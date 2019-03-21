Matheny Scratches 400 IM to Focus on 50 BR at NCSAs

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the NCSA Junior National meet will have the finals of the 200 free, 50 breast, 400 IM, 50 fly, and the 400 free relay. Coming back tonight for a second victory are top seeds NASA Wildcat’s Luke Maurer (200 free), Arlington Aquatic’s Torri Huske (50 fly), and Mason Makos’ Anthony Grimm (50 fly).

Grimm also joins St. Charles’ William Myhre and Team Pittsburgh’s Joshua Matheny in the 50 breast after the trio faced off in the 100 breast. Grimm emerged victorious in the 100 breast last night with Matheny and Myhre finished the top 3 behind Grimm. Matheny looks to channel his sprint energy into the A-final of the 50 breast, as he scratched his 400 IM E-Final.

Scratching from the 400 IM B-final was Lexington Dolphins’ Zachary Hils, who is the fifth seed in the 200 free final tonight. Also saving up energy for an A-final swim tonight was Bernhard Christianson (Naval Academy), who opted out of the 50 breast B-final to focus on the 400 IM.

Lexington Dolphins’ Rachel Klinker scratched the D-final of the 50 breast to preserve energy for her fourth seed in the A-final of the 200 free. In contrast, Also choosing to swim a sprint 50 A-final is Letitia Sim (TNT Swimming), who is the sixth seed in the 50 breast.

Other Top 24 Scratches: