Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Max McHugh Unleashes Fastest 50-Yard Breast Split Ever – 22.40

Comments: 6

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big Ten Men’s Championships are off to a hot start, as Michigan nearly set a new conference record and Minnesota junior Max McHugh logged a tremendous split on the Gophers’ 200 medley relay.

Registering a 22.40 breaststroke split, McHugh becomes the fastest-ever breaststroke split in history on a 200-yard medley relay.

McHugh’s 22.69 from a January dual meet left him third in history, behind Cal’s Chuck Katis (22.64) and USC’s Carsten Vissering (22.58). Vissering was the previous fastest-ever, and McHugh went by that mark by almost two full tenths of a second.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s Will Chan (22.67), Purdue’s Trent Pellini (22.82) and Ohio State’s Hudson McDaniel (22.97) were all under the 23-second barrier. Chan now ranks #4 all-time and Pellini eighth.

TOP 50-YARD BREAST SPLITS, ALL-TIME (BY PERFORMER)

  1. Max McHugh – 22.40
  2. Carsten Vissering – 22.58
  3. Chuck Katis – 22.64
  4. Will Chan – 22.67
  5. Peter John Stevens – 22.69
  6. Bruno Ortiz/Michael Houlie – 22.77
  8. Trent Pellini – 22.82

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PVSFree
31 minutes ago

That’s absolutely filthy. How many years until we see the first 21 second breast split??

7
0
Reply
Sun Yangs Hammer
Reply to  PVSFree
16 minutes ago

About three weeks

in the opening 50

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Sun Yangs Hammer
9
0
Reply
Andrew Majeske
20 minutes ago

His split in breast was faster than the backstroke split on his relay–that might be a first…

10
0
Reply
PVSFree
Reply to  Andrew Majeske
5 minutes ago

Poor backstroker

1
0
Reply
Tony R
Reply to  Andrew Majeske
8 seconds ago

Their breaststroker being able to ou-tsplit their backstroker is whey they were 8th.

0
0
Reply
Gator
8 minutes ago

Wow!

0
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!