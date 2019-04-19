2019 British C’ships Time Drop Tracker: Scott McLay

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In continuing our extensive coverage of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, we wanted to continue to point out stellar swims that stood out now that we’re approaching the halfway point of the meet.

For instance, last night’s 100m freestyle final for the men, 19-year-old Scott McLay threw down a new personal best 100m freestyle time of 49.05 to take the silver behind winner Duncan Scott. Scott’s 47.87 checked in as a new British National Record, but McLay’s mark was a big PB and now ranks him as the 2nd fastest Scottish performer ever.

Entering these championships, the most decorated Scottish Youth Commonwealth Games athlete ever held a lifetime fastest 10om free of 49.88 from the 2018 Canadian Swimming Trials. He improved that to 49.40 in the heats here in Glasgow, only to hack another .35 off to make that 49.05 clocking for silver.

Flash forward to this morning and the man is continuing the time drop trend, already nailing a new PB in the men’s 100m fly. McLay’s career best entering this meet was the 53.89 he produced at at the BUCS Championships this past February. Before that, McLay had never been under 54, holding a PB of 54.36.

He broke a new barrier this morning with his heat time of 52.99 to take the 2nd seed and be right in the mix of medals for tonight. He’s now the 20th fastest British performer in history. He ties Sean Campsie as the 3rd fastest Scot of all time.