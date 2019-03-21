2019 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Scored Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
With the conclusion of this morning’s session, let’s see how teams are positioned heading into tonight. Scored prelims aren’t exact. Swimmers will move positions tonight, but barring any DQ’s they should be pretty close to the point totals we see tonight.
Diving hasn’t concluded yet, so those scores aren’t included below. The psych sheet didn’t include ranked divers either so the point changes vs the psych sheet are a swimmers only to swimmers only comparison.
So what happened? Stanford happened is what happened. The Cardinal were projected to score 76 swimming points today on the psych sheet and after prelims they are now projected to score 114, a gain of 38.
This was supposed to be Cal’s day. Cal were seeded with 122 swimming points 46 more than Stanford and 20 more than anyone else. Cal are now seeded with 121, 7 more than Stanford. Pretty good, but with Stanford’s seeded 70 point advantage on the final day, Cal is going to need a really big Friday to stay in the title hunt.
The biggest drop off this morning came from Tennessee who fell back 30 points from their seeded places. Auburn were next dropping 23.5 points.
After Stanford, the next biggest gains came from Minnesota (picked up 30), and Duke (picked up 21).
All this is subject to change tonight, but with swimmers locked into prelims and finals, the scores tonight should be pretty close to these projected totals.
Scoring Projections
Diving not included in projections.
|Day 1 Actual
|Day 2 Psych Projected
|Day 2 Scored Prelims
|Diff
|Day 3 Projected
|Day 4 Projected
|Actual + Remaining Projected
|Stanford
|40
|76
|114
|38
|104.5
|159.5
|418
|California
|34
|122
|121
|-1
|121.5
|89
|365.5
|Michigan
|30
|95.5
|93
|-2.5
|110.5
|61
|294.5
|NC State
|0
|87
|90
|3
|83.5
|72
|245.5
|Tennessee
|0
|102
|72
|-30
|90
|43
|205
|Louisville
|26
|58.5
|75
|16.5
|34
|57
|192
|Southern Cali
|32
|38
|42
|4
|45.5
|66
|185.5
|Texas
|28
|66
|57
|-9
|21.5
|62
|168.5
|Indiana
|0
|59.5
|45
|-14.5
|77
|43
|165
|Virginia
|18
|36
|51.5
|15.5
|53
|34
|156.5
|Texas A&M
|22
|25
|39
|14
|48.5
|46
|155.5
|Auburn
|4
|64
|40.5
|-23.5
|56.5
|53.5
|154.5
|Wisconsin
|24
|26
|16
|-10
|26
|32
|98
|Minnesota
|2
|23
|54
|31
|22
|15
|93
|Kentucky
|14
|21
|16
|-5
|11
|44
|85
|Georgia
|12
|21
|13
|-8
|17
|40
|82
|Florida
|0
|21.5
|15
|-6.5
|43
|15
|73
|Missouri
|0
|21
|14
|-7
|38
|10
|62
|Arizona St
|10
|22
|20
|-2
|7
|22
|59
|Arizona
|8
|22.5
|35
|12.5
|5
|5
|53
|Ohio State
|6
|12
|10
|-2
|10
|16
|42
|South Carolina
|0
|12.5
|13
|0.5
|16
|11
|40
|Arkansas
|0
|16
|14
|-2
|0
|15
|29
|Duke
|0
|0
|21
|21
|6
|0
|27
|Eastern Mich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.5
|12
|25.5
|Hawaii
|0
|2
|0
|-2
|0
|20
|20
|Penn St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|17
|Florida St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|4
|8.5
|Akron
|0
|6
|0
|-6
|0
|8
|8
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.5
|0
|6.5
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|4
|4.5
|UNC
|0
|24
|4
|-20
|0
|0
|4
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Yale
|0
|5
|0
|-5
|0
|1
|1
|Boise St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida Int’l
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|U.S. Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Event Score Projections
|200 Free Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|400 Medley Relay
|California
|40
|0
|12
|37
|32
|Stanford
|30
|38
|20
|4
|22
|Michigan
|28
|4
|0
|21
|40
|NC State
|26
|5
|6
|23
|30
|Louisville
|34
|0
|0
|13
|28
|Tennessee
|32
|0
|17
|17
|6
|Texas
|24
|21
|0
|3
|9
|Minnesota
|0
|30
|0
|0
|24
|Virginia
|0
|15
|4
|6.5
|26
|Indiana
|0
|0
|11
|0
|34
|Southern Cali
|18
|0
|15
|0
|9
|Auburn
|22
|0
|7
|7.5
|4
|Texas A&M
|8
|0
|19
|0
|12
|Arizona
|6
|11
|0
|0
|18
|Duke
|12
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Arizona St
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|14
|0
|2
|Florida
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Missouri
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
