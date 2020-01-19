2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville concludes tonight with day 4 finals. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free. We’ll also see timed finals of the 1500 free, with the fastest heat swimming tonight. The early heats competed this morning.

Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis and Worlds medalist Madisyn Cox will battle in the women’s 200 IM, while junior star Carson Foster races Pan Ams Champion Will Licon in the men’s race. The 200 back PSS Record is on watch as Regan Smith leads the way.

Olympic Champion Simone Manuel and SEC Champion Erika Brown will have a rematch in tonight’s 100 free after Brown out-touched Manuel in the 50 last night. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held, the U.S. Open Record holder, is one to watch in the men’s 100 free alongside 50 champ Nyls Korstanje and World Champion Zach Apple.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE

PSS Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018, 15:20.48

Trials Cut: 16:49.19

Top 3 Finishers

MEN’S 1500 FREE

PSS Record: Jordan Wilimovsky, 2016, 14:53.12

Trials Cut: 15:44.89

Top 3 Finishers

WOMEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015, 2:08.66

Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Top 3 Finishers

MEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: Michael Phelps, 2012, 1:56.32

Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Top 3 Finishers

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Taylor Ruck , 2018, 2:06.36

, 2018, 2:06.36 Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 3 Finishers

MEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Xu Jiayu, 2017, 1:55.04

Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Top 3 Finishers

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 53.12

Trials Cut: 56.29

Top 3 Finishers

MEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2016, 48.00

Trials Cut: 50.49

Top 3 Finishers