Day 2 Prelims Relay Analysis: Big Decisions Seem to Pay Off

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night we looked at what some of the lineup decisions for the 800 free relay could mean later on in the meet. With two relays this morning, the picture got even clearer, and right now, it’s looking some of the risky decisions by some of the top teams may pay off.

Stanford

Stanford opted to put Taylor Ruck on both the 200 free and the 400 medley relays this morning. Since she was already on the 800 free relay last night, that’ll mean she’ll need to sit out either the 200 medley or the 400 free relay, with the former seeming to be the more likely option. But so far, it’s looking like the right call. The Cardinal put out their expected lineup of Ruck, Lauren Pitzer, Amalie Fackenthal, and Anya Goeders on the 200 free relay, knocked half a second off their seed time, and easily secured a spot in the A-final.

The 400 medley relay was another story, however. This morning they opted for a totally different lineup than they used at Pac-12s, going with Lucie Nordmann (52.01), Zoe Bartel (59.58), Katie Drabot (52.16), and then Ruck (46.44) on anchor this morning, instead of the lineup of Ella Eastin (51.26), Allie Raab (59.56), Fackenthal (52.85), and Pitzer (47.37) that they used last month. They cut it close, finishing 8th, and while they may ended up having almost a second margin over the 9th-place Arizona squad, meaning they may have been able to get away with using a different anchor, Ruck’s 46.44 leg kept them from coming even closer to missing the A-final.

Chances are we’ll see a different lineup from the Cardinal tonight, with either Ruck moving to back, where she should be around 50-low, and Pitzer on free, or else putting Eastin on back and leaving Ruck on the anchor leg.

USC

USC left Louise Hansson off of the 200 free relay this morning, after using her on the third-place 800 free relay last night and they still managed to improve on seed time and nearly make the A-final, taking 9th. That relay was only ranked 18th nationally heading into the meet, so going from projected to not score to 9th in prelims without Hansson looks to be a win for the Trojans, especially if they can win the B-final tonight.

On top of that, Hansson was able to make the A-final in the 200 IM, picking up some big points there, and the Trojans needed Hansson just to make the B-final of the 400 medley relay, putting up the 12th-fastest time of the morning with Hansson leading off.

Other key names: