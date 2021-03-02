Alaska State Champion Diver Jenna Walch Commits to UNLV for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jenna Walch from Anchorage, Alaska has signed a National Letter of Intent to dive at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I chose UNLV because of the coaches’ commitment to athletic and academic excellence. I also love the school’s diversity and all the programs they offer. I’m excited to be a Rebel!”

Walch is a senior at Dimond High School where she broke the high school’s 1-meter diving record in 2019 with 474.25 points, beating her previous record from 2018 (449.65). She won Regions as a sophomore, a junior, and a senior and took home the Alaska State title in her senior season.

Walch began diving in her freshman year after having been a competitive gymnast for 10 years. At the 2017 state meet her freshman year, she came in 8th because she “failed [her] two and a half twister in the final round.” Thereafter, she won two silvers and a gold.

Alaska High School State Meet results:

9th grade – 8th (292.85 points)

10th grade – 2nd (403.25 points)

11th grade – 2nd (397.75)

12th grade – 1st (422.35)*

* USA Diving State Invite. As explained by Walch, “Alaska cancelled the official state meet [this season] due to Covid. We tried to put together a state meet to include the other divers, but decided against it as many athletes had their pools closed or have not been as careful about Covid. We ended up putting together a “state” meet and we competed under the Club name “Sub Zero”. So it wasn’t a typical state meet with the school, but we compromised by creating our own meet and following strict protocol.”

Due to Covid-19, she was not able to dive from March 11, 2020 to September 2, 2020. Her best 6 dive meet score as a senior was 266.77 on 1 meter.

UNLV won the 2021 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships, scoring 66 points in diving. Montse Urzua finished 3rd in 3-meter, 6th in 1-meter, and 14th in platform diving. The Rebels did not score any diving points at the 2020 MWC Championships. Their lone entrant, Kourtney Clark, dove exhibition.

Walch comes from an active family with one sister and twin brothers who all work out together. Here they are at Dimond High School this summer:

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.