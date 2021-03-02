Max McHugh Unleashes Fastest 50-Yard Breast Split Ever – 22.40

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big Ten Men’s Championships are off to a hot start, as Michigan nearly set a new conference record and Minnesota junior Max McHugh logged a tremendous split on the Gophers’ 200 medley relay.

Registering a 22.40 breaststroke split, McHugh becomes the fastest-ever breaststroke split in history on a 200-yard medley relay.

McHugh’s 22.69 from a January dual meet left him third in history, behind Cal’s Chuck Katis (22.64) and USC’s Carsten Vissering (22.58). Vissering was the previous fastest-ever, and McHugh went by that mark by almost two full tenths of a second.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s Will Chan (22.67), Purdue’s Trent Pellini (22.82) and Ohio State’s Hudson McDaniel (22.97) were all under the 23-second barrier. Chan now ranks #4 all-time and Pellini eighth.

TOP 50-YARD BREAST SPLITS, ALL-TIME (BY PERFORMER)