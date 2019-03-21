20-Year-Old Sydney Swim Instructor Charged With Sex Abuse

A 20-year-old swimming instructor in Sydney, Australia is charged with 31 counts of sex offenses. He’s accused of sexually abusing eight girls between the ages of six and ten.

Australia’s ABC News reports that Kyle Daniels was arrested on March 11th and charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 and sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10. Those original charges revolved around an eight-year-old girls and a six-year-old girl. Daniels was giving the girls swim lessions when the alleged abuse occurred, police say.

Then, about a week later, ABC reported that Daniels was hit with 28 additional charges: 8 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, 6 counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 and 14 counts of indecent assault of a person under 16. He’s now accused of abusing 8 young girls.

The second ABC report also alleges that a complaint was made against Daniels nine months ago, but that he was allowed to remain in the job. He has since been suspended from his job at the swim school.

Daniels’ attorney said in court that Daniels “strongly denies the allegations,” characterizing the alleged touching as a “misunderstanding” and saying that one of the young girls merely felt her swimsuit riding up during backstroke, per the ABC report.

Daniels spent a week in jail, and ABC reports that he received death threats when a prison guard read out his charges in front of other inmates. Daniels was granted bail this week and will appear in court again in May.