2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Recap

2021 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, March 2nd to Saturday, March 6th | Prelims 11am | Finals 5pm Tues, 6:30pm Wed-Sat (ET)
- Where: Ohio State University (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan (1x) (2020 results)
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
- Live Results
The Big Ten Men’s Championships launch tonight with Tuesday relay night, featuring the 200 medley and 800 free relays.
With diving already concluded, Ohio State gets a 100-point headstart over Indiana, while those two teams, and Purdue, were the only programs to score 100 points or more with their divers.
In the 200 medley relay, a whopping eight teams have been 1:26 this year, led by Purdue at 1:26.00. That race should be a huge battle. Meanwhile, no teams have raced the 800 free relay yet this season, but Michigan looks to have the deepest mid-distance free group in the Big Ten right now, and they’ll be the favorites.
200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 1:22.76, Michigan (2019)
- Big Ten record – 1:22.27, Michigan (2013)
- NCAA automatic qualifying time – 1:24.30
- Defending champion: Indiana (1:23.07)
800 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 6:09.85, Michigan (2014)
- Big Ten record – 6:09.85, Michigan (2014)
- NCAA automatic qualifying time – 6:17.18
- Defending champion: Michigan (6:11.46)
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DIVING)
- Ohio State – 321
- Indiana – 211
- Purdue – 164
- Northwestern – 97
- Michigan – 95
- Minnesota – 74
- Wisconsin – 70
- Penn State – 39
- Iowa – 18
- Michigan State – 0