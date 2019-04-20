Australia Names 30 Swimmers to 2019 World Juniors Team

At the conclusion of this week’s Australian Age Championships in South Australia, Swimming Australia has named a roster of 30 swimmers to their team for the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships. The meet will be held from August 20th-25th in Budapest, Hungary.

The team includes 14 boys and 16 girls representing 5 of the country’s 6 states (with Tasmania being the exception).

The team is head is headlined by Thomas Neill of Rackley and Lani Pallister of Cotton Tree who each earned 5 event titles at the age group championships.

Neil’s wins, in the 16-year olds age group:

200 free – 1:49.18

400 free – 3:50.99

800 free – 7:59.05

1500 free – 15:15.95

200 IM – 2:03.53

Pallister’s wins in the 16-year olds age group:

100 free – 55.70

200 free – 1:59.06

400 free – 4:08.37

800 free – 8:24.58

1500 free – 16:16.91

Alsso making the squad is 16-year old Joshua Edwards from UWA West Coast. On Saturday, the final day of able-bodied competition at the meet, he swam a 1:57.82. That took 3 seconds off the old 16-year olds record that was set by Olympian Mitch Larkin in 2010. Thomas Hauck, who was also under Larkin’s old record in 2:00.00, qualified 2nd. Edwards also broke the 100 back record earlier in the meet with a 55.01.

Australia finished 12th on the medals table at the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, winning no golds among 5 total medals. The meet historically has been a pipeline to success for Australia: Mack Horton won 5 gold medals in 2013 and Kyle Chalmers won 3 in 2015 before both went on to Olympic titles in Rio.

2019 Australian Junior World’s Team:

* – members of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific team.

Coaching Staff: