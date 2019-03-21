Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Things are beginning to look interesting in the women’s meet. Kenyon picked up 20 points over their psych sheet seedings during Day 2’s prelims session, narrowing the gap with top-seeded Emory to 11 points. Emory had several misses on Thursday, including -8 points in the 400 IM, -10 in the 100 fly, and -3 in the 200 free. Bowdoin had a strong morning, picking up 32 points over the seedings. Chicago was up 23; Tufts and Wash U, and Amherst were up 18. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps were down -33.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

Team 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 400 Medley Relay   Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down
Denison University 1/0 2/0 2/1 0/0 1/0 4/1 2/0
Emory University 1/0 2/2 0/2 1/1 1/0 3/5 2/0
Williams College 0/1 1/1 1/1 1/1 1/0 3/3 1/1
Kenyon College 1/0 0/0 0/2 3/1 1/0 3/3 2/0
Amherst College 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/1
Bowdoin College 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 2/0 1/0
New York University 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 1/0
Ursinus College 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/1
Bates College 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/2
Washington & Lee University 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0
Birmingham-Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Union College (NY) 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Tufts University 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/3 0/1
University of Chicago 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/2
Washington University (MO) 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/1
Calvin College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1
Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Rochester Institute of Technology 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wheaton College (IL) 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wheaton College (MA) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Johns Hopkins University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1
Mass Institute of Technology 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2
Pomona-Pitzer 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 2/0
Albion College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Franklin College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Wesleyan University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8   32/32 16/16

 

Projected Standings

(Does not yet include 155 diving points)

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
Denison University 99 135 69 101 404
Kenyon College 103 133 93 119 448
Emory University 101 129 97 132 459
Williams College 73 117 56 81 327
Washington & Lee University 25 65 2 32 124
Pomona-Pitzer 37 60 22 23 142
Bowdoin College 0 57 16 5 78
Washington University (MO) 4 50 14 28 96
New York University 64 48 58 24 194
Ursinus College 18 45 4 0 67
Johns Hopkins University 26 42 10 29 107
University of Chicago 48 37 2 11 98
Bates College 22 31 4 6 63
Amherst College 25 29 33 23 110
Tufts University 13 28 43 0 84
Mass Institute of Technology 39 14 12 17 82
Birmingham-Southern College 17 14 8 11 50
Union College (NY) 0 11 13 0 24
Calvin College 0 10 0 0 10
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 9 7 6 25 47
Rochester Institute of Technology 0 6 5 0 11
Carnegie Mellon University 2 5 0 4 11
Albion College 0 4 13 0 17
Wheaton College (IL) 13 3 0 2 18
Wesleyan University 10 2 17 25 54
Franklin College 0 2 0 0 2
Wheaton College (MA) 15 1 0 14 30
St. Catherine University 29 0 28 68 125
Connecticut College 19 0 28 39 86
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 9 0 17 16 42
SUNY Geneseo 27 0 0 0 27
Ithaca College 22 0 0 0 22
Case Western Reserve 3 0 7 5 15
Springfield College 12 0 0 0 12
Trinity University 0 0 0 11 11
Gustavus Adolphus College 6 0 0 0 6
St. Olaf 6 0 0 0 6
SUNY Cortland 5 0 0 0 5
Dickinson College 2 0 0 2 4
Kalamazoo College 4 0 0 0 4

 

