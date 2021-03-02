Max McHugh Unleashes Fastest 50-Yard Breast Split Ever – 22.40

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, March 2nd to Saturday, March 6th | Prelims 11am | Finals 5pm Tues, 6:30pm Wed-Sat (ET)
- Where: Ohio State University (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan (1x) (2020 results)
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
- Live Results
The Big Ten Men’s Championships are off to a hot start, as Michigan nearly set a new conference record and Minnesota junior Max McHugh logged a tremendous split on the Gophers’ 200 medley relay.
Registering a 22.40 breaststroke split, McHugh becomes the fastest-ever breaststroke split in history on a 200-yard medley relay.
McHugh’s 22.69 from a January dual meet left him third in history, behind Cal’s Chuck Katis (22.64) and USC’s Carsten Vissering (22.58). Vissering was the previous fastest-ever, and McHugh went by that mark by almost two full tenths of a second.
Meanwhile, Michigan’s Will Chan (22.67), Purdue’s Trent Pellini (22.82) and Ohio State’s Hudson McDaniel (22.97) were all under the 23-second barrier. Chan now ranks #4 all-time and Pellini eighth.
TOP 50-YARD BREAST SPLITS, ALL-TIME (BY PERFORMER)
- Max McHugh – 22.40
- Carsten Vissering – 22.58
- Chuck Katis – 22.64
- Will Chan – 22.67
- Peter John Stevens – 22.69
- Bruno Ortiz/Michael Houlie – 22.77
- –
- Trent Pellini – 22.82
That’s absolutely filthy. How many years until we see the first 21 second breast split??
About three weeks
in the opening 50
His split in breast was faster than the backstroke split on his relay–that might be a first…
Poor backstroker
Their breaststroker being able to ou-tsplit their backstroker is whey they were 8th.
Wow!