Adam Peaty Gives Brit C’ships Gold Medal To 7-Year-Old Fan

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion Adam Peaty already finished his 2019 British Swimming Championships campaign within the first 2 days, crushing wins in the men’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events to book his ticket to Gwangju.

But, his presence is still being felt on-deck at the storied Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

After winning the 50m breast in a wicked-fast time of 26.49, 24-year-old Peaty took the time to hand his gold medal to North Ayrshire swimmer Alyvia Wears.

7-year-0ld Wears was so thrilled with her new memento, she wore proudly to her Development Squad training session the following night.

Of the experience interacting with one of the world’s best swimmers and a British athletic hero, Wears’ dad, Kris, commented, “We were stunned!

“Alyvia was leaning over the barrier as he was walking past and we shouted ‘Hey, Adam!’

“He stopped, looked up, and signed her autograph book. Then he said: ‘do you want this?’ and took off his medal and passed it up to her. We couldn’t believe it!”

Peaty is known for being a man for the fans, having offered up his medals in the past. At the 2017 European Short Course Championships Peaty also wowed a crowd member with his 100m breast gold medal.

Quotes courtesy of North Ayrshire Swimming.