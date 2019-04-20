2019 British Champs Day 5: Can Proud One Up His Morning 21.5 50 Free?

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

All prelims qualifiers for tonight’s finals session will return to Tollcross tonight. Headlining the morning session was British record-holder and textile suit record-holder Ben Proud, who swam the 3rd-fastest 50 free in the world.

Proud leads the men’s 50 free final with a 21.57, nearly a full second ahead of #2 seed David Cumberlidge (22.31). While swimming under the World championships consideration standard of 21.84, Proud will need to swim just a tenth faster to achieve the automatic standard of 21.45. If Proud can seal that time, or at least 21.53, he will claim the top time in the world this year over Andrea Vergani.

Along with the men’s 50 free final, here are the other five races to watch tonight:

Men’s 800 Free

The fastest heat of the men’s 800 free has yet to be swum, however, Tom Derbyshire comes in as the lone sub-8:00 swimmer with a 7:58.26. The minimum Worlds standard is a 7:49.71, so Derbyshire will have to swim a monster lifetime best to be considered for the Gwangju team. In the men’s 1500 free, Derbyshire finished in third place behind Daniel Jervis.

In the race for second, Nathan Hughes (8:05.15) is seeded just 2 seconds ahead of fellow 19-year-old Luke Turley (8:07.61).

Women’s 50 Back

Aiming for a second sprint backstroke gold at this year’s championships is Georgia Davies, who leads the 50 back final with a 28.48. Earlier this year, Davies swam a 27.75, which is the 5th-fastest time in the world this year. Closely behind Davies is 18-year-old Lauren Cox (28.69), who finished 5th in the 100 back final earlier in the meet.

Women’s 400 Free

Swimming well off her personal best is leading prelims qualifier Holly Hibbott, who cruised to a 4:15.72. Hibbott’s personal best stands as a 4:05.01, which is under the minimum Worlds qualifying time of 4:06.39. Hibbott will have to swim almost 10 seconds faster than this morning in order to be considered for Worlds this summer. Finishing closest behind Hibbott was 18-year-old Leah Crisp (4:16.03), who leads a pack of 5 more teenagers in the open final.

Men’s 200 IM

The trio of Thomas Dean and brothers Joe Litchfield and Max Litchfield all swam under a tenth of each others’ prelims times, with Dean leading the way with a 2:00.80. Behind the bunched up trio is British record-holder in the 100 free Duncan Scott (2:01.21) and European champs finalist Mark Szaranek (2:02.57). Tonight, this elite quint will need to swim under 1:57.85 to meet the minimum consideration for Worlds.

Women’s 200 IM

In her first race of the championships, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor came in as the fastest prelims qualifier with a 2:11.78. O’Connor is just a second off the minimum Worlds consideration time of 2:10.48. O’Connor’s lifetime best is a 2:09.80, so achieving the World time should not be an issue. Sitting right behind O’Connor is Hannah Miley (2:13.68), who is still empty without a gold medal at these championships.