Australia Names 30 Swimmers to 2019 World Juniors Team

April 20th, 2019 News

At the conclusion of this week’s Australian Age Championships in South Australia, Swimming Australia has named a roster of 30 swimmers to their team for the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships. The meet will be held from August 20th-25th in Budapest, Hungary.

The team includes 14 boys and 16 girls representing 5 of the country’s 6 states (with Tasmania being the exception).

The team is head is headlined by Thomas Neill of Rackley and Lani Pallister of Cotton Tree who each earned 5 event titles at the age group championships.

Neil’s wins, in the 16-year olds age group:

  • 200 free – 1:49.18
  • 400 free – 3:50.99
  • 800 free – 7:59.05
  • 1500 free – 15:15.95
  • 200 IM – 2:03.53

Pallister’s wins in the 16-year olds age group:

  • 100 free – 55.70
  • 200 free – 1:59.06
  • 400 free – 4:08.37
  • 800 free – 8:24.58
  • 1500 free – 16:16.91

Alsso making the squad is 16-year old Joshua Edwards from UWA West Coast. On Saturday, the final day of able-bodied competition at the meet, he swam a 1:57.82. That took 3 seconds off the old 16-year olds record that was set by Olympian Mitch Larkin in 2010. Thomas Hauck, who was also under Larkin’s old record in 2:00.00, qualified 2nd. Edwards also broke the 100 back record earlier in the meet with a 55.01.

Australia finished 12th on the medals table at the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, winning no golds among 5 total medals. The meet historically has been a pipeline to success for Australia: Mack Horton won 5 gold medals in 2013 and Kyle Chalmers won 3 in 2015 before both went on to Olympic titles in Rio.

2019 Australian Junior World’s Team:

  • Se-Bom Lee – Carlile, NSW*
  • Alex Quach – Auburn, NSW
  • Charli Brown – Manly, NSW
  • Jessica Madden – SLC Aquadot, NSW
  • Angus McDonald – Trinity Grammar, NSW
  • Thomas Neill – Rackley, QLD
  • Bronte Job – Rackley, QLD
  • Tahlia Thornton – Brisbane Grammar, QLD
  • Alexander Grant – Brisbane Grammar, QLD
  • Ty Hartwell – Rocky City, QLD*
  • Thomas Hauck – All Saints GC, QLD*
  • Rebecca Jacobson – Albany Creek QLD
  • Mitchell Tinsley – Chandler, QLD
  • Elizabeth Dekkers – Newmarket Racers, QLD
  • Georgia Powell – Newmarket Racers, QLD*
  • Jenna Forrester – St Peters Western, QLD*
  • Meg Harris – St Peters Western, QLD
  • Michaela Ryan – St Peters Western, QLD*
  • Mollie O’Callaghan – St Peters Western, QLD
  • Lani Pallister – Cotton Tree, QLD*
  • Emily White – Norwood, SA
  • Tara Kinder – DVE Aquatic, VIC*
  • Oliver Nash – Melbourne Vicentre, VIC
  • Gabriella Peiniger – MLC Aquatic, VIC
  • Noah Millard – MLC Aquatic, VIC
  • Cameron Jordan – Bendigo East, VIC
  • Kalani Ireland – Perth City, WA
  • Alyssa Burgess – Arena, WA
  • Joshua Edwards-Smith – UWA West Coast, WA
  • Joshua Yong – UWA West Coast, WA

* – members of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific team.

Coaching Staff:

  • Shaun Curtis (Norwood)
  • Brian Miller (DVE Aquatic)
  • Steve Miller (Newmarket Racers)
  • Janelle Pallister (Cotton Tree)
  • Michael Shaw (UWA West Coast)
  • Nick Veliades (MLC Aquatic).

