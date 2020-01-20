Burdisso Knocks NU Pool Record in Senior Day Win Over Iowa

NORTHWESTERN VS. IOWA

Jan. 18, 2020

Evanston, IL

SCY

Full Results

WOMEN’S MEET

Northwestern 199, Iowa 101

Northwestern’s women only gave up two events to the Hawkeyes, with freshman Hannah Brunzell tripling up and winning all three of her individual races.

Brunzell was 28.05 on NU’s B 200 medley relay’s breast leg, where they went 1-2 at 1:41.38 and 1:42.51, respectively. Sophie Angus was a quick 27.75 on the A breast leg. Sweeping the breaststrokes, Brunzell was first 1:01.76 in the 100, then 2:15.36 in the 200 breast. She finished up her day’s campaign with a 2:06.31 in the 200 IM for a win there.

Calypso Sheridan and Miriam Guevara posted double wins to help push NU past the Hawkeyes. Sheridan was 54.24 in the 100 back and then 1:59.04 to take the 200 back, while Guevara was 55.12 and 2:01.38 to sweep the butterfly races.

NU sprinters Maddie Smith and Malorie Han tied for the 50 free win at 23.42, while Han won the 100 free (51.16) by just one hundredth over Hannah Burvill of Iowa. Ilektra Lebl also added a victory with her 10:10.68 in the 1000 free.

Iowa’s Alyssa Fluit led the Hawkeyes with a double win effort. She was 1:49.66 to win the 200 free in a 1-2 with Burvill (1:50.68) and 4:53.81 to take the 500 free.

NU finished things off on top, going 3:24.48 with a 50.95 lead-off from Sheridan.

MEN’S MEET

Northwestern 157, Iowa 143

Federico Burdisso, the Italian record-holder in the 200 fly, continues to have an immediate and seismic impact on the Northwestern program. His triple today helped Northwestern take down visiting Big Ten opponent Iowa.

On Saturday, he clocked a winning time of 1:44.14 in the 200 fly, a season and lifetime best. Of course, neither of those bests are that impressive, as he was a mid-season addition and he’s never raced in yards. He did swim to a pool record, however, and is less than two seconds from what it took to make NCAAs last year (1:42.35).

Burdisso also won the 100 fly (47.33) and ripped a 43.85 in the 100 free, not far off Matt Grevers‘ pool record (43.13). He was 21.04 on NU’s fly leg, which also got a 24.39 breast leg from Kevin Houseman, a 22.89 lead-off from Manu Bacarizo and a 19.79 anchor from sophomore Andrew Zhang to combine for a winning time of 1:28.

The Wildcats locked up wins in both backstrokes and both breaststrokes, too. Bacarizo swept the back events, going 48.81 in the 100 and 1:44.75 in the 200. Ryan Gridley was 48.94 to grab second in the 100 for the Wildcats. Freshman Houseman got it done in the 100 breast in 54.58 over Iowa’s Daniel Swanepoel (54.63), while freshman Marcus Mok cruised to the 200 breast win (1:58.82).

NU’s DJ Hwang also won the 1000 free to open the individual events (9:18.88).

Iowa made a huge dent in the 50 free, going 1-2-3-4 led by Aleksey Tarasenko (20.39). The sophomore Hawkeye also won the 200 free, going 1:36.98 to take down NU freshman Aleksa Bobar (1:37.50).

Mateusz Ardnt won the 500 free (4:27.82), while Michael Tenney won the 200 IM (1:49.58) and the Hawkeyes dominated the 400 free relay with a 2:57.62.