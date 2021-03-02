2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Recap

2021 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big Ten Men’s Championships launch tonight with Tuesday relay night, featuring the 200 medley and 800 free relays.

With diving already concluded, Ohio State gets a 100-point headstart over Indiana, while those two teams, and Purdue, were the only programs to score 100 points or more with their divers.

In the 200 medley relay, a whopping eight teams have been 1:26 this year, led by Purdue at 1:26.00. That race should be a huge battle. Meanwhile, no teams have raced the 800 free relay yet this season, but Michigan looks to have the deepest mid-distance free group in the Big Ten right now, and they’ll be the favorites.

TUESDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:22.76, Michigan (2019)

Big Ten record – 1:22.27, Michigan (2013)

NCAA automatic qualifying time – 1:24.30

Defending champion: Indiana (1:23.07)

800 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 6:09.85, Michigan (2014)

Big Ten record – 6:09.85, Michigan (2014)

NCAA automatic qualifying time – 6:17.18

Defending champion: Michigan (6:11.46)

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DIVING)