WATCH: Olekisak V. Manuel, Apple V. Held, & More Day 4 Knoxville Races

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
The final night in Knoxville, TN once again had some epic racing as the second PSS meet came to a close. Among the events to highlight, both 200 IM finals and both 100 free finals had some eye-popping battles.
In the women’s 200 IM final, Worlds medalist Madisyn Cox, NAG holder Alex Walsh, and Olympian Melanie Margalis were all in a tight race heading into the finish of the race. In the end, it was Cox who came out with the win in a World No. 6 time (2:09.88).
On the men’s side, 18-year-old Carson Foster and Texas Longhorn Will Licon were neck-and-neck during the freestyle leg. As both propelled with a massive kick behind them, it was the teen Foster who defeated Licon by seven-tenths of a second.
Co-Olympic champions Penny Oleksiak and Simone Manuel re-matched in the 100 free final, along with Tennessee sprint star Erika Brown. In the finish, it was Oleksiak who defeated Manuel by 0.03s. The duo now rank 8th (53.41) and 10th (53.44) in the world, respectively. Brown settled for third at 53.49.
Then, closing out the evening was a stroke-for-stroke duel between WUGs champion Zach Apple and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held. At the finish, Apple used his tall frame to glide into the win with a 48.98, leaving Held in second in a World No. 18 time of 49.09.
Reported by Lauren Neidigh
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018, 15:20.48
- Trials Cut: 16:49.19
Top 3 Finishers
- Erica Sullivan (SAND)- 16:01.71
- Kristel Kobrich (CHI)- 16:17.86
- Amanda Nunan (TENN)- 16:33.31
MEN’S 1500 FREE
- PSS Record: Jordan Wilimovsky, 2016, 14:53.12
- Trials Cut: 15:44.89
Top 3 Finishers
- Zane Grothe (BCH)- 15:19.77
- David Heron (MVN)- 15:28.40
- Alexander Norgaard (DEN)- 15:29.92
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015, 2:08.66
- Trials Cut: 2:17.39
Top 3 Finishers
- Madisyn Cox (TXLA)- 2:09.88
- Alex Walsh (NAC)- 2:10.38
- Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 2:10.42
MEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: Michael Phelps, 2012, 1:56.32
- Trials Cut: 2:04.09
Top 3 Finishers
- Carson Foster (RAYS)- 1:59.50
- Will Licon (TXLA)- 2:00.21
- Sam Stewart (UN)- 2:00.44
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- PSS Record:
Taylor Ruck, 2018, 2:06.36
- Trials Cut: 2:14.69
Top 3 Finishers
- Regan Smith (RIPT)- 2:05.94
- Isabelle Stadden (AQJT)- 2:09.32
- Lisa Bratton (AGS)- 2:10.21
MEN’S 200 BACK
- PSS Record: Xu Jiayu, 2017, 1:55.04
- Trials Cut: 2:02.99
Top 3 Finishers
- Javier Acevedo (AJAX)- 1:59.50
- (T-2) Andy Song (Cal)- 2:01.34
- (T-2) Joey Reilman (TNAQ)- 2:01.34
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 53.12
- Trials Cut: 56.29
Top 3 Finishers
- Penny Oleksiak (CAN)- 53.41
- Simone Manuel (ALTO)- 53.44
- Erika Brown (TENN)- 53.49
MEN’S 100 FREE
- PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2016, 48.00
- Trials Cut: 50.49
Top 3 Finishers
- Zach Apple (MVN)- 48.98
- Ryan Held (NYAC)- 49.09
- Yuri Kisil (CAN)- 49.48
