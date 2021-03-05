GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 3/4/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Gregg Enoch, 14, Unattached (UN-IN): A high school freshman, Enoch has taken more than thirty seconds off his 500 free this season, culminating in a 4:32.44 in Indiana’s high school state prelims. Enoch’s lifetime-best was 5:04 as of January 2020. Last fall, he went 4:45 in November and 4:40 in December. Then this high school season, Enoch went 4:35 a Sections and 4:32.4 at State, showing a massive improvement trajectory at the age of 14.

Emily Hamill, 13, Unattached (UN-MA): The 13-year-old Hamill cut a full second from her 100 back at the MA NDA Championships, going 56.11. Among U.S. 13-year-olds this season, Hamill ranks #5 nationally. She also hit a career-best 51.84 in the 100-yard free.

Matthew Marsteiner, 14, New Wave Swim Team (WAVE-NC): It was a stellar North Carolina age group championships for Marsteiner, who rewrote personal bests from the 200 free all the way to the 1650 free. His biggest drop was nearly twelve seconds in the mile from 15:49.85 to 15:38.01. But Marsteiner also hit times of 9:22.73 in the 1000 (a drop of almost ten seconds), 4:33.81 in the 500 free (a drop of about 2.4) and 1:41.96 in the 200 free (a drop of just over a second).

About GMX7

