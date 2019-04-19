16-Year-Old Charlie Hutchison’s 400 IM Rattles All Kinds Of Rankings

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw some downright heroics last night in the form of young Jacob Whittle lowering his 100m free time to 50.34 en route to becoming the fastest 14-year-old 100m freestyler in the world…ever.

And, we also saw Matt Richards produce a stellar 49.98 to become the first-ever 16-year-old to dip under the 50-second threshold in the same event.

But not to be left out of the spotlight is 16-year-old Ellesmere Titan Charlie Hutchison, who put up a powerful performance in the men’s 400m IM last night at the 2019 British Swimming Championships.

Entering this competition, the Ellesmere Titan’s personal best in the 400m IM event was the 4:20.55 he produced at last year’s European Junior Championships for 5th place. Prior to that, at the 2018 edition of these British Championships Hutchison wrangled up 4:23.57 for silver behind Tom Dean.

Everything changed last night in Glasgow, however, as Hutchison busted out a 400m IM mark of 4:19.34 to wind up 5th in the open senior final. At just 16, Hutchison now ranks as the 22nd fastest British performer of all-time with this first sub-4:20 performance of his career.

Hutchison now also sits as the 2nd fastest British 16-year-old performer ever in the event, with only Matthew Johnson‘s mighty 4:16.53 from 2012 sitting ahead of him in the British age rankings.

For perspective, Hutchison’s time would rank 5th among all-time U.S. 16-year-old performers, positioned ahead of the likes of Jake Foster and Andrew Seliskar.

Worldwide, Hutchison’s performance now boosts him to the #4 spot in the 18&U age group, with only the men below ranking ahead of him: