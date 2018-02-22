2018 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

NCAA Qualifying

The 2018 Big 12 Championships continue tonight in Austin, Texas. Swimmers will compete individually in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. We’ll also see finals of the 400 medley relays and the women’s 1-meter diving. One of the highlights of this morning’s prelims was Tate Jackson‘s quick 18.99 in the 50 free prelims, marking his first time below 19 seconds individually. He’ll battle for the title with All-American teammates Brett Ringgold and Joseph Schooling.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE:

Texas freshman Evie Pfeifer dropped over a second and a half from her lifetime best, earning a likely NCAA bid with her winning time. Teammates Quinn Carrozza and Lauren Case followed for a Longhorn sweep of the top 3. Carrozza dipped under the 2017 NCAA invite time (4:41.84), but has been slightly faster this season with a 4:40.97 from the Texas Invite.

Kansas’ Jenny Nusbaum was the only other swimmer to crack 4:50, turning in a 4:47.62 for 4th place. Teammate Lauryn Parrish (4:50.40) battled Iowa State’s Mary Kate Luddy (4:50.68) for 5th, outpacing Luddy enough on the final 50 to out-touch her.

MEN’S 500 FREE:

The Texas freshmen battled for the win, with Parker Neri leading by a second with 100 yards to go. Teammate JohnThomas Larson made a late charge, hammering home in 24.13 on the final 50, but came up just short as Neri held on for the gold. Both men were over a second under the 2017 NCAA Invite time (4:16.67), finishing ahead of All-American Townley Haas. Neri dropped almost a second tonight, while Larson knocked a little over a second from his lifetime best.

Fellow Longhorn freshman Chris Yeager broke the 4:20 barrier for the first time, touching in 4:19.44 to hold off a hard-charging Jeff Newkirk (4:19.74) on the final 50. Yeager has made huge improvements today. According to the USA Swimming database, his best time before the meet was a 4:24.01. Another Texas freshman, Austin Katz, dropped over a second and a half to take 6th in 4:20.20.

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

Nora McCullagh cracked 1:57 for the first time, leading from start to finish as she knocked almost 6 tenths from her best. West Virginia’s Morgan Bullock and Texas’ Brooke Hansen battled for the silver. Bullock had the edge on fly, but Hansen moved ahead through the back and breast legs. On the freestyle, however, Bullock bounced back, coming home in 27.73 to get the job done. Bullock continued to make huge improvements at this meet, dropping over 3 seconds from her former best. Texas’ Maxine Wolters (2:00.60) used her front-end speed to edge out Kansas’ Elizabeth Armstrong (2:00.83) to round out the top 5.

MEN’S 200 IM:

Jonathan Roberts and Ryan Harty battled closely through the front half, separated by 3 tenths as Roberts led through the back leg. Harty took over the lead with a 29.77 breast split, turning about half a second ahead of Roberts. Through the free leg, Roberts made a big move, coming home in 24.50 to Harty’s 25.70 as he brought home the gold. Both men were under the 2017 NCAA Invite time (1:44.34). West Virginia’s Nate Carr rounded out the top 3, slightly outpacing Texas’ Mason Tenney (1:46.33) on all but the breast leg.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

Rebecca Millard was just 4 hundredths shy of the Meet Record, breaking 22 to top the field by half a second. Teammate Remedy Rule won a tight battle to the wall for silver, touching a nail ahead of West Virginia’s Julia Nilton, Iowa State’s Laura Miksch (22.53), and Texas’ Anelise Diener (22.54).

MEN’S 50 FREE:

Tate Jackson shaved a few more hundredths off his time to lead a Texas sweep of the top 3. Brett Ringgold was about a tenth behind, while 2017 NCAA runner-up Joseph Schooling picked up bronze. Also breaking 20 seconds for 4th place was West Virginia’s Merwane Elmerini in 19.58.

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING:

GOLD: Alison Gibson, Texas, 356.25 SILVER: Meghan O’Brien, Texas, 352.30 BRONZE: Murphy Bromberg, Texas, 320.75

Texas’ Alison Gibson and Meghan O’Brien had a close contest, with Gibson pulling off the win by about 4 points. Both women were above the former Meet Record and Big 12 Record, which stood as a 346.35 done by Maren Taylor in 2014.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY:

GOLD: Texas, 3:29.51 SILVER: West Virginia, 3:37.43 BRONZE: Kansas, 3:38.53

Claire Adams established Texas’ lead up front with a 51.72 back leg. Kennedy Lohman, a transfer in her first season with the Horns, took over the breast leg in 58.21. Lohman handed off to butterflier Remedy Rule (52.18), and Rebecca Millard (47.40) sealed the deal on the anchor leg. Notably, the Longhorns’ Lauren Case had the fastest fly split with a 51.82 from the B relay.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2:

1. University of Texas 374 2. University of Kansas 218 3. West Virginia University 199 4. Iowa State University 176 5. Texas Christian University 145

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY:

GOLD: Texas, 3:05.71 SILVER: West Virginia, 3:09.78 BRONZE: TCU, 3:17.02

Austin Katz jumped in first for Texas, putting up a 46.26 on the backstroke leg. Austin Temple swam the breast leg in 52.55, while Joseph Schooling put up a 45.09 on the fly. Sprint ace Brett Ringgold finished things off with his 41.81 free split. West Virginia’s Jake Armstrong put up the fastest breast split of the field, 51.81, to help his team to silver.

MEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2:

1. University of Texas 380 2. West Virginia University 290 3. Texas Christian University 215