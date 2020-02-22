2020 W Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: Princeton on Track to Win 1st Title Since 2015

2020 Women’s Ivy League Championships

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center – Providence, RI (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims: 11:00 AM/Finals: 6:00 PM

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x – results)

Live results

Fan Guide

Championship Central

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Despite Harvard claiming the top spots in prelims for the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly, Princeton looks poised to win its first Women’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships title since 2015. The Tigers placed 13 swimmers and divers in A finals and 4 in B finals on the final day of competition in Providence. (In addition, although not counted in the up/mid/down figures below, Princeton swimmers are seeded 1st and 2nd for the 1650 free.)

Harvard kicked off the morning session with a strong showing in the 200 back led by freshman Felicia Pasadyn (1:55.72) and defending champion and Ivy Meet record-holder, sophomore Samantha Shelton (1:56.94). Junior Jaycee Yegher broke her second pool record of the meet with the top qualifying time in the 200 breast, 2:09.97. Senior Miki Dahlke posted the fastest time of the morning in the 200 fly with 1:57.55, just ahead of defending champion Mia Leko of Dartmouth (1:57.92).

Princeton earned the pole position in the only other swimming event of the morning, the 100 free, when freshman Nikki Venema clocked a field-leading 49.09. She will be joined in the A final by three of her classmates: Amelia Liu (5th), Christine Bradley (6th), and Sarah Grinalds (8th). Princeton also claimed 3 spots in the A finals of the 200 breast and 200 fly, attesting to the depth of their bench.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Does not include 1650 free or 400 free relay

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 3 5 5 13 Columbia 3 6 4 13 Cornell 1 3 8 12 Dartmouth 1 4 8 13 Harvard 10 4 6 20 Penn 4 4 7 15 Princeton 13 4 0 17 Yale 5 10 2 17

200 back

Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 2 2 5 Columbia 0 2 0 2 Cornell 0 0 3 3 Dartmouth 0 1 2 3 Harvard 3 1 0 4 Penn 1 0 1 2 Princeton 1 1 0 2 Yale 2 1 0 3

100 free

Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 0 2 Columbia 0 0 2 2 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 0 2 3 5 Harvard 2 0 1 3 Penn 0 2 0 2 Princeton 4 0 0 4 Yale 1 2 1 4

200 breast

Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 1 0 1 Columbia 2 1 1 4 Cornell 0 0 2 2 Dartmouth 0 1 1 2 Harvard 1 0 2 3 Penn 1 1 2 4 Princeton 3 0 0 3 Yale 1 4 0 5

200 fly

Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 1 2 Columbia 0 1 1 2 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 1 0 2 3 Harvard 1 1 2 4 Penn 2 1 1 4 Princeton 3 2 0 5 Yale 0 2 0 2

3m diving

Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 1 2 3 Columbia 1 2 0 3 Cornell 1 1 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 3 2 1 6 Penn 0 0 3 3 Princeton 2 1 0 3 Yale 1 1 1 3

Team Scores After Day 3

Princeton University 1020 Harvard University 964 Yale University 745.5 University of Pennsylvania 628.5 Brown University 587 Columbia University 527 Dartmouth College 418 Cornell University 383

Projected Standings

DOES include 1650 free and 400 free relay, by seed