47 Nadav Aaronson (Michigan) – 46.52 Wes Jekel (Wisconsin) – 46.57

The final heat saw Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni and Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong match up, but Fantoni got the job done, going 45.57 ahead of Armstrong’s 46.24.

In heat five, Jacob Steele of Indiana swam a huge 45.39 to break 46 for the first time, with Wisconsin’s Wes Jekel taking second in the heat (46.57).

Michigan’s Wyatt Davis took heat four, going 46.17 with teammate Eric Storms in second (46.37).

Out of lane eight in heat three, Michigan’s Nadav Aaronson crushed the heat win, going a lifetime-best 46.52.

Michigan put three up into this A-final, the most of any other team, while Indiana holds the top two spots going into tonight. Last year, the highest Wolverine finisher was 15th in this event.

100 BREAST – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 50.60, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record – 49.85, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 52.46

Defending champion: Max McHugh (Minnesota) – 50.67

Top 3

Max McHugh (Minnesota) – 50.19 Will Chan (Michigan) – 51.03 Jason Mathews (Ohio State) – 51.30 Zane Backes (Indiana) – 51.38 Hudson McDaniel (Ohio State) – 51.68 Kevin Houseman (Northwestern) – 51.75 Will Myhre (Iowa) – 51.81 Trent Pellini (Purdue) – 51.85

Max McHugh was the clear winner in the final heat, setting a new Big Ten meet record with a lifetime best 50.19, which is also a Minnesota school record. It took a 51.8 to make it back in the A-final, and at 51.93, Michigan’s Mason Hunter went a lifetime best but still missed the championship heat.

In heat five, Will Chan of Michigan clocked a 51.03, with OSU’s Jason Mathews (51.30) and IU’s Zane Backes (51.38) right behind him. For Chan, that breaks Richard Funk’s school record, while both Mathews and his teammate Hudson McDaniel (51.68) went under Mathews’ OSU record, the first two men under 52 in school history.

Chan is now tied with Louisville’s Evgenii Somov for the #2 time in the nation behind McHugh. There are now over 20 men nationwide under 52 seconds in this event, with nine of them being from the Big Ten.

Northwestern’s Kevin Houseman went under 52 in heat five, too, going a 51.75 for fourth in the heat and a lifetime best. Houseman is just off of Mike Alexandrov’s school record of 51.56.

Iowa’s Will Myhre became the first Hawkeye under 52 seconds in this event, going a school-record 51.81.

Heat four was all Trent Pellini, dropping a 51.85 for Purdue to just miss his school record. At the time, that was the fastest heat swim by almost a second.

200 FLY – PRELIMS