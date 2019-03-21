2019 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Scored Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the conclusion of this morning’s session, let’s see how teams are positioned heading into tonight. Scored prelims aren’t exact. Swimmers will move positions tonight, but barring any DQ’s they should be pretty close to the point totals we see tonight.

Diving hasn’t concluded yet, so those scores aren’t included below. The psych sheet didn’t include ranked divers either so the point changes vs the psych sheet are a swimmers only to swimmers only comparison.

So what happened? Stanford happened is what happened. The Cardinal were projected to score 76 swimming points today on the psych sheet and after prelims they are now projected to score 114, a gain of 38.

This was supposed to be Cal’s day. Cal were seeded with 122 swimming points 46 more than Stanford and 20 more than anyone else. Cal are now seeded with 121, 7 more than Stanford. Pretty good, but with Stanford’s seeded 70 point advantage on the final day, Cal is going to need a really big Friday to stay in the title hunt.

The biggest drop off this morning came from Tennessee who fell back 30 points from their seeded places. Auburn were next dropping 23.5 points.

After Stanford, the next biggest gains came from Minnesota (picked up 30), and Duke (picked up 21).

All this is subject to change tonight, but with swimmers locked into prelims and finals, the scores tonight should be pretty close to these projected totals.

Scoring Projections

Diving not included in projections.

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Psych Projected Day 2 Scored Prelims Diff Day 3 Projected Day 4 Projected Actual + Remaining Projected Stanford 40 76 114 38 104.5 159.5 418 California 34 122 121 -1 121.5 89 365.5 Michigan 30 95.5 93 -2.5 110.5 61 294.5 NC State 0 87 90 3 83.5 72 245.5 Tennessee 0 102 72 -30 90 43 205 Louisville 26 58.5 75 16.5 34 57 192 Southern Cali 32 38 42 4 45.5 66 185.5 Texas 28 66 57 -9 21.5 62 168.5 Indiana 0 59.5 45 -14.5 77 43 165 Virginia 18 36 51.5 15.5 53 34 156.5 Texas A&M 22 25 39 14 48.5 46 155.5 Auburn 4 64 40.5 -23.5 56.5 53.5 154.5 Wisconsin 24 26 16 -10 26 32 98 Minnesota 2 23 54 31 22 15 93 Kentucky 14 21 16 -5 11 44 85 Georgia 12 21 13 -8 17 40 82 Florida 0 21.5 15 -6.5 43 15 73 Missouri 0 21 14 -7 38 10 62 Arizona St 10 22 20 -2 7 22 59 Arizona 8 22.5 35 12.5 5 5 53 Ohio State 6 12 10 -2 10 16 42 South Carolina 0 12.5 13 0.5 16 11 40 Arkansas 0 16 14 -2 0 15 29 Duke 0 0 21 21 6 0 27 Eastern Mich 0 0 0 0 13.5 12 25.5 Hawaii 0 2 0 -2 0 20 20 Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 17 17 Florida St 0 0 0 0 9 0 9 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 4.5 4 8.5 Akron 0 6 0 -6 0 8 8 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 4 8 LSU 0 0 0 0 6.5 0 6.5 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 4.5 UNC 0 24 4 -20 0 0 4 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Yale 0 5 0 -5 0 1 1 Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Event Score Projections