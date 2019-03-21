2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships continues this morning in Austin, Texas with the first prelims session. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. This morning will also include prelims of the women’s 1-meter diving event.

One of the most exciting races to come is the women’s 50 free, where we’ll see NCAA Record holder Erika Brown (Tennessee) go up against American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil (Cal). The 200 IM will feature reigning NCAA champion and American Record holder Ella Eastin of Stanford. The 500 free could be close between several women, with ASU’s Cierra Runge, a former NCAA Record holder in the event, being one of the top standouts.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA Record: Stanford (Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe), 2018 – 1:25.43

American Record: Stanford (Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe), 2018 – 1:25.43

Meet Record: Stanford (Hu, Manuel, Pitzer, Howe), 2018 – 1:25.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Cal- 1:26.25 Louisville- 1:26.72 Tennessee- 1:26.89 Stanford- 1:26.91 Michigan- 1:26.92 NC State- 1:27.12 Texas- 1:27.33 Auburn- 1:27.40

Cal (1:26.25) was the fastest team through, with Maddie Murphy leading off in 22.20. Katie McLaughlin (21.37) and Amy Bilquist (21.57) took on the middle legs, while 50 free American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil anchored in 21.11. That secured the heat 3 win and the top seed for the Bears. Taking 2nd in that heat was Michigan (1:26.92) with a 21.40 anchor from Siobhan Haughey.

Heat 1 saw a close race between Louisville (1:26.72) and Tennessee (1:26.89). Mallory Comerford had the Cardinals ahead of Tennessee after her 20.94 split on the 2nd leg, which was the fastest split of prelims. Tennessee’s Erika Brown chased them down on the anchor leg, however, closing in 21.13.

In heat 2, Stanford’s Taylor Ruck got the early lead with a 21.70 on the leadoff, with NC State’s Ky-lee Perry (21.79) just behind. They were still nearly dead even through the 2nd leg as Stanford got a 21.5 from Lauren Pitzer and NC State’s Kylee Alons put up a 21.45. The Wolfpack pulled slightly ahead with Sirena Rowe (21.73) going 3rd, but Stanford came back for the win as Anya Goeders (21.73) anchored.

500 FREESTYLE

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 IM

Top 8 Qualifiers:

50 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019 – 21.15

(Tennessee), 2019 – 21.15 American Record: Abbey Weitzeil , 2016 – 21.12

, 2016 – 21.12 Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017 – 21.17

Top 8 Qualifiers:

400 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: Stanford, 2018 – 3:25.09

American Record: Stanford, 2018 – 3:25.09

Meet Record: Stanford, 2018 – 3:25.09

Top 8 Qualifiers: