2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Things are beginning to look interesting in the women’s meet. Kenyon picked up 20 points over their psych sheet seedings during Day 2’s prelims session, narrowing the gap with top-seeded Emory to 11 points. Emory had several misses on Thursday, including -8 points in the 400 IM, -10 in the 100 fly, and -3 in the 200 free. Bowdoin had a strong morning, picking up 32 points over the seedings. Chicago was up 23; Tufts and Wash U, and Amherst were up 18. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps were down -33.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

Team 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 400 Medley Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Denison University 1/0 2/0 2/1 0/0 1/0 4/1 2/0 Emory University 1/0 2/2 0/2 1/1 1/0 3/5 2/0 Williams College 0/1 1/1 1/1 1/1 1/0 3/3 1/1 Kenyon College 1/0 0/0 0/2 3/1 1/0 3/3 2/0 Amherst College 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/1 Bowdoin College 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 New York University 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 1/0 Ursinus College 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/1 Bates College 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/2 Washington & Lee University 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 Birmingham-Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Union College (NY) 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Tufts University 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/3 0/1 University of Chicago 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/2 Washington University (MO) 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/1 Calvin College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Rochester Institute of Technology 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wheaton College (IL) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wheaton College (MA) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Johns Hopkins University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 Mass Institute of Technology 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 Pomona-Pitzer 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 2/0 Albion College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Franklin College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Wesleyan University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 16/16

Projected Standings

(Does not yet include 155 diving points)