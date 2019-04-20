Australia Names 30 Swimmers to 2019 World Juniors Team

At the conclusion of this week’s Australian Age Championships in South Australia, Swimming Australia has named a roster of 30 swimmers to their team for the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships. The meet will be held from August 20th-25th in Budapest, Hungary.
The team includes 14 boys and 16 girls representing 5 of the country’s 6 states (with Tasmania being the exception).
The team is head is headlined by Thomas Neill of Rackley and Lani Pallister of Cotton Tree who each earned 5 event titles at the age group championships.
Neil’s wins, in the 16-year olds age group:
- 200 free – 1:49.18
- 400 free – 3:50.99
- 800 free – 7:59.05
- 1500 free – 15:15.95
- 200 IM – 2:03.53
Pallister’s wins in the 16-year olds age group:
- 100 free – 55.70
- 200 free – 1:59.06
- 400 free – 4:08.37
- 800 free – 8:24.58
- 1500 free – 16:16.91
Alsso making the squad is 16-year old Joshua Edwards from UWA West Coast. On Saturday, the final day of able-bodied competition at the meet, he swam a 1:57.82. That took 3 seconds off the old 16-year olds record that was set by Olympian Mitch Larkin in 2010. Thomas Hauck, who was also under Larkin’s old record in 2:00.00, qualified 2nd. Edwards also broke the 100 back record earlier in the meet with a 55.01.
Australia finished 12th on the medals table at the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, winning no golds among 5 total medals. The meet historically has been a pipeline to success for Australia: Mack Horton won 5 gold medals in 2013 and Kyle Chalmers won 3 in 2015 before both went on to Olympic titles in Rio.
2019 Australian Junior World’s Team:
- Se-Bom Lee – Carlile, NSW*
- Alex Quach – Auburn, NSW
- Charli Brown – Manly, NSW
- Jessica Madden – SLC Aquadot, NSW
- Angus McDonald – Trinity Grammar, NSW
- Thomas Neill – Rackley, QLD
- Bronte Job – Rackley, QLD
- Tahlia Thornton – Brisbane Grammar, QLD
- Alexander Grant – Brisbane Grammar, QLD
- Ty Hartwell – Rocky City, QLD*
- Thomas Hauck – All Saints GC, QLD*
- Rebecca Jacobson – Albany Creek QLD
- Mitchell Tinsley – Chandler, QLD
- Elizabeth Dekkers – Newmarket Racers, QLD
- Georgia Powell – Newmarket Racers, QLD*
- Jenna Forrester – St Peters Western, QLD*
- Meg Harris – St Peters Western, QLD
- Michaela Ryan – St Peters Western, QLD*
- Mollie O’Callaghan – St Peters Western, QLD
- Lani Pallister – Cotton Tree, QLD*
- Emily White – Norwood, SA
- Tara Kinder – DVE Aquatic, VIC*
- Oliver Nash – Melbourne Vicentre, VIC
- Gabriella Peiniger – MLC Aquatic, VIC
- Noah Millard – MLC Aquatic, VIC
- Cameron Jordan – Bendigo East, VIC
- Kalani Ireland – Perth City, WA
- Alyssa Burgess – Arena, WA
- Joshua Edwards-Smith – UWA West Coast, WA
- Joshua Yong – UWA West Coast, WA
* – members of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific team.
Coaching Staff:
- Shaun Curtis (Norwood)
- Brian Miller (DVE Aquatic)
- Steve Miller (Newmarket Racers)
- Janelle Pallister (Cotton Tree)
- Michael Shaw (UWA West Coast)
- Nick Veliades (MLC Aquatic).
