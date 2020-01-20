Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Swims 2:05.94, Sets New 200 BK PSS Record in Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Day 4 Finals Recap

17-year-old World record-holder Regan Smith has set a new Pro Swim Series record in the 200 back, clocking in at 2:05.94. That takes down Canadian Taylor Ruck‘s 2018 record of 2:06.36.

Smith’s 200 Back Splits- PSS Knoxville Finals

  • 29.66
  • 31.31
  • 32.15
  • 32.82
  • 2:05.94

Smith also broke her own Tennessee pool record of 2:07.53, set at last year’s PSS meet in 2019. Her swim in Knoxville is now the 18th-fastest performance in history. Looking into the world rankings, Smith immediately jumps to No. 1 in the world by almost 2 seconds.

Top 5 World Rankings- Women’s 200 Back LCM (as of 1/19/20)

  1. Regan Smith (USA)- 2:05.94, 1/19/2020
  2. Rio Shiari (JPN)- 2:07.87, 9/6/2019
  3. Kaylee McKeown (AUS)- 2:07.92, 11/3/2019
  4. Isabelle Stadden (USA)- 2:08.16, 11/8/2019
  5. Taylor Ruck (CAN)- 2:08.21, 10/13/2019

Here’s all of Smith’s results in Knoxville, where she swam 5 total event finals.

  • 200 free- 1:58.67 (4th), World No. 14
  • 100 fly- 57.86 (2nd), World No. 6
  • 200 fly- 2:08.73 (2nd), World No. 10
  • 100 back- 58.26 (1st), World Top Time *PSS record
  • 200 back- 2:05.94 (1st), World Top Time *PSS record

Reported by Lauren Neidigh

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  • PSS Record: Taylor Ruck, 2018, 2:06.36
  • Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 3 Finishers

  1. Regan Smith (RIPT)- 2:05.94
  2. Isabelle Stadden (AQJT)- 2:09.32
  3. Lisa Bratton (AGS)- 2:10.21

World Champion Regan Smith blew away the field by over 3 seconds. Smith’s 2:05.94 was a new Pro Swim Series Record. That’s her 3rd fastest performance ever in the event. Fellow 17-year-old Isabelle Stadden was the only other swimmer to break 2:10, touching 2nd in 2:09.32 ahead of Lisa Bratton (2:10.21).

Though it took a 2:10 to place 3rd, the top 3 times of the night were all under 2:10 and all done by 17 year olds. Shortly after the 200 IM, Phoebe Bacon returned to win the B final in 2:09.57. She finished just ahead of Taylor Ruck (2:10.34), who formerly held the Pro Swim Series Record in this event.

In This Story

JimSwim22

That actually just under two seconds in front of the world

39 minutes ago
Texas Tap Water

Math is hard

16 minutes ago

