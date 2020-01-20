Regan Smith Swims 2:05.94, Sets New 200 BK PSS Record in Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

17-year-old World record-holder Regan Smith has set a new Pro Swim Series record in the 200 back, clocking in at 2:05.94. That takes down Canadian Taylor Ruck‘s 2018 record of 2:06.36.

Smith’s 200 Back Splits- PSS Knoxville Finals

29.66

31.31

32.15

32.82

2:05.94

Smith also broke her own Tennessee pool record of 2:07.53, set at last year’s PSS meet in 2019. Her swim in Knoxville is now the 18th-fastest performance in history. Looking into the world rankings, Smith immediately jumps to No. 1 in the world by almost 2 seconds.

Top 5 World Rankings- Women’s 200 Back LCM (as of 1/19/20)

Here’s all of Smith’s results in Knoxville, where she swam 5 total event finals.

200 free- 1:58.67 (4th), World No. 14

100 fly- 57.86 (2nd), World No. 6

200 fly- 2:08.73 (2nd), World No. 10

100 back- 58.26 (1st), World Top Time *PSS record

200 back- 2:05.94 (1st), World Top Time *PSS record

Reported by Lauren Neidigh

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Taylor Ruck , 2018, 2:06.36

Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 3 Finishers

World Champion Regan Smith blew away the field by over 3 seconds. Smith’s 2:05.94 was a new Pro Swim Series Record. That’s her 3rd fastest performance ever in the event. Fellow 17-year-old Isabelle Stadden was the only other swimmer to break 2:10, touching 2nd in 2:09.32 ahead of Lisa Bratton (2:10.21).

Though it took a 2:10 to place 3rd, the top 3 times of the night were all under 2:10 and all done by 17 year olds. Shortly after the 200 IM, Phoebe Bacon returned to win the B final in 2:09.57. She finished just ahead of Taylor Ruck (2:10.34), who formerly held the Pro Swim Series Record in this event.