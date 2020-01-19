2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville concludes tonight with day 4 finals. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free. We’ll also see timed finals of the 1500 free, with the fastest heat swimming tonight. The early heats competed this morning.
Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis and Worlds medalist Madisyn Cox will battle in the women’s 200 IM, while junior star Carson Foster races Pan Ams Champion Will Licon in the men’s race. The 200 back PSS Record is on watch as Regan Smith leads the way.
Olympic Champion Simone Manuel and SEC Champion Erika Brown will have a rematch in tonight’s 100 free after Brown out-touched Manuel in the 50 last night. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held, the U.S. Open Record holder, is one to watch in the men’s 100 free alongside 50 champ Nyls Korstanje and World Champion Zach Apple.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018, 15:20.48
- Trials Cut: 16:49.19
Top 3 Finishers
MEN’S 1500 FREE
- PSS Record: Jordan Wilimovsky, 2016, 14:53.12
- Trials Cut: 15:44.89
Top 3 Finishers
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015, 2:08.66
- Trials Cut: 2:17.39
Top 3 Finishers
MEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: Michael Phelps, 2012, 1:56.32
- Trials Cut: 2:04.09
Top 3 Finishers
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- PSS Record: Taylor Ruck, 2018, 2:06.36
- Trials Cut: 2:14.69
Top 3 Finishers
MEN’S 200 BACK
- PSS Record: Xu Jiayu, 2017, 1:55.04
- Trials Cut: 2:02.99
Top 3 Finishers
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 53.12
- Trials Cut: 56.29
Top 3 Finishers
MEN’S 100 FREE
- PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2016, 48.00
- Trials Cut: 50.49
Top 3 Finishers
