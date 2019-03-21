Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Emory had another strong prelims sessions, gaining 33 points over the psych seedings. While their relays were net neutral, the Eagles added 6 points in the IM, 14 in fly, and 13 in the 200 free. Wash U (+27) had a strong morning, mostly thanks to their relays which both outperformed their seedings. Denison (+20) did better than expected across the board, with the exception of the 400 IM where they were off 7 points. Calvin went up 23 points thanks to relay performances. Tufts (-20), LaCrosse (-22), and MIT (-30) struggled.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

Team 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 1M Diving 400 Medley Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down
Kenyon College 1/0 3/1 2/3 1/0 0/0 1/0 6/4 2/0
Denison University 1/0 3/1 1/1 2/1 0/0 1/0 6/3 2/0
Emory University 1/0 2/1 1/0 1/2 1/0 1/0 5/3 2/0
Johns Hopkins University 1/0 0/2 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 2/3 2/0
Williams College 0/1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/4 0/1
Amherst College 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 1/2 1/1
Mass Institute of Technology 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0/2
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
Springfield College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
Pomona-Pitzer 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/2
Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1
Calvin College 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0
University of Chicago 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/0
Washington University (MO) 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/1
Albion College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Bowdoin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Lake Forest College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Macalester 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
New York University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Trinity University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Westminster College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Washington & Lee University 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Whitworth University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Tufts University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2
Franklin & Marshall College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Rowan University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Wisconsin-La Crosse 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 16/16

Projected Standings

(Does not yet include 155 diving points)

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
Denison University 136 192 110 128 566
Kenyon College 97 163 80 102 442
Emory University 105 147 34 111 397
Johns Hopkins University 67 102 64 65 298
University of Chicago 11 62 43 37 153
Calvin College 12 59 26 22 119
Washington University (MO) 43 55 52 29 179
Mass Institute of Technology 53 53 42 32 180
Amherst College 27 52 22 65 166
Williams College 30 44 53 23 150
Tufts University 44 40 28 57 169
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 0 32 17 30 79
Pomona-Pitzer 30 29 26 39 124
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 38 24 7 0 69
Springfield College 0 23 0 0 23
Lake Forest College 0 20 0 0 20
Carnegie Mellon University 0 19 17 15 51
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0 18 0 0 18
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 16 16 20 16 68
Trinity University 0 15 5 0 20
Washington & Lee University 0 15 0 0 15
Albion College 2 14 0 4 20
Bowdoin College 0 12 0 11 23
Westminster College 0 9 0 0 9
Franklin & Marshall College 11 6 0 23 40
Rowan University 18 4 0 0 22
Whitworth University 0 4 0 6 10
Macalester 0 4 0 0 4
New York University 0 3 3 22 28
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 12 2 20 17 51
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 1 2 0 9 12
Swarthmore College 8 0 4 3 15
Widener University 7 0 0 2 9
John Carroll University 4 0 0 0 4
York College of Pennsylvania 3 0 0 0 3

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!