2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 2 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Emory had another strong prelims sessions, gaining 33 points over the psych seedings. While their relays were net neutral, the Eagles added 6 points in the IM, 14 in fly, and 13 in the 200 free. Wash U (+27) had a strong morning, mostly thanks to their relays which both outperformed their seedings. Denison (+20) did better than expected across the board, with the exception of the 400 IM where they were off 7 points. Calvin went up 23 points thanks to relay performances. Tufts (-20), LaCrosse (-22), and MIT (-30) struggled.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

Team 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 1M Diving 400 Medley Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Kenyon College 1/0 3/1 2/3 1/0 0/0 1/0 6/4 2/0 Denison University 1/0 3/1 1/1 2/1 0/0 1/0 6/3 2/0 Emory University 1/0 2/1 1/0 1/2 1/0 1/0 5/3 2/0 Johns Hopkins University 1/0 0/2 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 2/3 2/0 Williams College 0/1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/4 0/1 Amherst College 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 1/2 1/1 Mass Institute of Technology 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0/2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 Springfield College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 Pomona-Pitzer 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/2 Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 Calvin College 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 University of Chicago 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/0 Washington University (MO) 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/1 Albion College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Bowdoin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Lake Forest College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Macalester 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 New York University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Trinity University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Westminster College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Washington & Lee University 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Whitworth University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Tufts University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 Franklin & Marshall College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Rowan University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Wisconsin-La Crosse 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 16/16

Projected Standings

(Does not yet include 155 diving points)