2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships was up and running Thursday morning, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action of this first prelims session.
Where’s my kids photo?!