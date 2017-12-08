2017 Winter Juniors East: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Day 3 prelims will feature the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Notably, Drew Kibler will defend his 200 free title and meet record from last year, and Alex Walsh will do the same in the girls 100 breast.

GIRLS 400 IM

Jrs Meet Record: 4:02.51, Brooke Ford, 2016

Olivia Carter took the 2nd-to-last heat with a 4:12.98, nearly 3 seconds off her seed time. She will head into finals as the top seed. Carter put up a pretty quick back split of 1:02.06, the fastest of all the A final qualifiers. Madison Homovich and Kelly Pash will come in as the 2nd and 3rd seeds tonight, both swimming a little off their seed times this morning.

Abigail Hay, Emma Weyant, and Mariah Denigan all had big best times on their way to making the top 8. Hay dropped 5.65 seconds to go 4:14.38. Weyant dropped 2.83 to go 4:14.51, and Mariah Denigan dropped 4 seconds to go 4:15.92. Denigan is just 14 years old, the youngest in the field.

Ella Nelson came in 9th this morning with a 4:16.01, so barring any scratches, she will be racing to win the B final tonight.

BOYS 400 IM

Jrs Meet Record: 3:44.26, Curtis Ogren, 2013

Jacob Foster blew away the field to take the top seed for tonight with a win in the 1st circle seeded heat.He blasted a 3:45.46 to take over 4 seconds off his seed time. He raced next to his brother, Carson Foster, who came in second in the heat, and the 2nd seed for tonight with his time of 3:48.36, a little ways off his seed time. An exciting race for tonight has been set up, while these 2 brothers will square off against each other and the top seed going into the meet, Kieran Smith, who came in 3rd this morning with a 3:48.50. All 3 boys have now been 3:46 or faster, so Curtis Ogren’s meet record of 3:44.26 is not out of reach for any of them.

Owen Conley dropped over 6 and a half seconds this morning to earn his spot in the A final tonight. Conley posted a 3:51.72 to get himself the 6th seed for tonight.

GIRLS 100 FLY

Jrs Meet Record: 51.73, Regan Smith, 2016

Gabriela Albiero dropped 1.10 seconds to earn the top spot for tonight’s final, posting a 53.22. Talia Bates took the 2nd seed for tonight, swimming very close to her best time by going 53.38. 13-year-old Claire Curzan dropped nearly half a second to earn herself the 3rd position for tonight, posting a 53.52. Interestingly, only 1 girl made it into the A final who swam in the final prelims heat. Tristen Ulett was the only swimmer from the fastest seeded heat to make it into the top 8. Her time of 53.86 earned the 5th seed for tonight.

Gretchen Walsh, who has made waves at this meet so far with her NAG in the 13-14 50 free, dropped over a second to go 54.06 and take the 7th seed for tonight.

The top seed going into the meet, Jessica Nava, got 13th this morning with her time of 54.33, so we’ll see her racing in the B final tonight.

BOYS 100 FLY

Jrs Meet Record: 45.46, Ryan Hoffer, 2015

Cody Bybee swam very close to his best time this morning to take the top seed for finals tonight. Bybee sped to a 47.17 to comforatably win the last of the circle seeded heats. He’s got his work cut out for him tonight though, as Drew Kibler dropped over a second and a half, blasting a 47.23, and Mason Wilby dropped half a second to go 47.54. Zachary Smith and Caleb Harrington are also in the mix with 47s, Smith going 47.83, and Harrington 47.91.

A finalists:

Cody Bybee – 47.17 Drew Kibler – 47.23 Mason Wilby – 47.54 Zachary Smith – 47.83 Caleb Harrington – 47.91 Matthew Yish – 48.04 Zachary Brown – 48.05 Boyd Poelke – 48.07

